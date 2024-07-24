ALSTOM SA: Alstom wins €4 billion contract for the supply and maintenance of 90 commuter trains for S-Bahn Cologne in Germany

Alstom wins €4 billion contract for the supply and maintenance of 90 commuter trains for S-Bahn Cologne in Germany

Contract includes 90 Adessia Stream trains and maintenance over a period of 34 years

With a value of over €4 billion, one of the largest contracts for urban mobility solutions ever to be awarded in Germany

Train concept focuses on innovation, accessibility, maintainability and lifecycle optimisation





24 July 2024 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded1 a contract to supply 90 Adessia Stream commuter trains to local rail passenger transport authorities go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr (VRR) for operation in the S-Bahn Cologne network in Germany. The contract also includes a long-term full-service agreement, meaning Alstom will assume full responsibility for the trains’ maintenance over a period of 34 years. It is the largest order for Alstom in Germany to date with an overall value of over €4 billion.

Müslüm Yakisan, President of the DACH region at Alstom, says: “The new generation of vehicles for S-Bahn Cologne will have a decisive impact on public transport in the region and the cityscape for decades to come. Alstom will deliver comfortable and innovative trains with a high level of passenger experience and a strong focus on accessibility. We are particularly pleased that go.Rheinland and Verkehrsverbund Rhein-Ruhr have entrusted us not only with the delivery of the vehicles, but also with their maintenance over their entire lifecycle.”

“We have commissioned a completely newly developed vehicle that is tailored to the special needs and requirements in our region. We are thus raising the S-Bahn fleet to a new level and are already looking forward to using the trains,” says go.Rheinland Managing Director Michael Vogel. Oliver Wittke, Spokesman of the Board at VRR, adds: “Both the exterior and interior layout of the new S-Bahn trains will help us to offer passengers higher quality and stable services.”

There are two versions of the train that will be delivered, depending on the part of the network where they will be operated. The shorter version has 9 cars and a length of nearly 150 metres while the longer version comprises of 11 cars and is almost 170 metres long. The train has been developed to meet the demands of both short-haul and long-distance passengers, leading to a mix of innovative flexible modules that provides the best possible combination of standing room and seats. The short and long versions of the train provide a total capacity of more than 1,150 and 1,340 passengers, respectively. Both versions have a maximum speed of 140 km/h.

In addition to the Wi-Fi routers and power sockets that passengers now expect, the Adessia Stream trains come with a wide range of features that contribute to a pleasant travel experience for all passengers. Powerful air conditioning with environmentally friendly refrigerants for temperatures from -25 to 45°C guarantee a comfortable ride at all weather conditions, while specially treated windows ensure improved reception for personal mobile communication devices. Multi-purpose areas in each car of the train provide ample space for prams and bicycles. Gap-bridging devices at the first and last two entrance areas of the train ensure level access. Each end-car has a dedicated wheelchair area and is equipped with a toilet that is also suitable for passengers with reduced mobility. This is the first time in Germany that an S-Bahn train is equipped with toilets. The trains are equipped with a digital hearing system via Bluetooth for hearing impaired passengers.

The main responsibility for the development of the trains lies with the Alstom site in Hennigsdorf, Germany. Production of the vehicles will take place at the Alstom site in Bautzen, Germany.

Maintenance of the new trains will be carried out in modern depots in the Cologne area. In addition to preventive and corrective maintenance measures, Alstom will also carry out predictive maintenance to increase vehicle availability while reducing maintenance costs and deliver significant savings over the entire lifecycle of the trains. Services processes will be continuously optimised throughout the three-decade long agreement. The basis for this is the concept of the trains themselves, designed for maintainability and optimisation over their entire service life. Thanks to these factors, Alstom has been able to present the most competitive offer in the market.

Adessia commuter trains are one of the most sustainable means to travel across cities and suburbs. The wide range of high-floor multiple units and coaches is available as single- or double-deck configurations, suitable for all climatic conditions between 120-200 km/h on electrified as well as non-electrified networks. As the leading manufacturer of commuter trains with over 60 years of experience, Alstom is committed to enhance sustainable operations and passenger experience even further. The strong presence of more than 40,000 rail cars sold in over 60 commuter systems in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia, Africa, Americas and Australia enables over 20 million passengers comfortable, safe and reliable travels on Adessia commuter trains, every day.

Alstom is the market leader in rail services, supporting customers over the entire asset lifecycle with the broadest portfolio of services solutions. Alstom’s FlexCare Perform maintenance services are tailored to customer needs and operational requirements, from technical support with spares to fully outsourced maintenance solutions. Alstom maintains over 35,500 vehicles worldwide, and is a trusted partner for servicing both Alstom and non-Alstom rail assets.

Alstom™, AdessiaTM, Adessia StreamTM and FlexCare PerformTM are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 Signing of the contract and booking of the order expected in Q2 of FY 2024/25





