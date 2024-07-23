T.I.P. for B.I.T.

Atlanta, GA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) is excited to announce a special benefit concert featuring acclaimed rapper T.I. The event will take place on Friday, September 6, at the historic Tabernacle in Atlanta, GA. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

T.I., a Grammy Award-winning artist and Atlanta native, is set to deliver an unforgettable performance in support of BIT’s mission to increase the representation and participation of Black people in technology. Known for his chart-topping hits and charismatic stage presence, T.I. is a powerful advocate for social justice and community empowerment, making him a perfect fit for this impactful event.

The benefit concert aims to raise funds and awareness for BIT’s numerous initiatives, including educational programs, mentorship opportunities, and networking events designed to foster a supportive and thriving community for Black technologists. Attendees will not only enjoy a night of incredible music but also contribute to a cause that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in the tech industry.

“We are thrilled to have T.I. headline our benefit concert,” said Dennis Schultz, Executive Director of the Blacks In Technology Foundation. “His commitment to community and advocacy aligns perfectly with our goals, and we are grateful for his support in helping us drive change and create opportunities for Black professionals in technology.”

“I appreciate Blacks In Technology for allowing me to champion their cause,” says T.I. “ I'm passionate about uplifting the Black community and BIT is doing important work to bridge the racial wealth gap through providing a pathway to high paying jobs in tech. I'm happy to lend my platform to support this cause.”

To amplify the cause, Atlanta’s V-103 (WVEE-FM) will be broadcasting live from Tabernacle the night of the concert. The benefit concert closes out a week of activities and events surrounding BITCON , the annual Blacks In Technology Conference sponsored by Microsoft held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Sept. 4-6 which will bring thousands of tech professionals to Atlanta. Other events include the Labor Day Atlanta Street Food Festival & Bazaar and a multitude of networking events throughout the city.

Tickets for the benefit concert are available now and can be purchased at BITCON24.com or TIP4BIT.com .

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 6

Time: Doors open at 7:00 PM; Concert begins at 8:00 PM

Venue: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

For more information about the Blacks In Technology Foundation and to learn how you can support their mission, please visit blacksintechnology.org .

About the Blacks In Technology Foundation:

The Blacks In Technology Foundation is the largest community of Black technologists and IT professionals. BIT is dedicated to increasing the representation and participation of Black people in the technology industry through community building, training, and career development. BIT provides resources, networking opportunities, and mentorship to empower individuals and bridge the gap and “stomp the divide” in tech diversity.

