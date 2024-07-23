QNB Corp. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2024

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (the “Company” or “QNB”) (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), the parent company of QNB Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $2,465,000, or $0.67 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $1,887,000, or $0.52 per share on a diluted basis, for the same period in 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, QNB reported net income of $5,059,000, or $1.38 per share on a diluted basis. This compares to net income of $6,005,000, or $1.67 per share on a diluted basis, reported for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the annualized rate of return on average assets and average shareholders’ equity was 0.55% and 6.14%, respectively, compared with 0.44% and 4.90%, respectively, for the second quarter 2023.

The operating performance of the Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of QNB Corp., improved for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, in comparison with the same period in 2023, due primarily to improvement in the interest margin causing a $1,246,000 increase in net interest income, decreased provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $95,000; and an increase in non-interest income of $172,000; this was partly offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $479,000. The change in contribution from QNB Corp. for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, is primarily due to less gains on sales from the equities portfolio held at the holding company.

The following table presents disaggregated net income:

Three months ended, Six months ended, 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Variance 6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Variance QNB Bank $ 2,741,000 $ 1,947,000 $ 794,000 $ 5,072,000 $ 6,234,000 $ (1,162,000 ) QNB Corp (276,000 ) (60,000 ) (216,000 ) (13,000 ) (229,000 ) 216,000 Consolidated net income $ 2,465,000 $ 1,887,000 $ 578,000 $ 5,059,000 $ 6,005,000 $ (946,000 )

Total assets as of June 30, 2024 were $1,761,487,000 compared with $1,706,318,000 at December 31, 2023. Total available-for-sale debt securities decreased $29,763,000, or 6.1%, to $460,418,000, primarily due to sales of lower yielding securities and payments. Loans receivable increased $68,777,000, or 6.3%, to $1,162,310. Total deposits increased $84,126,000, or 5.7%, to $1,572,839,000. Short-term borrowing declined $45,028,000, or 47.9%.

“I am pleased with the improved operating performance of the bank; we registered the highest quarterly net interest income since 2022, stated David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Freeman continued, “We believe we have reached an equilibrium in deposit rates offered, and as our floating rate loans continue to reprice at higher rates, we will benefit from this trend.” Freeman stated, “We continue to see good deposit and loan growth, which points to our stable market area and customer base. Last, we took the strategic opportunity to better position our Company’s future earnings by selling lower-yielding securities in the quarter at a $1,096,000 loss and reinvesting the proceeds in higher-yielding assets. The loss was offset by an unrealized gain of $1,354,000 million for the exchange of Visa C-shares.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 totaled $10,592,000, an increase of $1,259,000, from the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.46% for the second quarter of 2024 and 2.27% for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin was 2.43% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with 2.41% for the same period in 2023.

The yield on earning assets was 4.70% for the second quarter 2024, compared with 3.83% in the second quarter of 2023; an increase of 87 basis points. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, yield on earning assets was 4.64%, compared with 3.80% for the same period in 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.73% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with 1.96% for the same period in 2023, an increase of 77 basis points. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.70% compared with 1.75% for the same period in 2023,

Proceeds from the growth in average deposits and proceeds from the sale and payments received on investment securities over the past year were invested in loans and other interest earning assets, and used to pay down short-term borrowings. Loan growth was primarily in commercial real estate, which comprised 46% of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 42% for the same period in 2023, and the increases in both rates and volume in commercial real estate loans majorly contributed to the 62 basis-point increase in the yield on loans. The decline in the available-for-sale portfolio was primarily in mortgage-backed securities, which comprised 20% of average earnings assets in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 24% for the same period in 2023. The 88-basis point increase in rate on investments was primarily due to the impact of the interest rate swaps entered into at the end of the second quarter of 2023, contributing to the increase in net interest margin. The 90 basis-point increase in the rate paid on deposits was the primary contributor to the increase in the cost of funds of 77 basis points.

Asset Quality, Provision for Credit Losses on Loans and Allowance for Credit Losses

QNB recorded $132,000 in provision for credit losses on loans in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $212,000 in provision in the second quarter of 2023. QNB's allowance for credit losses on loans of $8,858,000 represents 0.76% of loans receivable at June 30, 2024, compared to $8,852,000, or 0.81% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs were $12,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared with $38,000 for the same period in 2023. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were 0.00% and 0.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively. Net loan charge-offs were $33,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with recoveries of $494,000 for the same period in 2023 were primarily due to two large commercial customers. Annualized net loan charge-offs for the six months ended June 30, 2024 were 0.01% compared to annualized net recoveries of 0.10% for the same period in 2023, of average loans receivable, respectively.

Total non-performing loans, which represent loans on non-accrual status, loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest and modified loans, were $2,078,000, or 0.18% of loans receivable at June 30, 2024, compared with $1,940,000, or 0.18% of loans receivable at December 31, 2023. In cases where there is a collateral shortfall on non-accrual loans, specific reserves have been established based on updated collateral values even if the borrower continues to pay in accordance with the terms of the agreement. At June 30, 2024, $1,188,000, or approximately 57% of the loans classified as non-accrual, are current or past due less than 30 days. Commercial loans classified as substandard or doubtful loans totaled $32,710,000 at June 30, 2024, compared with $11,747,000 at December 31, 2023; these were comprised primarily of commercial real estate loans. The increase was primarily to two commercial relationships being downgraded to the Bank's "Special Mention" risk category.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $1,465,000 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $1,580,000 for the same period in 2023. There was a net realized loss of $1,096,000 on the sale of investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net gain of $519,000 on the sales of securities in the same period in 2023. Unrealized net gain on investment equity securities was $1,016,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to a net loss of $573,000 for the same period in 2023. During the second quarter of 2024 the Bank sold lower yielding securities to better position its net interest margin. The Bank also completed the exchange offer to convert its Visa B-1 shares to B-2 and C shares; the Bank recorded a $1,354,000 unrealized gain on the Visa C shares.

Fees for service to customers increased $13,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as overdraft fees decreased $5,000 and other deposit-related fees increased $18,000. Retail brokerage and advisory income decreased $76,000 to $126,000 for the same period, due to a decrease in customer balances following employee turnover. Merchant fees decreased $23,000 for the same period due to volume.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest income was $3,301,000 an increase of $502,000 compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to the change in fair value of the equities portfolio of $1,502,000; primarily related to the Visa stock conversion discussed above. Realized loss on sale of securities was $719,000, a decline of $773,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared with the same period in 2023. Net gain on sale of loans increased $12,000 when comparing the six months ended June 30, 2024 with the same period in 2023. Increases in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 comprise: fees for services to customers and bank-owned life insurance which increased $31,000 and $8,000, respectively. Decreases in non-interest income comprised: ATM and debit card fees, retail brokerage and advisory income, and merchant income which decreased $22,000, $217,000 and $17,000. Other non-interest income decreased $22,000 due primarily to mortgage servicing fees and letter of credit fees.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $8,934,000 for the second quarter of 2024 compared with $8,492,000 for the same period in 2023. Salaries and benefits expense increased $263,000, or 5.5%, to $5,038,000 when comparing the two quarters. Salary expense and related payroll taxes increased $118,000, or 3.0%, to $4,097,000 during the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Benefits expense increased $145,000, or 18.2%, when comparing the two periods primarily due to medical costs.

Net occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $14,000, or 1.0%, to $1,481,000 for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to software maintenance costs partly offset by a reduction in depreciation expense. Other non-interest expense increased $165,000, or 7.3%, when comparing second quarter of 2024 with the same period in 2023 due to an increase in Bank shares tax of $156,000, due to the timing of tax credits received, the recording of a potential expense of $85,000 related to the Visa stock exchange make-whole agreement, an increase of $67,000 in debit card expense, an increase in FDIC insurance of $46,000, an increase in third-party services of $25,000, partly offset by decreases in telephone, postage and supplies of $10,000, an increase in marketing expense of $31,000 and a reduction in write-offs due to fraud on customer accounts of $146,000 as the Bank was able to recover some losses from prior periods.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, non-interest expense was $17,767,000, an increase of $1,075,000, or 6.4%, compared to the same period in 2023.

Provision for income taxes increased $219,000 to $544,000 in the second quarter of 2024 due to increased pre-tax income, compared with the same period in 2023. The effective tax rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was 18.1% compared with 14.7% for the same period in 2023. The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was 19.3% compared with 19.4% for the same period in 2023.

About the Company

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery and Lehigh Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

Forward Looking Statement

QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Balance Sheet (Period End) 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 Assets $ 1,761,487 $ 1,716,081 $ 1,706,318 $ 1,684,392 $ 1,650,586 Cash and cash equivalents 76,909 50,963 62,657 55,141 34,824 Investment securities Debt securities, AFS 460,418 481,596 490,181 505,390 527,741 Equity securities 7,233 6,217 5,910 4,765 5,424 Loans held-for-sale 786 — 549 446 810 Loans receivable 1,162,310 1,122,616 1,093,533 1,060,450 1,029,744 Allowance for loan losses (8,858 ) (8,738 ) (8,852 ) (8,542 ) (8,365 ) Net loans 1,153,452 1,113,878 1,084,681 1,051,908 1,021,379 Deposits 1,572,839 1,536,188 1,488,713 1,483,333 1,449,765 Demand, non-interest bearing 190,333 188,260 185,098 192,226 212,396 Interest-bearing demand, money market and savings 1,003,813 990,451 988,634 1,000,921 962,042 Time 378,693 357,477 314,981 290,186 275,327 Short-term borrowings 49,066 55,088 94,094 96,703 90,845 Long-term debt 30,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 20,000 Shareholders' equity 96,885 93,686 90,824 74,081 80,945 Asset Quality Data (Period End) Non-accrual loans $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 $ 1,893 $ 4,794 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — — — — Non-performing loans 2,078 2,001 1,940 1,893 4,794 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets — — — — — Non-performing assets $ 2,078 $ 2,001 $ 1,940 $ 1,893 $ 4,794 Allowance for loan losses $ 8,858 $ 8,738 $ 8,852 $ 8,542 $ 8,365 Non-performing loans / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.18 % 0.47 % Non-performing assets / Assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses / Loans excluding held-for-sale 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.81 % 0.81 %







QNB Corp. Consolidated Selected Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended, Six months ended, For the period: 6/30/24 3/31/24 12/31/23 9/30/23 6/30/23 6/30/24 6/30/23 Interest income $ 20,345 $ 19,569 $ 19,257 $ 18,497 $ 15,865 $ 39,914 $ 31,328 Interest expense 9,753 9,401 9,065 8,284 6,532 19,154 11,578 Net interest income 10,592 10,168 10,192 10,213 9,333 20,760 19,750 Provision for credit losses 114 (86 ) 293 459 209 28 (1,596 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,478 10,254 9,899 9,754 9,124 20,732 21,346 Non-interest income: Fees for services to customers 427 420 414 421 414 847 816 ATM and debit card 705 636 687 685 704 1,341 1,363 Retail brokerage and advisory income 126 93 207 219 202 219 436 Net realized (loss) gain on investment securities (1,096 ) 377 (2,262 ) 131 519 (719 ) 54 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 1,016 (30 ) 904 (138 ) (573 ) 986 (516 ) Net gain on sale of loans (2 ) 15 11 4 (5 ) 13 1 Other 289 325 322 433 319 614 645 Total non-interest income 1,465 1,836 283 1,755 1,580 3,301 2,799 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,038 4,974 4,717 4,971 4,775 10,012 9,338 Net occupancy and furniture and equipment 1,481 1,515 1,477 1,504 1,467 2,996 2,844 Other 2,415 2,344 2,552 2,196 2,250 4,759 4,510 Total non-interest expense 8,934 8,833 8,746 8,671 8,492 17,767 16,692 Income before income taxes 3,009 3,257 1,436 2,838 2,212 6,266 7,453 Provision for income taxes 544 663 302 494 325 1,207 1,448 Net income $ 2,465 $ 2,594 $ 1,134 $ 2,344 $ 1,887 $ 5,059 $ 6,005 Share and Per Share Data: Net income - basic $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Net income - diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.71 $ 0.31 $ 0.65 $ 0.52 $ 1.38 $ 1.67 Book value $ 26.34 $ 25.57 $ 24.86 $ 20.35 $ 22.42 $ 26.34 $ 22.42 Cash dividends $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.74 $ 0.74 Average common shares outstanding -basic 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,613,230 3,598,545 3,660,435 3,593,482 Average common shares outstanding -diluted 3,665,695 3,655,176 3,642,096 3,613,230 3,598,545 3,660,435 3,593,482 Selected Ratios: Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.25 % 0.52 % 0.44 % 0.57 % 0.70 % Return on average shareholders' equity 6.14 % 6.53 % 2.83 % 5.88 % 4.82 % 6.34 % 7.78 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 2.46 % 2.39 % 2.36 % 2.38 % 2.27 % 2.43 % 2.41 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 73.26 % 72.73 % 82.38 % 71.59 % 76.77 % 73.00 % 73.06 % Average shareholders' equity to total average assets 8.97 % 8.98 % 8.93 % 8.91 % 9.12 % 8.98 % 9.06 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 12 $ 21 $ (19 ) $ 275 $ 38 $ 33 $ (494 ) Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) - annualized / Average loans excluding held-for-sale 0.00 % 0.01 % -0.01 % 0.10 % 0.01 % 0.01 % -0.10 % Balance Sheet (Average) Assets $ 1,798,040 $ 1,778,585 $ 1,779,627 $ 1,773,138 $ 1,719,368 $ 1,788,312 $ 1,719,268 Investment securities (AFS & Equities) 569,135 578,615 604,292 624,423 636,110 573,876 642,635 Loans receivable 1,139,874 1,108,836 1,072,616 1,039,170 1,026,881 1,124,354 1,024,088 Deposits 1,542,661 1,497,692 1,490,244 1,488,632 1,427,238 1,520,176 1,421,035 Shareholders' equity 161,340 159,739 158,987 158,063 156,890 160,539 155,704







QNB Corp. (Consolidated) Average Balances, Rate, and Interest Income and Expense Summary (Tax-Equivalent Basis) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Average Average Average Average Balance Rate Interest Balance Rate Interest Assets Investment securities: U.S. Treasury $ 6,824 5.19 % $ 88 $ 3,398 4.81 % $ 41 U.S. Government agencies 84,558 1.17 246 101,945 1.11 283 State and municipal 107,881 3.51 947 109,345 2.38 651 Mortgage-backed and CMOs 356,650 2.73 2,436 406,442 1.76 1,786 Corporate debt securities and mutual funds 6,721 5.72 96 6,625 4.42 73 Equities 6,501 3.55 57 8,355 4.65 97 Total investment securities 569,135 2.72 3,870 636,110 1.84 2,931 Loans: Commercial real estate 801,691 5.46 10,876 696,223 4.72 8,201 Residential real estate 108,693 4.07 1,106 107,402 3.66 984 Home equity loans 65,575 6.83 1,114 57,601 6.44 925 Commercial and industrial 142,174 7.60 2,686 142,438 7.14 2,538 Consumer loans 3,781 7.50 71 3,918 7.22 70 Tax-exempt loans 18,284 3.87 176 19,742 3.50 172 Total loans, net of unearned income* 1,140,198 5.65 16,029 1,027,324 5.03 12,890 Other earning assets 43,200 5.44 584 11,555 6.69 192 Total earning assets 1,752,533 4.70 20,483 1,674,989 3.83 16,013 Cash and due from banks 13,313 13,547 Allowance for loan losses (8,885 ) (8,297 ) Other assets 41,079 39,129 Total assets $ 1,798,040 $ 1,719,368 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 334,017 0.84 % 702 $ 305,067 0.43 % 325 Municipals 132,762 4.81 1,587 114,965 4.36 1,251 Money market 229,984 3.58 2,049 175,243 2.39 1,044 Savings 290,172 1.28 924 359,733 1.22 1,093 Time < $100 170,640 4.03 1,708 111,455 2.27 631 Time $100 through $250 143,315 4.59 1,636 109,462 3.49 953 Time > $250 53,316 4.63 614 38,005 2.82 267 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,354,206 2.74 9,220 1,213,930 1.84 5,564 Short-term borrowings 52,383 1.52 199 108,117 2.90 783 Long-term debt 28,132 4.70 334 16,813 4.35 185 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,434,721 2.73 9,753 1,338,860 1.96 6,532 Non-interest-bearing deposits 188,455 213,308 Other liabilities 13,524 10,310 Shareholders' equity 161,340 156,890 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,798,040 $ 1,719,368 Net interest rate spread 1.97 % 1.87 % Margin/net interest income 2.46 % $ 10,730 2.27 % $ 9,481 Tax-exempt securities and loans were adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis and are based on the Federal corporate tax rate of 21% Non-accrual loans and investment securities are included in earning assets. * Includes loans held-for-sale



