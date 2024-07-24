Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 22 July

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

On 22 July 2024 a total of 11,269 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 20.8045 for a total amount of € 234,445.91

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to € 19,999,991.46 representing 100% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment