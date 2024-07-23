IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 29 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from July 15th to 19th, 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 700
|111,6159
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 140
|111,5494
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|160
|111,4563
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|6 781
|110,2944
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 419
|110,3006
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|400
|110,2250
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|700
|110,1571
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|3 440
|110,5364
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 218
|110,2053
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|17/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|342
|110,3199
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|10 438
|110,0276
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 954
|109,9632
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|180
|109,7000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|19/07/2024
|FR0010259150
|100
|109,7000
|AQEU
|TOTAL
|35 972
|110,4203
Attachment