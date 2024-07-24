EnerVenue Names Steffen Pietzke as Chief Financial Officer

FREMONT, Calif., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerVenue, a company pioneering the commercial deployment of high-efficiency, metal-hydrogen batteries capable of more than 30,000 cycles, today announced the appointment of Steffen Pietzke as Chief Financial Officer. Pietzke will lead the company’s financial activities, including business planning, forecasting, and cash flow management.



Pietzke brings EnerVenue more than two decades of experience guiding public and private energy technology, life sciences, and transportation companies across the United States, Europe, and Asia. His accomplishments include successfully managing finance organizations during several public offerings, raising over $2 billion in proceeds.

Prior to joining EnerVenue, Pietzke served as Chief Financial Officer of Enovix Corporation and was instrumental in transitioning the company from a R&D entity to a publicly listed, commercial business. Before Enovix, Pietzke was Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for publicly traded ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., where he managed all facets of corporate accounting and finance for the biotechnology firm. Pietzke’s executive financial leadership also includes Senior Vice President, Finance, and Chief Accounting Officer roles at pharmaceutical enterprise Tricida, Inc. He spent the first 15 years of his career at Ernst & Young LLP and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Steffen has decades of knowledge and experience guiding companies through major financial events, including taking companies public,” said Jorg Heinemann, CEO, EnerVenue. “His experience, particularly in the energy sector, is exactly what EnerVenue needs as we transition from an R&D focus to a high-volume manufacturing organization. His expertise and leadership will be a valuable asset to our leadership team and to the future of EnerVenue.”

“The EnerVenue vision to support the advancement of energy storage through its unique, next-generation batteries is what drew me to the company,” said Pietzke. “While many companies have tried to develop breakthrough storage solutions for our clean energy future, few have made it as far as EnerVenue. The company is well-positioned to ramp commercial production at scale, and I’m excited to join EnerVenue and lead the finance organization at such a pivotal moment. My expertise in establishing public company infrastructure will support EnerVenue’s long-term growth as a commercial organization and provide return to its investors.”

About EnerVenue

EnerVenue builds the industry’s most flexible energy storage solutions for large-scale and long-duration applications. The company’s Energy Storage Vessels are simple, durable, and exhibit superior safety. Based on technology proven over decades under extreme conditions, Energy Storage Vessels are virtually maintenance-free and are designed to exceed a 30,000-cycle life. EnerVenue solutions are redefining how energy stakeholders view battery storage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/432d3fe4-7df2-472f-ae5c-8004b9357a06