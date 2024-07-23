Lufina - Birth of the first play to win RWA (Real World Asset) real estate project

Singapore, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction



Lufina is revolutionising the RWA real estate category with the launch of its tap to win RWA ClickCity game, where you can complete tasks and share with friends to collect more bricks!

To celebrate the initial listing of $FINA on Coinstore , Lufina introduced a 1 million USD prize pool for the tapping game. The more tasks you complete, the more bricks you lay.

The more bricks you lay, the more $FINA you receive! First place prize is guaranteed to be over $125k USD!

What is Lufina and what does it solve?

Lufina deploys real estate tokenization, pertaining to the process wherein an asset is divided into numerous NFT digital tokens, each of which symbolizes the underlying property along with its associated rights and obligations. The purpose of smart contracts is to establish contractual particulars that are transparent and immutable. Coupled with publicly available legal documents, it creates an immutable and transparent record of ownership and rights.



Token Overview

- Token name: Lufina

- Token symbol:FINA

- Total supply:500 Million

As the utility token powering the Lufina platform, FINA tokens constitute the financial units that drive our ecosystem's functionality and value.

- Governance: FINA token holders wield significant influence through the DAO, allowing them to actively participate in shaping the future direction of Lufina's ecosystem.

- Transaction Gas Fees: All transaction fees on the Lufina platform must be paid using FINA tokens, which includes buying and selling Property NFT fees, withdrawal fees, and etc.

- Discounted Loan Interest Rates: Loan payments made with FINA tokens benefit from discounted interest fees, encouraging using FINA tokens for loan servicing.

- Premium Access: Stakers of FINA tokens gain exclusive access to premium real estate projects, offering enhanced opportunities for higher yields and diversified investment strategies.

- Events and Community Engagement: FINA token holders will receive invitations to exclusive events and community meetings, fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration within the Lufina community.

- Staking and Earning: FINA tokens can be staked within the ecosystem, allowing token holders to earn interest and further incentivize participation in the Lufina ecosystem.

What are the highlights of Lufina ?

Reducing High Upfront Payment Requirements： Lufina disrupts the pattern of high initial capital requirements by allowing individuals to start building an international real estate portfolio with as little as $50 USD. By democratizing access to real estate investment, Lufina minimizes the financial barrier to entry, making it feasible for a broader range of investors.

Overcoming Good Credit Requirements： Traditionally, the purchase of a property must be funded with the full purchase price of the property, which is not available to most of us. Therefore, bank loans must be used to make these purchases, but buyers must meet rigid credit requirements to access these bank loans. Lufina's model eliminates the rigid credit requirements often associated with real estate investments.

Enhancing Liquidity and Efficiency： Functioning as a marketplace , Lufina mitigates the challenge of real estate illiquidity. The platform hosts property listings from diverse sources, including real estate agents, turnkey providers, wholesalers, and home flippers. In turn, this diversity of listings enhances market liquidity, offering a broad range of properties that can be bought or sold efficiently compared to traditional methods, potentially reducing the time required to find suitable buyers or sellers.

Transparency and Accessibility to Data: Lufina promotes transparency by mandating appraisals, signed purchase agreements and legal contracts for properties listed on its platform. It provides public access to this data, enabling investors to make informed decisions. As a domino effect, the accrued transparency builds trust and confidence among investors since they have access to critical information before committing to an investment.





Conclusion