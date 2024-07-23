Transformative Arctic Expedition from Kalaallit Nunaat to Nunavut to Empower Youth and Promote Environmental Stewardship

GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SOI Foundation is thrilled to announce the upcoming Kalaallit Nunaat to Nunavut Expedition, with 20 youth (aged 18-24) and SOI staff from across the country set to embark on a transformative journey from July 31 to August 15, 2024. Led by Inuk educator and SOI Alumni Team Lead, Lynda Brown, this expedition will focus on the themes of community, climate change, and intergenerational learning.

The expedition will commence with pre-expedition activities in Ottawa, where our diverse group will gather. From there, they will ﬂy to Kangerlussuaq, Kalaallit Nunaat (Greenland), and board the MV Ocean Endeavour. The journey will take them through the breathtaking 190km Kangerlussuaq Fjord before heading north along the territory’s west coast. Highlights of the expedition include visits to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ilulissat Icefjord, the Tallurutiup Imanga National Marine Conservation Area, Mittimatalik (Pond Inlet), Beechey Island, and the Devon Island Ice Cap, before concluding in Qausuittuq

(Resolute) Nunavut.

This year’s expedition will also welcome the 2023 ECOP Canada Ocean Decade Photo Competition grand prize winner Liam Brennan from Carp, ON. The grand prize is an opportunity to travel with Students on Ice as an expedition photographer in summer 2024 and is sponsored by Canadian Geographic, ECOP Canada, and SOI Foundation. Liam will get the opportunity to build on his portfolio and join SOI’s media team on this high Arctic expedition.

Throughout the journey, participants will engage in a variety of activities, including Zodiac excursions, on-the-land experiences, and on-shore workshops. They will collaborate with Adventure Canada’s Young Explorers Program on personal creative, cultural, or research projects, fostering a deeper understanding of Inuit history, culture, traditional knowledge, as well as climate and marine science, arts, biodiversity, and ocean conservation.

"The Kalaallit Nunaat to Nunavut Expedition represents a crucial opportunity for young leaders to connect with themselves, each other, and nature. They will gain invaluable insights into Inuit culture and conservation practices on this immersive learning journey,” says Brown. “We believe in the power of experiential and intergenerational learning to inspire positive change."

The expedition's education program includes presentations, workshops, lectures, and hands-on research activities focused on diverse subjects. Participants will develop leadership skills, build cross-cultural connections, and gain ﬁrsthand knowledge of Inuit perspectives on environmental conservation and sustainable practices.

"This expedition will provide a transformative learning experience for youth by immersing them in the unique and diverse Arctic environment,” Brown adds. “We want to empower them to become ambassadors for environmental stewardship and cultural preservation."

For more information and updates on the expedition, please visit SOI Foundation's expedition webpage.

About the SOI Foundation

SOI is at the forefront of expeditionary education, offering transformative experiences to diverse youth worldwide. Our expeditions to the Polar Regions and places in between unite youth and educators, foster lasting connections, and encourage global citizenship. Our mission is to provide transformative experiences that educate, inspire, connect and empower youth. For more information, visit soifoundation.org.

Attachment