Milton Hydro charges ahead in the energy transition with the introduction of a Ford F-150 Lightning to its fleet

MILTON, Ontario, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to green initiatives, Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) takes a significant sustainability step forward with the introduction of a Ford F150 Lightning to its fleet.



The fully electric pick-up truck joins a Hyundai Ionic and two hybrid bucket trucks and brings many benefits to Milton Hydro's operations, including lower maintenance, reduced idle time and emissions, and cost savings on fuel. With its efficient performance tailored to the service territory, the electric vehicle enhances operational efficiency while minimizing environmental impact.





Scott Tyler, Manager of Supply Chain Management, and Sara Penny, Manager of Communications, alongside members of the Milton Hydro team, with the new Ford F150 Lightning.

Milton Hydro's integration of green technologies and sustainable initiatives extends beyond adding electric vehicles to its fleet. The company is also supporting the adoption of sustainable transportation among its employees by installing level two and level three electric chargers in the parking lot.

"Looking ahead to the electrification of everything, we are thrilled to introduce the Ford F150 Lightning to our fleet, symbolizing our commitment to sustainability and embracing new technologies," said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. "This marks another important step in our journey towards reducing our environmental footprint and contributing to a greener community."

By electrifying its fleet, Milton Hydro is making an effort to mitigate its carbon footprint, aligning with governmental Net Zero Emissions benchmarks for 2030 and 2050.

Their proactive commitment to sustainability is also reflected in their adoption of sustainable energy generation and conservation practices at their headquarters. Geothermal heating and cooling systems were implemented in 2016 and solar panels were installed on the roof in 2017 to reduce environmental impact. Currently, over 31,000 of Milton Hydro's 44,000+ customers have opted for paperless billing , reducing the monthly paper usage and delivery impact on the region. These initiatives are part of a broader approach to sustainability, impacting both operations and community engagement.

Milton Hydro's mission is to create a superior energy experience for customers through service innovations and forward-thinking solutions, ensuring trust in the company's leadership towards a fully electrified future.



About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 44,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton . Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the ‘electrification of everything’ to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

