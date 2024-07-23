Inmar Intelligence Expands Partnership with Northeast Grocery Inc. to Build New Comprehensive Retail Media Network

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, today announced it is expanding its partnership with Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets (Tops). Together, Inmar and NGI will launch Northeast Grocery Shopper Link, an omnichannel retail media network that will provide increased scale and customization tools for advertising and media activations across NGI’s nearly 300 stores and highly engaged loyalty audience throughout the Northeast.



Inmar Intelligence, Price Chopper and Tops have partnered since 2012 across a multitude of digital coupon and media offerings including the introduction of Tops Shopper Link in 2021. In this expanded partnership, Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will utilize Inmar’s Managed Service and Self-Service buying models. This includes Inmar’s Self-Service Offer Media tool, which allows advertisers to launch an offsite media campaign, driving awareness of digital coupons within minutes through an intuitive user interface that auto-generates campaign creative by pulling in offer details to set up the campaign.



Northeast Grocery Shopper Link will provide comprehensive and automatic cross-channel reporting and real-time campaign performance tracking for a collaborative and transparent retail media network experience.



In regards to the ongoing partner relationship, Rob Weisberg, President, Inmar MarTech Solutions at Inmar Intelligence said, "Our mission is clear: to elevate the shopping journey through innovative solutions and amplify the overall value and efficacy of retail media, in turn delivering more savings and relevant experiences for shoppers. Over time, we've proudly facilitated digital coupon services and both onsite & offsite media solutions with Tops, as well as digital coupon services with Price Chopper/Market 32. Our expanded partnership with Northeast Grocery will bring tangible benefits for advertisers, and above all, for their valued customers."



Inmar Intelligence continues to lead the industry in innovative retail media solutions by elevating brand advertising investments and reaching shoppers with consistent, relevant messaging across the shopper journey. Inmar provides the technology platform and services behind 30+ retail media networks globally, including the partnership with NGI.



The launch of Northeast Grocery Shopper Link reinforces Inmar Intelligence as the go-to retail media partner for retailers looking to accelerate their media strategies.“We are excited to announce our collaboration with Inmar Intelligence to enhance the Northeast Grocery Shopper Link Digital Media Network. This expanded partnership, encompassing Tops & Price Chopper/Market 32, underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our customers, who remain our foremost priority”, said Diane Colgan, Senior Vice President of Marketing at NGI. “This innovative product offering, complemented by Inmar’s Self-Service Ad Technology, empowers brands of all scales to engage with Tops & Price Chopper/Market 32 shoppers effectively. We’re energized to advance these efforts that connect customers with our brand partners, ultimately catering to their families' diverse needs.”



The partnership secures NGI's commitment to enhancing digital media offerings and serves as a foundation for growing digital engagement amongst their shoppers. With an expanded digital media presence, advertisers will gain the opportunity to precisely strategize their campaigns across each of NGI’s retail banners, leveraging shopper insights and ensuring a seamless customer journey.



Inmar enables retailers like NGI to provide brands more media buying power, integrated insights, automated workflows and greater access than ever before to their shoppers. To learn more about Inmar Intelligence’s retail media capabilities, visit inmar.com .



About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to improve consumers’ lives. As a trusted partner to brands and retailers for over 40 years, we design, build and operate reliable, dynamic, personalized media and incentives solutions to create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces and help shoppers save billions.



For more information about Inmar, please follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook , or call (866) 440-6917.



About Northeast Grocery Inc.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., NGI is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Friendly Markets LLC, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates. NGI is No.49 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.