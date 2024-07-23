CRWD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Breach of Fiduciary Duty Claims on Behalf of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Shareholders

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of current shareholders of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD).



If you have substantial losses on your CRWD investment or possess information concerning breaches of fiduciary duties by company insiders, please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 844-696-7492, by e-mail at elechtzin@edelson-law.com, or online HERE.

Background on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is an American cybersecurity technology company.

The Claims

On Friday, July 19, 2024, a faulty software update by CrowdStrike caused widespread disruptions across various industries, including banking, aviation, healthcare, and media sectors. The update locked millions of users out of their Windows devices and cybersecurity experts say that it may be the largest IT outage in history. CrowdStrike shares have plummeted over 20% in the wake of this global tech outage.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a leading class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.