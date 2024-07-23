Scaffolding: Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030 - Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding Market

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scaffolding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Scaffolding is estimated at US$61.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$94.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Supported Scaffolding segment, which is expected to reach US$39.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. The Suspended Scaffolding segment is also set to grow at 5% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $13.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7% CAGR to reach $19 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 573 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $94.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Robust Spending on Cold Storage Construction Creates a Parallel Need for Scaffolding as an Important & Indispensable Construction Equipment: Global Spending on Cold Storage Construction (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Modular Scaffolding Rises in Popularity for Its Myriad Benefits

Robust Investments Energy Efficient Buildings Made Resilient by Stringent Focus on Climate Change to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Construction of Energy Efficient Building & Remodeling for Better Energy Efficiency Bodes Well for Scaffolding in Construction Projects: Global Market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Spending on Vertical Garden Construction Brings in Added Opportunities for Growth in the Scaffolding Market

Rising Global Interest in Green Buildings to Boost Use of Scaffolding in Vertical Garden Construction Projects: Global Market for Vertical Gardens (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Shipyard & Shipbuilding Scaffolding to Witness Growth

More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Scaffolding to Ensure Safe and Efficient Construction: Global Shipbuilding Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Scaffolding

As Oil & Gas Investment Needs Rise Amid Market Uncertainty, the Increase in Upstream Capital Spending by Global Oil Producers to Benefit All in the Value Chain Including Scaffolding Manufacturers: Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Robots Pitch-In to Erect Scaffolding Structures

Demand for Advanced Scaffolding Solutions Rises

Sensor Integration Into Scaffolding, a Key Trend

Rise in Scaffolding Related Injuries Drives Focus on Scaffolding Safety

