Meridianbet Goes for Gold with Over 1 Million Betting Options for 2024 Olympics

VALLETTA, Malta, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world prepares for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Meridianbet, a leading global sports betting operator, unveils an unparalleled array of betting options for sports enthusiasts and Olympics fans alike.

Unmatched Olympic Betting Variety

Meridianbet is set to offer an astounding 383 distinct betting options for each event across all 45 Olympic sports. With 2,600 different prices available for each match or competition, this amounts to over 1 million unique betting opportunities throughout the Games, providing an unmatched level of engagement for Olympic fans.

Comprehensive Betting Options

Meridianbet's Olympic offerings include:

Standard match/event winner bets

Medal predictions (gold, silver, bronze)

Total medals won per country

Individual athlete performance wagers

Team-specific bets

Bet Builder options for all available markets

Olympics: The World's Premier Sporting Event

The Olympic Games, with their rich history dating back to ancient Greece, represent the pinnacle of athletic achievement. The 2024 Paris Olympics will feature 45 sports, showcasing the world's top athletes competing for glory on the global stage.

Why Choose Meridianbet for Olympic Betting?

Unrivaled Variety: With over 1 million betting options, Meridianbet offers something for every type of sports fan



Expert Odds: Leveraging years of experience in sports betting markets to provide competitive odds across all 45 Olympic sports



User-Friendly Platform: Easy navigation through the extensive betting options



Global Reach: Operating in over 17 jurisdictions, combining local expertise with a global perspective



Responsibility and restrictions disclaimer

Sports betting services are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with applicable laws and regulations where you reside.

About Meridianbet

Founded in 2001, and acquired by Golden Matrix in April 2024, Meridianbet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and/or currently operating in 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. Meridianbet's successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online, and mobile.

