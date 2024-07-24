Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced second quarter net income of $2,488,000, or $0.55 per share, compared to net income of $2,696,000, or $0.59 per share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the first six months of 2024, Southern earned $5,166,000 or $1.14 per share, compared with $5,701,000 or $1.25 per share, for the same six-month period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “Earnings were lower due to continued net interest margin compression in this higher interest rate environment and our overhead increased as we continued our expansion.”

As of June 30, 2024, total consolidated assets grew to $1.459 billion compared to $1.415 billion on December 31, 2023. Likewise, total loans and deposits also grew during the first six months totaling $1.072 billion and $1.205 billion, respectively, on June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $11,922,000, or 1.11% of loans on June 30, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $11,000 for the first six months of 2024, compared to net recoveries of $3,000 for the first six months of 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were .08% on June 30, 2024 compared to 0.09% on December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 was .71% and 0.86% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.34% for the first six months of 2024 compared to 12.63% for the first six months of 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 was 2.94% and 3.25%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 17 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)       
 June 30,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$83,057 $71,620 
Federal funds sold 253  1,468 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 160,288  169,740 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 65,052  61,600 
Loans held-for-sale 1,550  169 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $11,922 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,060,052  1,024,720 
Premises and equipment, net 21,919  23,114 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 22,801  22,472 
Goodwill 13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 129  147 
Other assets 30,145  26,323 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,458,668 $1,414,795 
       
LIABILITIES       
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing$212,871 $226,178 
Interest bearing 992,434  931,793 
Total deposits 1,205,305  1,157,971 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 883  1,738 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,804  15,703 
Other borrowings 96,900  106,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,687  34,653 
Total liabilities 1,356,579  1,316,965 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -  - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:      
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 4,564,904 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		 11,408  11,330 
Additional paid-in capital 12,973  13,126 
Retained earnings 93,595  89,808 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,887) (16,434)
Total shareholders’ equity 102,089  97,830 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,458,668 $1,414,795 



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees$15,838 $13,163 $31,304 $25,016 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,058  950  2,317  1,574 
Securities:            
Taxable 1,565  1,561  3,048  3,088 
Tax-exempt 296  317  595  646 
Total interest income 18,757  15,991  37,264  30,324 
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits 7,269  4,972  14,088  8,739 
Other 1,503  1,158  3,130  1,870 
Total interest expense 8,772  6,130  17,218  10,609 
Net interest income 9,985  9,861  20,046  19,715 
Provision for credit losses 236  650  236  925 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,749  9,211  19,810  18,790 
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts 407  433  831  826 
Trust fees 659  591  1,300  1,158 
Net gains on loan sales 141  55  237  115 
Earnings on life insurance assets 165  153  329  299 
ATM and debit card fee income 467  473  891  887 
Other 200  226  432  447 
Total non-interest income 2,039  1,931  4,020  3,732 
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits 5,330  4,685  10,626  9,395 
Occupancy, net 497  481  996  968 
Equipment 409  337  833  659 
Professional and outside services 459  557  1,045  1,030 
Software maintenance 598  552  1,190  1,071 
ATM expenses 210  200  399  407 
Printing, postage, and supplies 128  120  289  221 
Telecommunication expenses 78  89  165  180 
Other 1,036  889  1,988  1,656 
Total non-interest expense 8,745  7,910  17,531  15,587 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,043  3,232  6,299  6,935 
Federal income tax provision 555  536  1,133  1,234 
NET INCOME$2,488 $2,696 $5,166 $5,701 
             
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.55 $0.59 $1.14 $1.25 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.55  0.59  1.14  1.25 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.15  0.14  0.30  0.28 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
