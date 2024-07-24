Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Southern earned $5,166,000 or $1.14 per share, compared with $5,701,000 or $1.25 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.



John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Earnings were lower due to continued net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion.”

As of June 30, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.459 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the first six months totaling $1.072 billion and $1.205 billion, respectively, on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,922,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $11,000 for the first six months of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $3,000 for the first six months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were .08% on June 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was .71% and 0.86% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.34% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 12.63% for the first six months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.25%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 17 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,057 $ 71,620 Federal funds sold 253 1,468 Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,288 169,740 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 65,052 61,600 Loans held-for-sale 1,550 169 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,922 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,060,052 1,024,720 Premises and equipment, net 21,919 23,114 Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,801 22,472 Goodwill 13,422 13,422 Other intangible assets, net 129 147 Other assets 30,145 26,323 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,458,668 $ 1,414,795 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 212,871 $ 226,178 Interest bearing 992,434 931,793 Total deposits 1,205,305 1,157,971 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 883 1,738 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,804 15,703 Other borrowings 96,900 106,900 Subordinated debentures 34,687 34,653 Total liabilities 1,356,579 1,316,965 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $2.50 par value: Authorized - 10,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding – 4,564,904 shares in 2024,

4,533,637 shares in 2023 11,408 11,330 Additional paid-in capital 12,973 13,126 Retained earnings 93,595 89,808 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,887 ) (16,434 ) Total shareholders’ equity 102,089 97,830 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,458,668 $ 1,414,795







SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)