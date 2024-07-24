Discover the WILDCOIN (WILDCOIN) Listing and Join the Deposit and Trading Carnival on XT!

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT , the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the exciting WILDCOIN Deposit and Trading Carnival, celebrating the addition of WILDCOIN/USDT (WILDCOIN) trading pair to our platform.





About WILDCOIN

WILDCOIN leverages AI and Web3 technologies to revolutionize the pet care experience. Its proprietary Animal Vision AI (AVAI) technology assigns pets a unique Animal Decentralized Identity (ADID) connected to Optimism, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution. This innovation streamlines pet health record management for owners and veterinarians.

The WILDCOIN token serves as the financial backbone of the WILD ecosystem, enabling holders to access innovative DeFi features such as farming, high-yield staking, and savings within the ~$300 billion pet care sector. According to WILDCOIN's tokenomics, each on-chain transaction incurs a 0.5% transfer fee. Additionally, XT aggregates the WILDCOIN tokens deposited by users, subject to an additional 0.5% tax deduction.

The listing of WILDCOIN on XT.com provides new opportunities for investors and enthusiasts to support this transformative cause. As WILDCOIN expands, more users will have the chance to contribute to and benefit from this impactful project.

WILDCOIN Deposit and Trading Carnival

To celebrate WILDCOIN, XT is hosting a one-week deposit and trading competition with a prize pool of 7,102,172 WILDCOIN. The event runs from 10:00 on July 17 to 10:00 on July 24, 2024 (UTC).

This event aims to reward our users and promote the new listing of WILDCOIN, providing an engaging and rewarding experience for our community.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

WILDCOIN

j@wildcoin.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider.The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28c1707d-b98c-465d-9c01-2f6207f83eca