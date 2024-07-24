PDF Solutions signs a Sales Representative Agreement with ADMATI Agencies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, today announced a formal agreement with ADMATI Agencies Ltd. as a Sales Representative for PDF Solutions throughout Israel.



With this agreement Admati Agencies will promote, sell and distribute all of PDF Solutions Exensio products in the Israel market. The Exensio Analytics platform is designed and architected to meet the needs and requirements in semiconductor manufacturing from new product introduction to high volume manufacturing. Whether you are a fabless, IDM or foundry or taking on COT initiatives, Exensio has a rich set of applications to meet your needs (TTM, quality, reliability, etc.). Israel is a country with a very active semiconductor ecosystem and the Admati Agencies will be instrumental in PDF Solutions’ ability to further penetrate this growing market.

Admati Agencies (www.admati.com) is an independent engineering services and manufacturer’s representative company led by its founder Udi Admati. Based in Haifa, Admati Agencies has been representing technology principals since 2007. They support customers across various industries including medical, automotive, defense, semiconductor, telecommunications, vehicle, agriculture and industrial durable goods.

“We are looking forward to leverage Admati Agencies’ deep connections within the technology industry sector in Israel. This agreement is a key step to further our market positioning in this part of the world,” says, Peter Szalay, Vice President, business development, PDF Solutions. “Their reputation and support structure are a perfect fit for PDF Solutions.”

About ADMATI Agencies

Since 2007 Admati Agencies has shown exceptional growth, due to our commitment to set the industry service standard for excellence. Admati started as a technical services house for the semi-conductor industry. The company established itself as a leading provider of maintenance of back-end equipment and expanded into supplying back-end hardware, test sockets, burning sockets, probes, etc. Today, Admati is a leading provider of sockets, pins, ICT pins, connectors and flex-PCB to many of the largest brands in the Israeli market. In addition, we provide production engineering and outsourcing services to companies that would like to move their production to South-East Asia. We service the Medical, Military, Industrial, and Semiconductor Industries.

For more information please visit:

mpi-corporation.com

or

admati.com

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contacts

Christophe Begue

VP, Corporate Strategic Marketing

(408) 938-6408

christophe.begue@pdf.com

Sonia Segovia

Investor Relations

(408) 938-6491

sonia.segovia@pdf.com