SOITEC SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL RESOLUTIONS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Bernin (Grenoble), France, July 23, 2024 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, held its Annual General Meeting today at 1:30 p.m. at the Company's registered office, situated at Parc Technologique des Fontaines, Chemin des Franques, 38190 Bernin, France. The Annual General Meeting was chaired by Eric Meurice, who remained Chairman of the Board of Directors until its formal close. Christophe Gégout, took over as Chairman immediately following the meeting, for a transitional period, as previously announced in accordance with the established succession plan.

All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved at the Annual General Meeting, which recorded a 78.75% quorum of shareholders present, represented or voting by correspondence. The approved resolutions included:

Approval of the Company’s statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2023-2024, as well as the allocation of the Company’s results to the “Legal reserve” and “Retained earnings” accounts;

Appointment of Frédéric Lissalde as a new Independent Director and the reappointment of Françoise Chombar, Satoshi Onishi and Shuo Zhang for a three-year period;

Approval of the amendments to the defined contribution supplementary pension plan that forms part of the Chief Executive Officer’s compensation policy, effective from

January 1, 2024;

January 1, 2024; Approval of total compensation and benefits paid during or granted for the fiscal year 2023-2024 to the Company’s Corporate officers as well as the compensation policies for the fiscal year 2024-2025;

Approval of the new related-party agreement pursuant to Articles L. 225-38 et seq. of the French Commercial Code;

Appointment of KPMG S.A. as Statutory Auditor responsible for certifying the Company’s sustainability information until the close of the 2028 Annual General Meeting;

Approval of financial authorizations and delegations granted to the Board of Directors.





The Board of Directors now comprises 14 members, including the Chief Executive Officer, the Referent Director and the two employee directors as required by law. Of the 14 members, seven are independent and six are women, including one Employee Director.

Subsequent to the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided to appoint Frédéric Lissalde as new Chair of the Strategic Committee and new member of the Audit and Risks Committee in replacement of Eric Meurice.

The presentation of the Annual General Meeting and detailed vote results are available on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com) under the section Investors - Shareholders information - Annual General Meetings - 2024 - AGM 07.23.2024. The summary minutes of the meeting will be made available within the same section of the website.

# # #

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext - Tech Leaders), a world leader in innovative semiconductor materials, has been developing cutting-edge products delivering both technological performance and energy efficiency for over 30 years. From its global headquarters in France, Soitec is expanding internationally with its unique solutions, and generated sales of 1 billion Euros in fiscal year 2023-2024. Soitec occupies a key position in the semiconductor value chain, serving three main strategic markets: Mobile Communications, Automotive and Industrial, and Edge and Cloud AI (previously Smart Devices). The company relies on the talent and diversity of its 2,300 employees, representing 50 different nationalities, working at its sites in Europe, the United States and Asia. Soitec has registered over 4,000 patents.

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and Smart Cut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information: https://www.soitec.com/en/ and follow us on X: @Soitec_Official

# # #

Investor Relations: Media contacts:





Attachment