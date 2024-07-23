Concentric Advisors Strengthens Security Posture: Achieves ISO 27001 Information Security Certification

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today's digital age, data security is paramount. Concentric Advisors , a leading risk management company known for its physical and digital security services, recently achieved a significant milestone – ISO 27001:2022 certification. This prestigious designation signifies that Concentric's Information Security Management System (ISMS) has undergone rigorous independent auditing and meets the globally recognized standards for information security management.

A Powerful Trust Signal for Clients

The ISO 27001 certification serves as a powerful symbol of trust for Concentric Advisors clients , partners, and stakeholders. This certification distinguishes Concentric from its competitors in a world where cyber threats and data breaches are a growing concern. Casey Allen, Chief Information Officer at Concentric, emphasizes, "Client data security and privacy are not just expectations. They are prerequisites." He adds, "Implementing the ISO 27001 framework significantly bolstered Concentric's operational resilience. This certification assures our clients and partners that their information is protected and reflects our commitment to exceeding their expectations."

Enhanced Security and Wider Market Access

The ISO 27001 standard is becoming an international benchmark for compliance, especially with governments worldwide tightening data protection regulations. Industries like finance, healthcare, and government increasingly require this level of certification from their partners. By achieving this milestone, Concentric opens doors to a wider market, including high-value contracts.

What is ISO 27001

The ISO 27001 certification is an internationally recognized standard for information security management. Obtaining this certification requires a rigorous assessment process, which advances an organization's security practices. This demonstrates Concentric's commitment to a robust information security posture.

About Concentric Advisors

Concentric Advisors is a trusted risk management firm offering security services and intelligence solutions to ensure global safety. As the leading independent security firm on the West Coast for over a decade, Concentric has protected some of the world's most prominent individuals and corporations. They are not only a leader in security but are also committed to environmental responsibility, being one of the first carbon-neutral companies in the security industry and holding a Platinum Membership with the Green Business Bureau.

Contact:

Concentric Advisors

Email:

info@concentric.io

Website:

https://www.concentric.io/