bloXroute and Stader Labs Usher 2.5K+ Validators into New Era of Staking Efficiency and Reward Potential

Evanston, IL, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A groundbreaking collaboration between bloXroute and Stader Labs is poised to improve staking efficiency and reward potential in the Ethereum staking ecosystem. With the integration of bloXroute's Validator Gateway , Stader Labs will revolutionize its offerings, providing retail stakers and node operators with unparalleled opportunities for growth and profitability.

Empowering Stader's Stakeholders with Increased Rewards and Competitive Advantages

The partnership between bloXroute and Stader Labs represents a strategic alignment aimed at delivering tangible benefits to stakeholders. By leveraging bloXroute's Validator Gateway, Stader Labs will offer its retail stakers and permissioned node operators not just higher rewards but also a more competitive and appealing platform for both existing and prospective participants.

By harnessing the power of bloXroute's cutting-edge technologies, including the Validator Gateway, Stader Labs will empower its stakeholders to achieve optimal performance, scalability, and profitability:

Stader stakers will benefit from significantly higher APY without needing to alter their current staking processes.

Node operators will receive increased rewards due to the Validator Gateway's optimized reward structure.

The significant increase in staking APY will give Stader a strong competitive advantage and aid in growing the protocol.

"This collaboration between bloXroute and Stader is set to transform the landscape of staking," said Eyal Markovich, COO of bloXroute. "By integrating our Validator Gateway, Stader can unlock new levels of efficiency and profitability for its stakeholders, setting a new standard for staking performance."

Charting a Path to Success

As bloXroute and Stader Labs embark on this transformative journey together, they are poised to chart a path to success that will shape the future of staking. By combining their expertise, resources, and vision, they will drive innovation, foster growth, and create value for stakeholders across the Ethereum staking landscape.

“Stader’s collaboration with bloXroute marks the first of its kind partnership in Ethereum staking to bring institutional grade staking rewards to users in a permissionless non-custodial setup,” said Anoothi Kumar, Chief Business Office at Stader Labs. “We are proud to be the first LST to integrate bloXroute’s Validator Gateway to bring best in class staking rewards to our users!”

About bloXroute

bloXroute is a leading blockchain infrastructure company, providing solutions to enhance the scalability and performance of blockchain networks. With a focus on improving the underlying infrastructure of the blockchain ecosystem, bloXroute is dedicated to delivering innovative technologies that facilitate faster, more secure, and more efficient blockchain operations.

About Stader Labs