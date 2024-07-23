First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands,For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
except per share data)June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023 
Reported Results         
Net income$37,088  $37,549  $42,781  $74,637  $73,005 
Diluted earnings per share$0.36  $0.37  $0.42  $0.73  $0.72 
Return on average assets 1.28%  1.31%  1.54%  1.29%  1.36%
Return on average equity 11.10%  11.40%  13.90%  11.24%  12.29%
          
Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)         
Core net income$37,070  $37,639  $42,734  $74,709  $88,121 
Core diluted earnings per share$0.36  $0.37  $0.42  $0.73  $0.87 
Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue$54,381  $50,833  $56,344  $105,214  $110,825 
Provision expense$7,827  $4,238  $2,790  $12,065  $140 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD             10,653 
Net charge-offs$4,402  $4,302  $8,665  $8,704  $9,838 
Reserve build/(release)(2)$4,556  $1,380  $(339) $5,936  $30,640 
Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.27%  1.31%  1.54%  1.29%  1.64%
Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.87%  1.77%  2.03%  1.82%  2.06%
Return on average tangible common equity 15.94%  16.51%  20.68%  16.22%  18.30%
Core return on average tangible common equity 15.93%  16.54%  20.66%  16.24%  21.99%
Core efficiency ratio 53.63%  55.05%  52.80%  54.33%  52.61%
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.57%  3.52%  3.85%  3.55%  3.93%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures may be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • GAAP Net income of $37.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.36 represented a decrease of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share, from the prior quarter and a decrease of $5.7 million, or $0.06 per share, from the second quarter of 2023
    • Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $54.4 million, an increase of $3.5 million from the previous quarter but a decrease of $2.0 million from the second quarter of 2023
  • Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter but decreased $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2023
  • Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) of $25.2 million increased $1.2 million from the previous quarter and $0.7 from the second quarter of 2023 due in part to higher wealth management sales and card related interchange income
  • Noninterest expense (excluding loss on early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million which was unchanged from the previous quarter
  • Average deposits increased $199.9 million, or 8.7% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
    • End of period deposits decreased $37.5 million, or 1.6% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
  • Total loans increased $13.9 million, or 0.6% annualized, from the previous quarter, driven by $36.8 million of growth in equipment finance loans
  • The loan-to-deposit ratio increased to 96.1% at the end of the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 95.6% in the previous quarter
  • Total shareholder’s equity increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter due to a $23.8 million increase in retained earnings and a $5.7 million improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) due in part to the sale of $75.1 million in available for sale investment securities
    • Tangible book value per share increased $0.30, or 13.0% annualized, from the previous quarter
    • AOCI as a percentage of tangible common equity was 11.6% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 12.6% in the previous quarter
  • First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the sixth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2024

Profitability

  • The core efficiency ratio(1) of 53.6% improved 142 basis points from the previous quarter
  • The return on average assets (ROA) decreased 3 basis points to 1.28% compared to previous quarter
    • The core return on average assets(1) decreased 4 basis points to 1.27% compared to the previous quarter
  • Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 increased 10 basis points to 1.87% as compared to 1.77% in the prior quarter and 2.03% in the second quarter of 2023
  • The net interest margin of 3.57% increased 5 basis points compared to the prior quarter and decreased 28 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2023
    • The recognition of deferred interest upon the payoff of a previously nonaccrual loan had a positive impact on the net interest margin of two basis points in the second quarter of 2024
    • The retention of approximately $200 million of additional cash on the Bank’s balance sheet had a negative impact on the net interest margin of six basis points in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to three basis points in the prior quarter
    • Purchasing accounting marks contributed eight basis points to the margin in the second quarter of 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter
  • On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures with an interest rate of 7.45%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by approximately three basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.
  • During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares.
  • During the second quarter of 2024, the Bank sold approximately $75 million of investment securities yielding 2.17% for a loss of $5.5 million and reinvested the proceeds into approximately $75 million of investments securities yielding 5.49%. This transaction is expected to improve the net interest margin by 2 basis points beginning in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $7.8 million, an increase of $3.6 million compared to the previous quarter
  • The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans was 1.37%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter
  • Total criticized loans increased $29.8 million from the previous quarter
    • Total nonperforming loans of $57.1 million increased $14.7 million from the previous quarter, including $11.1 million of acquired loans that were transferred to nonaccrual status.
  • Net charge-offs on loans totaled $4.4 million, an increase of $0.1 million from the previous quarter
    • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) was 0.20% in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.19% in the previous quarter

Strong capital and liquidity positions

  • On June 1, 2024, the Bank retired $50 million of variable rate subordinate corporate debentures that were included in Tier II regulatory capital. This action reduced the Bank’s Total Risk Based Capital by approximately 44 basis points; however, the actual Total Capital Ratio decreased by only eight basis points from the previous quarter due to strong organic capital generation
  • The Bank-level Total Capital ratio was 13.1% at June 30, 2024, which represents $292.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 10.0%
  • On April 23, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.0% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
  • There were 22,961 shares repurchased during the second quarter of 2024 at a weighted average price of $12.48. The remaining capacity under the current program was $17.1 million as of June 30, 2024.

“I’m excited to report that our second quarter results demonstrated the core earnings power of our community-focused regional banking model,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It seems we may have turned the corner with NIM compression this quarter and we continue to see pockets of loan demand in our new markets in Pennsylvania and Ohio, while our legacy markets remain a rich source of core deposit growth.” Price continued, “As we move forward, we will continue to adapt to meet the evolving needs of our neighbors and their businesses and help them navigate their financial future.”

Earnings

GAAP Net income for the second quarter of 2024 was $37.1 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to $37.5 million, or $0.37 per share in the first quarter of 2024, and $42.8 million, or $0.42 per share for the second quarter of 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $95.3 million increased $2.7 million from the previous quarter and decreased $2.8 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a five basis point expansion in the net interest margin and a $152.7 million increase in interest earning assets.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.57%, an increase of five basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 28 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 12 basis point increase in the yield on loans and an 18 basis point increase in the yield on securities, partially offset by a 10 basis point increase in the cost of deposits. The total cost of funds was 2.20% in the second quarter of 2024, which represents an increase of seven basis points from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $199.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter. Average time deposits grew $117.6 million and interest-bearing demand and savings deposits grew $74.4 million.

Total average investment securities and interest bearing bank deposits grew $134.1 million and total average loans grew $18.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $7.8 million as compared to $4.2 million in the previous quarter. The increase in the provision expense from the previous quarter was the result of a $5.8 million increase in reserves for individually analyzed loans primarily driven by a $14.7 million increase in nonperforming loans.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.37% as compared to 1.32% in the previous quarter.

At June 30, 2024, nonperforming loans totaled $57.1 million, an increase of $14.7 million from the previous quarter. The increase in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the migration of $11.1 million in loans acquired in the Centric acquisition into nonaccrual status.

Nonperforming loans represented 0.63% of total loans for the period ended June 30, 2024 as compared to 0.47% and 0.54% for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

During the second quarter of 2024, net charge-offs were $4.4 million as compared to $4.3 million in the previous quarter and $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized) were 0.20%, 0.19% and 0.40% for the periods ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding securities gains and losses) totaled $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The $1.2 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in wealth management services, a $0.4 million increase in card-related interchange income and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of mortgage loans, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in gain on sale of Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. 

During the second quarter of 2024, security gains and losses included a $5.6 million gain from the conversion of Visa Inc. class B shares, of which $5.6 million was realized through shares held at fair value at quarter-end. This gain was offset by a loss of $5.5 million on the sale of $75.1 million in investment securities.

Noninterest expense (excluding losses on the early redemption of subordinated debt and merger-related expense) of $65.4 million was unchanged from the previous quarter. Offsetting changes in comparison with the prior quarter were primarily due to a $0.5 million decrease in occupancy expense, a $0.5 million decrease in operational losses and a $0.4 million decrease in advertising and promotion expense, offset by a $2.0 million increase in salaries and benefits (primarily driven by a $1.0 million increase in hospitalization expense and a $1.2 million incentive accrual reversals in the prior quarter).

The core efficiency ratio was 53.6% during the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 55.1% in the previous quarter and 52.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,472 at June 30, 2024, 1,465 at March 31, 2024, and 1,483 at June 30, 2023.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, which represents a 4.0% increase from the second quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on August 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2024. This dividend represents a 3.1% projected annual yield utilizing the July 22, 2024 closing market price of $16.62.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2024 were 14.2%, 12.5%, 10.2% and 11.7%, respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

Conference Call

First Commonwealth will host a quarterly conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM (ET). The call can be accessed by dialing (toll free) 1-888-330-3181 conference ID # 4651379 or through the Company’s web page, http://www.fcbanking.com/InvestorRelations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the conference by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and entering the conference ID # 4651379. A link to the webcast replay will also be accessible on the Company’s webpage for 30 days.

About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 124 community banking offices in 30 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as commercial lending operations in Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023   2024   2023 
SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS         
Net interest income$94,992  $92,304  $97,824  $187,296  $192,182 
Provision for credit losses 7,827   4,238   2,790   12,065   140 
Provision for credit losses — acquisition day 1 non-PCD             10,653 
Noninterest income 25,210   23,988   24,523   49,198   47,486 
Noninterest expense 65,798   65,573   65,943   131,371   137,324 
Net income 37,088   37,549   42,781   74,637   73,005 
Core net income (5) 37,070   37,639   42,734   74,709   88,121 
Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.36  $0.37  $0.42  $0.73  $0.72 
Core earnings per common share (diluted) (6)$0.36  $0.37  $0.42  $0.73  $0.87 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS         
Return on average assets 1.28%  1.31%  1.54%  1.29%  1.36%
Core return on average assets (7) 1.27%  1.31%  1.54%  1.29%  1.64%
Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.87%  1.77%  2.03%  1.82%  1.91%
Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.87%  1.77%  2.03%  1.82%  2.06%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.10%  11.40%  13.90%  11.24%  12.29%
Return on average tangible common equity (8) 15.94%  16.51%  20.68%  16.22%  18.30%
Core return on average tangible common equity (9) 15.93%  16.54%  20.66%  16.24%  21.99%
Core efficiency ratio (2)(10) 53.63%  55.05%  52.80%  54.33%  52.61%
Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 3.57%  3.52%  3.85%  3.55%  3.93%
          
Book value per common share$13.32  $13.03  $12.03     
Tangible book value per common share (11) 9.56   9.26   8.24     
Market value per common share 13.81   13.92   12.65     
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.130   0.125   0.125   0.255   0.245 
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS         
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.63%  0.47%  0.54%    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets (3) 0.51%  0.38%  0.44%    
Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized) (4) 0.20%  0.19%  0.40%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans and leases (4) 216.48%  280.59%  278.17%    
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases (4) 1.37%  1.32%  1.52%    
CAPITAL RATIOS         
Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.7%  11.4%  10.9%    
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (12) 8.7%  8.4%  7.7%    
Leverage Ratio 10.2%  10.2%  9.8%    
Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.5%  12.2%  11.5%    
Risk Based Capital - Total 14.2%  14.3%  13.7%    
Common Equity - Tier I 11.7%  11.4%  10.8%    
                


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
INCOME STATEMENT      
Interest income$150,682 $145,462 $131,267  $296,144 $245,856 
Interest expense 55,690  53,158  33,443   108,848  53,674 
Net Interest Income 94,992  92,304  97,824   187,296  192,182 
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)           
Net Interest Income 94,992  92,304  97,824   187,296  192,182 
Provision for credit losses 7,827  4,238  2,790   12,065  140 
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD          10,653 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 87,165  88,066  95,034   175,231  181,389 
Net securities losses (5,535)      (5,535)  
Gain on VISA exchange 5,558       5,558   
Trust income 2,821  2,727  2,532   5,548  5,018 
Service charges on deposit accounts 5,546  5,383  5,324   10,929  10,242 
Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,709  2,246  2,314   4,955  4,866 
Income from bank owned life insurance 1,371  1,294  1,195   2,665  2,422 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,671  1,328  1,253   2,999  1,905 
Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,408  2,051  1,891   3,459  3,977 
Card-related interchange income 7,137  6,690  7,372   13,827  14,201 
Derivative mark-to-market   12  81   12  (8)
Swap fee income     332     577 
Other income 2,524  2,257  2,229   4,781  4,286 
Total Noninterest Income 25,210  23,988  24,523   49,198  47,486 
Salaries and employee benefits 37,320  35,324  36,735   72,644  70,999 
Net occupancy 4,822  5,334  4,784   10,156  9,802 
Furniture and equipment 4,278  4,480  4,284   8,758  8,522 
Data processing 3,840  3,824  3,763   7,664  7,167 
Pennsylvania shares tax 1,126  1,202  1,173   2,328  2,425 
Advertising and promotion 898  1,319  1,327   2,217  2,990 
Intangible amortization 1,169  1,264  1,282   2,433  2,429 
Other professional fees and services 1,286  1,242  1,182   2,528  2,773 
FDIC insurance 1,286  1,613  1,277   2,899  2,694 
Litigation and operational losses 494  997  894   1,491  1,637 
Loss on sale or write-down of assets 77  143  6   220  47 
Loss on early redemption of subordinated debt 369       369   
Merger and acquisition   114  (60)  114  8,481 
Other operating expenses 8,833  8,717  9,296   17,550  17,358 
Total Noninterest Expense 65,798  65,573  65,943   131,371  137,324 
Income before Income Taxes 46,577  46,481  53,614   93,058  91,551 
Income tax provision 9,489  8,932  10,833   18,421  18,546 
Net Income$37,088 $37,549 $42,781  $74,637 $73,005 
       
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,297,847  102,303,974  102,444,915   102,297,847  102,444,915 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,287,598  102,198,899  102,760,266   102,238,489  101,281,899 
       
(8) - Does not include accelerated depreciation expense described in Note 7.
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
      
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
  2024   2024   2023 
BALANCE SHEET (Period End)     
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$109,907  $77,179  $123,095 
Interest-bearing bank deposits 78,386   233,188   325,774 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,101,154   1,049,108   784,503 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 453,820   464,708   439,922 
Loans held for sale 50,769   31,895   16,300 
      
Loans and leases 8,994,890   8,999,870   8,799,836 
Allowance for credit losses (123,654)  (119,098)  (133,546)
Net loans and leases 8,871,236   8,880,772   8,666,290 
      
Goodwill and other intangibles 384,854   385,745   388,451 
Other assets 576,747   571,813   574,269 
Total Assets$11,626,873  $11,694,408  $11,318,604 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$2,304,830  $2,334,495  $2,624,344 
      
Interest-bearing demand deposits 619,877   637,908   611,156 
Savings deposits 4,955,718   4,999,822   4,935,124 
Time deposits 1,528,496   1,474,178   975,654 
Total interest-bearing deposits 7,104,091   7,111,908   6,521,934 
      
Total deposits 9,408,921   9,446,403   9,146,278 
      
Short-term borrowings 537,613   546,541   542,839 
Long-term borrowings 136,581   186,490   187,276 
Total borrowings 674,194   733,031   730,115 
      
Other liabilities 181,253   182,254   209,792 
Shareholders' equity 1,362,505   1,332,720   1,232,419 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,626,873  $11,694,408  $11,318,604 
            


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,Yield/March 31,Yield/June 30,Yield/ June 30,Yield/June 30,Yield/
 2024Rate2024Rate2023Rate 2024Rate2023Rate
NET INTEREST MARGIN          
            
Assets           
Loans and leases (FTE)(1)(3)$9,017,2886.06%$8,998,6495.95%$8,689,0215.58% $9,007,9696.01%$8,496,3055.43%
Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE) (1) 1,718,7693.52% 1,584,6733.23% 1,535,1362.77%  1,651,7203.38% 1,408,0142.51%
Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (1) 10,736,0575.66% 10,583,3225.54% 10,224,1575.16%  10,659,6895.60% 9,904,3195.02%
Noninterest-earning assets 959,103  938,121  932,756   948,612  920,437 
Total Assets$11,695,160 $11,521,443 $11,156,913  $11,608,301 $10,824,756 
            
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits$5,629,0282.20%$5,554,6562.11%$5,595,3361.35% $5,591,8412.16%$5,454,4941.13%
Time deposits 1,504,5444.35% 1,386,9594.21% 930,4473.03%  1,445,7524.28% 806,9812.74%
Short-term borrowings 545,5514.67% 595,8844.57% 434,7834.79%  570,7174.62% 351,3214.36%
Long-term borrowings 170,9635.52% 186,5975.76% 187,3795.03%  178,7805.65% 186,3785.04%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 7,850,0862.85% 7,724,0962.77% 7,147,9451.88%  7,787,0902.81% 6,799,1741.59%
Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,310,274  2,302,338  2,580,842   2,306,306  2,629,575 
Other liabilities 190,440  169,683  193,292   180,062  197,860 
Shareholders' equity 1,344,360  1,325,326  1,234,834   1,334,843  1,198,147 
Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,845,074  3,797,347  4,008,968   3,821,211  4,025,582 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$11,695,160 $11,521,443 $11,156,913  $11,608,301 $10,824,756 
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.57% 3.52% 3.85%  3.55% 3.93%
                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023 
Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail   
Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:   
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$1,312,816 $1,313,898 $1,347,842 
Commercial real estate 3,077,013  3,090,950  3,004,962 
Equipment Finance loans and leases 316,700  279,938  154,152 
Real estate construction 523,595  520,320  474,720 
Total Commercial 5,230,124  5,205,106  4,981,676 
    
Consumer Loan Portfolio:   
Closed-end mortgages 1,902,173  1,913,479  1,858,660 
Home equity lines of credit 492,133  488,793  505,449 
Real estate construction 24,460  39,047  100,079 
Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,418,766  2,441,319  2,464,188 
    
Auto & RV loans 1,270,044  1,277,212  1,272,557 
Direct installment 26,807  26,731  28,881 
Personal lines of credit 46,932  46,733  49,168 
Student loans 2,217  2,769  3,366 
Total Other Consumer 1,346,000  1,353,445  1,353,972 
Total Consumer Portfolio 3,764,766  3,794,764  3,818,160 
Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 8,994,890  8,999,870  8,799,836 
Loans held for sale 50,769  31,895  16,300 
Total Loans and Leases$9,045,659 $9,031,765 $8,816,136 
    
    
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023 
ASSET QUALITY DETAIL   
Nonperforming Loans and Leases:   
Loans and leases on nonaccrual basis$31,443 $27,649 $29,322 
Loans on nonaccrual basis - Centric acquisition 25,676  14,797  18,687 
Total Nonperforming Loans and Leases$57,119 $42,446 $48,009 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 484  368  324 
Repossessions ("Repos") 1,456  1,442  1,004 
Total Nonperforming Assets$59,059 $44,256 $49,337 
Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 1,753  1,699  2,474 
Classified loans and leases 103,111  89,284  76,419 
Criticized loans and leases 241,611  211,857  207,071 
    
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos (4) 0.66% 0.49% 0.56%
Allowance for credit losses$123,654 $119,098 $133,546 
 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):      
Commercial, financial, agricultural and other$2,485 $2,242 $6,582  $4,727 $7,086 
Real estate construction 35  (6)    29   
Commercial real estate 331  169  1,423   500  1,381 
Residential real estate 64  21  (32)  85  9 
Loans to individuals 1,487  1,876  692   3,363  1,362 
Net Charge-offs$4,402 $4,302 $8,665  $8,704 $9,838 
       
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases outstanding (annualized) (4) 0.20% 0.19% 0.40%  0.19% 0.23%
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 177.81% 98.51% 32.20%  138.61% 1.42%
Provision for credit losses$7,827 $4,238 $2,790  $12,065 $140 
                 


DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
       
(1) Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
(3) Includes held for sale loans.  
(4) Excludes held for sale loans.  
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Interest income$150,682 $145,462 $131,267  $296,144 $245,856 
Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis (1) 329  323  305   652  610 
Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 151,011  145,785  131,572   296,796  246,466 
Interest expense 55,690  53,158  33,443   108,848  53,674 
Net interest income, (FTE) (1)$95,321 $92,627 $98,129  $187,948 $192,792 
                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES   
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Net Income$37,088 $37,549 $42,781  $74,637 $73,005 
Intangible amortization 1,169  1,264  1,282   2,433  2,429 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (245) (265) (269)  (511) (510)
Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$38,012 $38,548 $43,794  $76,559 $74,924 
       
Average Tangible Equity:      
Total shareholders' equity$1,344,360 $1,325,326 $1,234,834  $1,334,843 $1,198,147 
Less: intangible assets 385,332  386,040  385,567   385,686  372,571 
Tangible Equity 959,028  939,286  849,267   949,157  825,576 
Less: preferred stock           
Tangible Common Equity$959,028 $939,286 $849,267  $949,157 $825,576 
       
(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.94% 16.51% 20.68%  16.22% 18.30%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
       
Core Net Income:      
Total Net Income$37,088 $37,549 $42,781  $74,637 $73,005 
Net securities losses (23)      (23)  
Tax benefit of net securities gains 5       5   
Merger and acquisition related expenses   114  (60)  114  8,481 
Tax benefit of merger and acquisition related expenses   (24) 13   (24) (1,781)
Provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD          10,653 
Tax benefit of provision for credit losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD          (2,237)
(5) Core net income$37,070 $37,639 $42,734  $74,709 $88,121 
Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 102,287,598  102,198,899  102,760,266   102,238,489  101,281,899 
(6) Core Earnings per common share (diluted)$0.36 $0.37 $0.42  $0.73 $0.87 
       
Intangible amortization 1,169  1,264  1,282   2,433  2,429 
Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (245) (265) (269)  (511) (510)
Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles$37,994 $38,638 $43,747  $76,631 $90,040 
       
(9) Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.93% 16.54% 20.66%  16.24% 21.99%
                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES     
       
 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Core Return on Average Assets:      
Total Net Income$37,088 $37,549 $42,781  $74,637 $73,005 
Total Average Assets 11,695,160  11,521,443  11,156,913   11,608,301  10,824,756 
Return on Average Assets 1.28% 1.31% 1.54%  1.29% 1.36%
       
Core Net Income (5)$37,070 $37,639 $42,734  $74,709 $88,121 
Total Average Assets 11,695,160  11,521,443  11,156,913   11,608,301  10,824,756 
(7) Core Return on Average Assets 1.27% 1.31% 1.54%  1.29% 1.64%


 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Core Efficiency Ratio:      
Total Noninterest Expense$65,798 $65,573 $65,943  $131,371 $137,324 
Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:      
Intangible amortization 1,169  1,264  1,282   2,433  2,429 
Merger and acquisition related   114  (60)  114  8,481 
Noninterest Expense - Core$64,629 $64,195 $64,721  $128,824 $126,414 
       
Net interest income, (FTE)$95,321 $92,627 $98,129  $187,948 $192,792 
Total noninterest income 25,210  23,988  24,523   49,198  47,486 
Net securities gains (23)      (23)  
Total Revenue 120,508  116,615  122,652   237,123  240,278 
       
Adjustments to Revenue:      
Derivative mark-to-market   12  81   12  (8)
Total Revenue - Core$120,508 $116,603 $122,571  $237,111 $240,286 
       
(10)Core Efficiency Ratio 53.63% 55.05% 52.80%  54.33% 52.61%
                 


FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
Unaudited
(dollars in thousands)
 
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES  
    
 June 30,March 31,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023 
Tangible Equity:   
Total shareholders' equity$1,362,505 $1,332,720 $1,232,419 
Less: intangible assets 384,854  385,745  388,451 
Tangible Equity 977,651  946,975  843,968 
Less: preferred stock      
Tangible Common Equity$977,651 $946,975 $843,968 
    
Tangible Assets:   
Total assets$11,626,873 $11,694,408 $11,318,604 
Less: intangible assets 384,854  385,745  388,451 
Tangible Assets$11,242,019 $11,308,663 $10,930,153 
    
(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 8.70% 8.37% 7.72%
    
Shares Outstanding at End of Period 102,297,847  102,303,974  102,444,915 
(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share$9.56 $9.26 $8.24 


 For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2024  2024  2023   2024  2023 
Pre-tax pre-provision income:      
Net interest income$94,992 $92,304 $97,824  $187,296 $192,182 
Noninterest income 25,210  23,988  24,523   49,198  47,486 
Noninterest expense 65,798  65,573  65,943   131,371  137,324 
Pre-tax pre-provision income$54,404 $50,719 $56,404  $105,123 $102,344 
       
Net securities losses$(23)$ $  $(23)$ 
Merger and acquisition related expenses   114  (60)  114  8,481 
Core pre-tax pre-provision income$54,381 $50,833 $56,344  $105,214 $110,825 
       
Net charge-offs$4,402 $4,302 $8,665  $8,704 $9,838 
                 