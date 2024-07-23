Getty Realty Corp. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per common share payable on October 10, 2024 to holders of record on September 26, 2024.



About Getty Realty Corp .

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s portfolio included 1,124 freestanding properties located in 42 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.