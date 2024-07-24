Global Short Term Vacation Rentals Business Report 2023-2030: Eco-Friendly Vacation Rentals & Consumer Desire for Authentic Travel Experiences Amplifies Vacation Rental Popularity

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Term Vacation Rentals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Short Term Vacation Rentals was valued at an estimated US$112.7 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$172.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the short-term vacation rental market is driven by several factors, including technological innovations, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behaviors. Enhanced digital platforms that offer greater user-friendliness and integrated services like virtual tours and automated check-ins are making short-term rentals more accessible and appealing.



On the regulatory front, cities and countries are increasingly recognizing the economic benefits of this market, leading to adjusted zoning laws and tax regulations that facilitate the growth of vacation rentals. Additionally, consumer behavior has shifted towards valuing more space, privacy, and amenities during travel - qualities that short-term rentals typically offer. These factors, coupled with the growing trend of staycations" and increased interest in domestic travel due to global travel uncertainties, are further boosting the market. As a result, the short-term vacation rental industry is not just surviving but thriving, adapting rapidly to meet the changing needs of modern travelers."



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Home Accommodation segment, which is expected to reach US$74.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.5%. The Resort / Condominium Accommodation segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $30.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.0% CAGR to reach $37.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Short Term Vacation Rentals Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Short Term Vacation Rentals Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Agoda Company Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., atraveo GmbH, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 298 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $112.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $172 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Short Term Vacation Rentals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Rise in Tourism Propels Demand for Short-Term Vacation Rentals

Remote Work Trends Expand Market for Extended Stay Vacation Rentals

Technological Advancements in Booking Platforms Enhance User Experience

Regulatory Changes and Local Zoning Laws Impact Market Dynamics

Economic Shifts Influence Consumer Travel and Accommodation Preferences

Sustainability Trends Drive Demand for Eco-Friendly Vacation Rentals

Growth of Gig Economy Bolsters Supply Side of Vacation Rental Market

Consumer Desire for Authentic Travel Experiences Amplifies Vacation Rental Popularity

Shift Towards Experiential Travel Throws the Spotlight On Unique Rentals

Emerging Markets Open New Frontiers for Vacation Rental Investments

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 61 Featured)

Agoda Company Pte. Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

atraveo GmbH

Boutique Vacation Rentals

Casiola WorldWide LLC

Evolve Vacation Rental

Expedia Group

Holidu

HomeToGo

Novasol

onefinestay

Roamhome Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dafjai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment