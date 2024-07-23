Marlin Spring Developments Acquires 5280 Dundas Site adjacent to the Kipling Transit Hub

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Spring Developments is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of key land situated at the foot of a multi-modal transit hub in Etobicoke. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to urban development served by higher order transit and amenities.



The newly acquired property, located at 5280 Dundas Street West presents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the city’s infrastructure and urban landscape. With immediate access to the Kipling Transit Hub, the site offers unparalleled connectivity and access for residents and visitors alike with GO, TTC and MiWay all available in one central commuter hub just steps from the site.

"This acquisition aligns with our vision of creating accessible, vibrant communities in amenity rich locations," says John Josephson, Vice-President of Acquisitions for Marlin Spring Developments. "We look forward to enriching the neighbourhood and with a long history of development in Etobicoke, this acquisition presents a further opportunity for Marlin Spring to continue to contribute to the growth of this community.”

This new development site will bring over 400 homes to the local market and contribute to the evolving fabric of the Dundas and Kipling area. Marlin Spring Developments remains committed to collaborating with local stakeholders and community groups to ensure that the development plans align with long-term urban development visions.

“We are proud to strengthen our presence in Etobicoke” says Pedro Lopes, CEO of Marlin Spring Developments. “This property is located just a few minutes’ drive from Joya, Curio and the Tailor, a few of our great projects in this area currently at various stages of development, sales and construction which collectively, will bring over 1000 units to this community.”

About Marlin Spring

Marlin Spring Developments is an award-winning development company building low-rise and high-rise communities throughout Toronto and the GTA. Committed to providing homes for Toronto’s rapidly growing and diverse population, the company focuses on delivering exceptional homes with unique and desirable amenities customized to meet their clients’ needs in locations that provide access to transit, greenspace, schools, and conveniences. As the Baz Group of Companies’ dedicated operating company for the development and construction of residential real estate in the Greater Toronto Area, Marlin Spring Developments’ growing portfolio currently consists of approximately 10,000 homes in various stages of development, construction, and completion.

About Baz Group

The Baz Group of Companies is one of Canada’s largest privately-owned Real Estate firms with a portfolio of over 20,000 units in various stages of development, construction, repositioning, and completion. Its portfolio represents more than 16 million square feet of GFA across Canada and the United States with a completion value of over $10 billion. Through its operating companies supported by a team of over 1,000 professionals, Baz Group has investments spanning the Development, Multi-Family Apartments and Retirement Community sectors in seven North American markets.

For more information: www.bazgroup.ca