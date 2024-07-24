Rogers Communications Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

More Canadians continue to choose Rogers Wireless and Internet than any other carrier in Canada



Rogers' combined mobile phone and Internet net additions of 188,000 in Q2 and 275,000 for the year to date

Q2 postpaid mobile phone net additions of 112,000; prepaid net additions of 50,000; retail Internet net additions of 26,000

Rogers has added industry-best 1.7 million mobile phone and Internet net additions over the past 10 quarters

Continued disciplined loading, strong execution, efficiency gains, and industry-leading financial performance

Wireless service revenue up 4% and adjusted EBITDA up 6%; margin of 65%; blended ARPU up 1%

Cable revenue down 2%; adjusted EBITDA up 9%; margin of 57%

Leverage steady at 4.7 despite Q2 investment in Canada of $1 billion in capital expenditures and $475 million payment for spectrum licences to federal government in the first half ($380 million in Q2); targeting 4.2 leverage by year-end

Company reaffirms 2024 outlook

Total service revenue growth of 8% to 10%; adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 15%; capital expenditures of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion; and free cash flow of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion

TORONTO, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B; NYSE: RCI) today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

"We continued to deliver industry-leading financial results in the second quarter and attract more Canadians than any other carrier," said Tony Staffieri, President and CEO. "With the backdrop of a growing market and healthy competition, we delivered growth with record Wireless and Cable margins. We are on track to deliver our 2024 plan and I am proud of our team for continuing to out-execute our peers."

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Total revenue 5,093 5,046 1 9,994 8,881 13 Total service revenue 4,599 4,534 1 8,956 7,848 14 Adjusted EBITDA 1 2,325 2,190 6 4,539 3,841 18 Net income 394 109 n/m 650 620 5 Adjusted net income 1 623 544 15 1,163 1,097 6 Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.20 n/m $1.20 $1.19 1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 1 $1.16 $1.02 14 $2.16 $2.11 2 Cash provided by operating activities 1,472 1,635 (10 ) 2,652 2,088 27 Free cash flow 1 666 476 40 1,252 846 48

n/m - not meaningful

__________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a total of segments measure. Free cash flow is a capital management measure. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and is a component of adjusted diluted earnings per share. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), available at www.sedarplus.ca, and this earnings release for more information about each of these measures. These are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.

Strategic Highlights

The five objectives set out below guide our work and decision-making as we further improve our operational execution and make well-timed investments to grow our core businesses and deliver increased shareholder value. Below are some highlights for the quarter.

Build the biggest and best networks in the country

Started to deploy 3800 MHz spectrum licences, further expanding our 5G capabilities.

Expanding 5G coverage to the remaining tunnels of Toronto’s subway system.

Announced the CableLabs North collaboration with CableLabs, a new research and development facility in Calgary.

Deliver easy to use, reliable products and services

Signed landmark deals with Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal to acquire the most-watched lifestyle and entertainment content.

Expanded our Self Protect service to customers across Western Canada.

Launched Disney+ for eligible Ignite TV customers at no additional cost.

Be the first choice for Canadians

Led the industry with 162,000 mobile phone net additions. In the last 10 quarters, we have added 1.7 million total mobile phone and Internet net additions.

Announced a milestone agreement with Amazon to broadcast Monday night NHL hockey on Prime Video.

Announced a ten-year agreement with Comcast to bring their world-class Xfinity products and technology to Canadians.

Be a strong national company investing in Canada

Invested $1 billion in capital expenditures, the majority in our wireless and wireline networks.

Released our 2023 economic impact assessment showing Rogers supported 92,000 jobs and contributed $14 billion to GDP.

Completed the final phase of the Rogers Centre renovations.

Be the growth leader in our industry

Grew total service revenue by 1% and adjusted EBITDA by 6%.

Reported industry-leading growth in our Wireless operations.

Generated free cash flow of $666 million, up 40%, and cash flow from operating activities of $1,472 million.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue and total service revenue each increased by 1% this quarter, driven by revenue growth in our Wireless and Media businesses.

Wireless service revenue increased by 4% this quarter, primarily as a result of the cumulative impact of growth in our mobile phone subscriber base over the past year. Wireless equipment revenue decreased by 5%, primarily as a result of fewer device upgrades by existing customers.

Total Cable revenue and Cable service revenue decreased by 2% and 3%, respectively, this quarter as a result of continued competitive promotional activity and declines in our Home Phone and Satellite subscriber bases.

Media revenue increased by 7% this quarter as a result of higher sports-related revenue, primarily at the Toronto Blue Jays, partially offset by lower Today's Shopping Choice revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA and margins

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased 6% this quarter, and our adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 230 basis points, as a result of full realization of our synergy program associated with the Shaw Transaction over the course of the 12 months following its closing in addition to ongoing cost efficiencies.

Wireless adjusted EBITDA increased by 6%, primarily due to the flow-through impact of higher revenue as discussed above in conjunction with lower costs. This gave rise to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 65.2%.

Cable adjusted EBITDA increased by 9% due to the aforementioned synergy program and ongoing cost efficiencies. This gave rise to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 56.8%.

Media adjusted EBITDA decreased by $4 million this quarter, primarily due to higher Toronto Blue Jays expenses, including players payroll and game day-related costs.

Net income and adjusted net income

Net income increased by $285 million, or 261%, and adjusted net income increased by 15% this quarter, primarily as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher income tax expense. Net income was also higher due to lower restructuring, acquisition and other costs this year relative to the significant Shaw Transaction closing-related fees incurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Cash flow and available liquidity

This quarter, we generated cash provided by operating activities of $1,472 million (2023 - $1,635 million). The decrease is primarily a result of a greater investment in net operating assets and liabilities, partially offset by higher adjusted EBITDA. We generated free cash flow of $666 million (2023 - $476 million), up 40% as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA, lower capital expenditures, and lower interest on long-term debt.

As at June 30, 2024, we had $4.3 billion of available liquidity2 (December 31, 2023 - $5.9 billion), consisting of $0.45 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $3.85 billion available under our bank and other credit facilities.

Our debt leverage ratio2 as at June 30, 2024 was 4.7 (December 31, 2023 - 5.0, or 4.7 on an as adjusted basis to include trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA of a combined Rogers and Shaw as if the Shaw Transaction had closed on January 1, 2023).

We also returned $266 million in dividends to shareholders this quarter and we declared a $0.50 per share dividend on July 23, 2024.

__________________________

2 Available liquidity and debt leverage ratio are capital management measures. Pro forma debt leverage ratio is a non-GAAP ratio. Pro forma trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is a component of pro forma debt leverage ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for more information about this measure, available at www.sedarplus.ca. These are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See "Financial Condition" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for a reconciliation of available liquidity.

About this Earnings Release

This earnings release contains important information about our business and our performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as well as forward-looking information (see "About Forward-Looking Information") about future periods. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with our Second Quarter 2024 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Second Quarter 2024 Interim Financial Statements) and notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB); our Second Quarter 2024 MD&A; our 2023 Annual MD&A; our 2023 Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and notes thereto, which have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the IASB; and our other recent filings with Canadian and US securities regulatory authorities, including our Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca or EDGAR at sec.gov, respectively.

For more information about Rogers, including product and service offerings, competitive market and industry trends, our overarching strategy, key performance drivers, and objectives, see "Understanding Our Business", "Our Strategy, Key Performance Drivers, and Strategic Highlights", and "Capability to Deliver Results" in our 2023 Annual MD&A. References in this earnings release to the Shaw Transaction are to our acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw) on April 3, 2023. For additional details regarding the Shaw Transaction, see "Shaw Transaction" in our 2023 Annual MD&A and our 2023 Annual Audited Consolidated Financial Statements.

We, us, our, Rogers, Rogers Communications, and the Company refer to Rogers Communications Inc. and its subsidiaries. RCI refers to the legal entity Rogers Communications Inc., not including its subsidiaries. Rogers also holds interests in various investments and ventures.

All dollar amounts in this earnings release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and are unaudited. All percentage changes are calculated using the rounded numbers as they appear in the tables. This earnings release is current as at July 23, 2024 and was approved by the Audit and Risk Committee of RCI's Board of Directors (the Board) on that date.

In this earnings release, this quarter, the quarter, or second quarter refer to the three months ended June 30, 2024, the first quarter refers to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and year to date refers to the six months ended June 30, 2024, unless the context indicates otherwise. All results commentary is compared to the equivalent period in 2023 or as at December 31, 2023, as applicable, unless otherwise indicated.

Trademarks in this earnings release are owned or used under licence by Rogers Communications Inc. or an affiliate. This earnings release may also include trademarks of other parties. The trademarks referred to in this earnings release may be listed without the ™ symbols. ©2024 Rogers Communications

Reportable segments

We report our results of operations in three reportable segments. Each segment and the nature of its business is as follows:

Segment Principal activities Wireless Wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. Cable Cable telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and other video (Video), Satellite, telephony (Home Phone), and home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through our fibre network and data centre assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting, and cloud-based services for the business, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. Media A diversified portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, and digital media.



Wireless and Cable are operated by our wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Communications Canada Inc. (RCCI), and certain other wholly owned subsidiaries. Media is operated by our wholly owned subsidiary, Rogers Media Inc., and its subsidiaries.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except margins and per share amounts) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Revenue Wireless 2,466 2,424 2 4,994 4,770 5 Cable 1,964 2,013 (2 ) 3,923 3,030 29 Media 736 686 7 1,215 1,191 2 Corporate items and intercompany eliminations (73 ) (77 ) (5 ) (138 ) (110 ) 25 Revenue 5,093 5,046 1 9,994 8,881 13 Total service revenue 1 4,599 4,534 1 8,956 7,848 14 Adjusted EBITDA Wireless 1,296 1,222 6 2,580 2,401 7 Cable 1,116 1,026 9 2,216 1,583 40 Media — 4 (100 ) (103 ) (34 ) n/m Corporate items and intercompany eliminations (87 ) (62 ) 40 (154 ) (109 ) 41 Adjusted EBITDA 2,325 2,190 6 4,539 3,841 18 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 45.7 % 43.4 % 2.3 pts 45.4 % 43.2 % 2.2 pts Net income 394 109 n/m 650 620 5 Basic earnings per share $0.74 $0.21 n/m $1.22 $1.20 2 Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.20 n/m $1.20 $1.19 1 Adjusted net income 2 623 544 15 1,163 1,097 6 Adjusted basic earnings per share 2 $1.17 $1.03 14 $2.19 $2.12 3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.16 $1.02 14 $2.16 $2.11 2 Capital expenditures 999 1,079 (7 ) 2,057 1,971 4 Cash provided by operating activities 1,472 1,635 (10 ) 2,652 2,088 27 Free cash flow 666 476 40 1,252 846 48

1 As defined. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 Adjusted EBITDA margin is a supplementary financial measure. Adjusted basic earnings per share is a non-GAAP ratio. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure and is a component of adjusted basic earnings per share. These are not standardized financial measures under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for more information about each of these measures, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Results of our Reportable Segments

WIRELESS

Wireless Financial Results

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Revenue Service revenue 1,988 1,920 4 3,984 3,756 6 Equipment revenue 478 504 (5 ) 1,010 1,014 — Revenue 2,466 2,424 2 4,994 4,770 5 Operating costs Cost of equipment 492 501 (2 ) 1,031 1,009 2 Other operating costs 678 701 (3 ) 1,383 1,360 2 Operating costs 1,170 1,202 (3 ) 2,414 2,369 2 Adjusted EBITDA 1,296 1,222 6 2,580 2,401 7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 65.2 % 63.6 % 1.6 pts 64.8 % 63.9 % 0.9 pts Capital expenditures 396 458 (14 ) 800 910 (12 )

1 Calculated using service revenue.

Wireless Subscriber Results 1

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In thousands, except churn and mobile phone ARPU) 2024 2023 Chg 2024 2023 Chg Postpaid mobile phone 2 Gross additions 451 430 21 894 748 146 Net additions 112 170 (58 ) 210 265 (55 ) Total postpaid mobile phone subscribers3 10,598 10,107 491 10,598 10,107 491 Churn (monthly) 1.07 % 0.87 % 0.20 pts 1.09 % 0.83 % 0.26 pts Prepaid mobile phone4 Gross additions 148 231 (83 ) 232 448 (216 ) Net additions (losses) 50 (5 ) 55 13 (13 ) 26 Total prepaid mobile phone subscribers3 1,068 1,242 (174 ) 1,068 1,242 (174 ) Churn (monthly) 3.20 % 6.33 % (3.13 pts) 3.55 % 6.14 % (2.59 pts) Mobile phone ARPU (monthly)5 $57.24 $56.79 $0.45 $57.64 $57.17 $0.47

1 Subscriber counts and subscriber churn are key performance indicators. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 Effective January 1, 2024, and on a prospective basis, we adjusted our postpaid mobile phone subscriber base to remove 110,000 Cityfone subscribers as we stopped selling new plans for this service as of that date. Given this, we believe this adjustment more meaningfully reflects the underlying organic subscriber performance of our postpaid mobile phone business.

3 As at end of period.

4 Effective January 1, 2024, and on a prospective basis, we adjusted our prepaid mobile phone subscriber base to remove 56,000 Fido prepaid subscribers as we stopped selling new plans for this service as of that date. Given this, we believe this adjustment more meaningfully reflects the underlying organic subscriber performance of our prepaid mobile phone business.

5 Mobile phone ARPU is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for more information about this measure, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Service revenue

The 4% increase in service revenue this quarter and 6% increase year to date were primarily a result of the cumulative impact of growth in our mobile phone subscriber base over the past year. The year to date increase was also affected by the impact of the Shaw Mobile subscribers acquired through the Shaw Transaction in April 2023.

The increases in mobile phone ARPU this quarter and year to date were primarily associated with the changes in subscribers. We continue to see robust growth in net additions on our premium Rogers brand.

The continued significant postpaid gross and net additions this quarter and year to date were a result of sales execution in a growing Canadian market.

Equipment revenue

The 5% decrease in equipment revenue this quarter and marginal decrease year to date were primarily as a result of:

fewer device upgrades by existing customers; partially offset by

an increase in new subscribers purchasing devices; and

a continued shift in the product mix towards higher-value devices.

Operating costs

Cost of equipment

The 2% decrease in the cost of equipment this quarter and 2% increase year to date were a result of the equipment revenue changes discussed above.

Other operating costs

The 3% decrease in other operating costs this quarter was primarily a result of:

lower costs associated with productivity and efficiency initiatives; partially offset by

higher costs associated with our expanded network.

The 2% increase year to date was impacted by higher costs associated with our expanded network.

Adjusted EBITDA

The 6% increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter and 7% increase year to date were a result of the revenue and expense changes discussed above.

CABLE

Cable Financial Results

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Revenue Service revenue 1,948 2,005 (3 ) 3,895 3,011 29 Equipment revenue 16 8 100 28 19 47 Revenue 1,964 2,013 (2 ) 3,923 3,030 29 Operating costs 848 987 (14 ) 1,707 1,447 18 Adjusted EBITDA 1,116 1,026 9 2,216 1,583 40 Adjusted EBITDA margin 56.8 % 51.0 % 5.8 pts 56.5 % 52.2 % 4.3 pts Capital expenditures 509 538 (5 ) 989 857 15

Cable Subscriber Results 1

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In thousands, except ARPA and penetration) 2024 2023 Chg 2024 2023 Chg Homes passed 2 10,061 9,815 246 10,061 9,815 246 Customer relationships Net additions 13 5 8 20 6 14 Total customer relationships 2 4,656 4,787 (131 ) 4,656 4,787 (131 ) ARPA (monthly) 3 $139.62 $139.68 ($0.06 ) $139.87 $142.18 ($2.31 ) Penetration 2 46.3 % 48.8 % (2.5 pts) 46.3 % 48.8 % (2.5 pts) Retail Internet Net additions 26 25 1 52 39 13 Total retail Internet subscribers 2 4,214 4,284 (70 ) 4,214 4,284 (70 ) Video Net (losses) additions (33 ) 12 (45 ) (60 ) 4 (64 ) Total Video subscribers2 2,691 2,732 (41 ) 2,691 2,732 (41 ) Home Monitoring Net additions (losses) 13 (4 ) 17 12 (9 ) 21 Total Home Monitoring subscribers2 101 92 9 101 92 9 Home Phone Net losses (31 ) (29 ) (2 ) (66 ) (42 ) (24 ) Total Home Phone subscribers 2 1,563 1,684 (121 ) 1,563 1,684 (121 )

1 Subscriber results are key performance indicators. See "Key Performance Indicators".

2 As at end of period.

3 ARPA is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for more information about this measure, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Service revenue

The 3% decrease in service revenue this quarter was a result of:

continued competitive promotional activity; and

declines in our Home Phone and Satellite subscriber bases.

The 29% increase in service revenue year to date was primarily a result of the completion of the Shaw Transaction in April 2023, which contributed an incremental approximately $1 billion in the first quarter, partially offset by the factors discussed above.

The lower ARPA this year was primarily a result of competitive promotional activity.

Operating costs

The 14% decrease in operating costs this quarter and 18% increase year to date were a result of the full realization of our synergy targets associated with the Shaw Transaction over the course of the year following closing, and ongoing cost efficiency initiatives. The year to date increase was also impacted by the completion of the Shaw Transaction in April 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

The 9% increase in adjusted EBITDA this quarter and 40% increase year to date were a result of the service revenue and expense changes discussed above.

MEDIA

Media Financial Results

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except margins) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Revenue 736 686 7 1,215 1,191 2 Operating costs 736 682 8 1,318 1,225 8 Adjusted EBITDA — 4 (100 ) (103 ) (34) n/m Adjusted EBITDA margin — % 0.6 % (0.6pts ) (8.5 )% (2.9 )% (5.6 pts) Capital expenditures 48 43 12 168 104 62



Revenue

The 7% increase in revenue this quarter and 2% increase year to date were a result of:

higher sports-related revenue, primarily at the Toronto Blue Jays; partially offset by

lower Today's Shopping Choice revenue.

Operating costs

The 8% increases in operating costs this quarter and year to date were a result of:

higher Toronto Blue Jays expenses, including players payroll and game day-related costs; partially offset by

lower Today’s Shopping Choice costs in line with lower revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA

The decreases in adjusted EBITDA this quarter and year to date were a result of the revenue and expense changes discussed above.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except capital intensity) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Wireless 396 458 (14 ) 800 910 (12 ) Cable 509 538 (5 ) 989 857 15 Media 48 43 12 168 104 62 Corporate 46 40 15 100 100 — Capital expenditures 1 999 1,079 (7 ) 2,057 1,971 4 Capital intensity 2 19.6 % 21.4 % (1.8 pts) 20.6 % 22.2 % (1.6 pts)

1 Includes additions to property, plant and equipment net of proceeds on disposition, but does not include expenditures for spectrum licences, additions to right-of-use assets, or assets acquired through business combinations.

2 Capital intensity is a supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in our Q2 2024 MD&A for more information about this measure, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

One of our objectives is to build the biggest and best networks in the country. As we continually work towards this, we once again plan to spend more on our wireless and wireline networks this year than we have in the past several years. We continue to roll out our 5G network (the largest 5G network in Canada as at June 30, 2024) across the country, as we work toward our commitment to expand coverage across Western Canada. We also continue to invest in fibre deployments, including fibre-to-the-home (FTTH), in our cable network and we are expanding our network footprint to reach more homes and businesses, including in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

These investments will strengthen network resilience and stability and will help us bridge the digital divide by expanding our network further into rural and underserved areas through participation in various programs and projects.

Wireless

The decreases in capital expenditures in Wireless this quarter and year to date were due to the timing of investments. We continue to make investments in our network development and 5G deployment to expand our wireless network. The ongoing deployment of 3500 MHz spectrum and the commencement of 3800 MHz spectrum deployment continue to augment the capacity and resilience of our earlier 5G deployments in the 600 MHz spectrum band.

Cable

The decrease in capital expenditures in Cable this quarter was due to timing of investments. The increase in capital expenditures year to date reflect our acquisition of Shaw. We continue to make investments in our infrastructure, including additional fibre deployments to increase our FTTH distribution. These investments incorporate the latest technologies to help deliver more bandwidth and an enhanced customer experience as we progress in our connected home roadmap, including service footprint expansion and upgrades to our DOCSIS 3.1 platform to evolve to DOCSIS 4.0, offering increased network resilience, stability, and faster download speeds over time.

Media

The increases in capital expenditures in Media this quarter and year to date were primarily a result of higher Toronto Blue Jays stadium infrastructure-related expenditures associated with the second phase of the Rogers Centre modernization project.

Capital intensity

Capital intensity decreased this quarter and year to date as a result of the revenue and capital expenditure changes discussed above.

Review of Consolidated Performance

This section discusses our consolidated net income and other income and expenses that do not form part of the segment discussions above.

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Adjusted EBITDA 2,325 2,190 6 4,539 3,841 18 Deduct (add): Depreciation and amortization 1,136 1,158 (2 ) 2,285 1,789 28 Restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 (73 ) 232 386 (40 ) Finance costs 576 583 (1 ) 1,156 879 32 Other (income) expense (5 ) (18 ) (72 ) 3 (45 ) n/m Income tax expense 134 27 n/m 213 212 — Net income 394 109 n/m 650 620 5



Depreciation and amortization

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 902 911 (1 ) 1,808 1,468 23 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 97 104 (7 ) 207 172 20 Amortization 137 143 (4 ) 270 149 81 Total depreciation and amortization 1,136 1,158 (2 ) 2,285 1,789 28

The year to date increase in depreciation and amortization was primarily a result of the assets acquired through the Shaw Transaction.

Restructuring, acquisition and other

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Restructuring and other 66 143 178 165 Shaw Transaction-related costs 24 188 54 221 Total restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 232 386



The Shaw Transaction-related costs in 2023 and 2024 consisted of incremental costs supporting acquisition (in 2023) and integration activities (in 2023 and 2024) related to the Shaw Transaction. In the second quarter of 2023, these costs primarily reflected closing-related fees, the Shaw Transaction-related employee retention program, and the cost of the tangible benefits package related to the broadcasting portion of the Shaw Transaction.

The restructuring and other costs in 2023 and 2024 were primarily severance and other departure-related costs associated with the targeted restructuring of our employee base, which also included costs associated with voluntary departure programs in 2024. These costs also included costs related to real estate rationalization programs.

Finance costs

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Total interest on borrowings 1 512 522 (2 ) 1,020 915 11 Interest earned on restricted cash and cash equivalents — (3 ) (100 ) — (149 ) (100 ) Interest on borrowings, net 512 519 (1 ) 1,020 766 33 Interest on lease liabilities 34 27 26 69 50 38 Interest on post-employment benefits — (5 ) (100 ) (2 ) (7 ) (71 ) Loss (gain) on foreign exchange 30 (141 ) n/m 139 (127 ) n/m Change in fair value of derivative instruments (24 ) 144 n/m (122 ) 133 n/m Capitalized interest (10 ) (9 ) 11 (22 ) (17 ) 29 Deferred transaction costs and other 34 48 (29 ) 74 81 (9 ) Total finance costs 576 583 (1 ) 1,156 879 32

1 Interest on borrowings includes interest on short-term borrowings and on long-term debt.

Interest on borrowings, net

The 33% increase in net interest on borrowings year to date was primarily a result of:

a reduction in interest earned on restricted cash and cash equivalents, as we used these funds to partially fund the Shaw Transaction on April 3, 2023; and

interest expense associated with the long-term debt assumed through the Shaw Transaction; partially offset by

the repayment at maturity of senior notes in March 2023, October 2023, November 2023, January 2024, and March 2024 at different underlying interest rates; and

lower interest expense associated with refinancing a significant portion of the borrowings under our term loan facility with senior notes issued in September 2023 and February 2024.

Income tax expense

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except tax rates) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Statutory income tax rate 26.2 % 26.2 % 26.2 % 26.2 % Income before income tax expense 528 136 863 832 Computed income tax expense 138 36 226 218 Increase (decrease) in income tax expense resulting from: Non-(taxable) deductible stock-based compensation (4 ) (3 ) (10 ) 3 Non-deductible (taxable) portion of equity losses (income) 1 — 1 (4 ) Non-taxable income from security investments — (3 ) — (6 ) Revaluation of deferred tax balances due to rate change — (3 ) — (3 ) Other items (1 ) — (4 ) 4 Total income tax expense 134 27 213 212 Effective income tax rate 25.4 % 19.9 % 24.7 % 25.5 % Cash income taxes paid 158 125 232 275



Cash income taxes paid increased this quarter and decreased year to date due to the timing of installment payments.

Net income

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Net income 394 109 n/m 650 620 5 Basic earnings per share $0.74 $0.21 n/m $1.22 $1.20 2 Diluted earnings per share $0.73 $0.20 n/m $1.20 $1.19 1



Adjusted net income

We calculate adjusted net income from adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 % Chg 2024 2023 % Chg Adjusted EBITDA 2,325 2,190 6 4,539 3,841 18 Deduct: Depreciation and amortization 1 916 906

1

1,823 1,537 19

Finance costs 576 583 (1 ) 1,156 879 32 Other income (expense) (5 ) (18 ) (72 ) 3 (45 ) n/m Income tax expense 2 215 175 23 394 373 6 Adjusted net income 1 623 544 15 1,163 1,097 6 Adjusted basic earnings per share $1.17 $1.03 14 $2.19 $2.12 3 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $1.16 $1.02 14 $2.16 $2.11 2

1 Our calculation of adjusted net income excludes depreciation and amortization on the fair value increment recognized on acquisition of Shaw Transaction-related property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. For purposes of calculating adjusted net income, we believe the magnitude of this depreciation and amortization, which was significantly affected by the size of the Shaw Transaction, may have no correlation to our current and ongoing operating results and affects comparability between certain periods. Depreciation and amortization excludes depreciation and amortization on Shaw Transaction-related property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 of $220 million and $462 million (2023 - $252 million and $252 million). Adjusted net income includes depreciation and amortization on the acquired Shaw property, plant and equipment and intangible assets based on Shaw's historical cost and depreciation policies.

2 Income tax expense excludes recoveries of $81 million and $181 million (2023 - recoveries of $148 million and $161 million) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 related to the income tax impact for adjusted items.

Key Performance Indicators

We measure the success of our strategy using a number of key performance indicators that are defined and discussed in our 2023 Annual MD&A and this earnings release. We believe these key performance indicators allow us to appropriately measure our performance against our operating strategy and against the results of our peers and competitors. The following key performance indicators, some of which are supplementary financial measures (see "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures"), are not measurements in accordance with IFRS. They include:

• subscriber counts; • Cable average revenue per account (ARPA); • Wireless; • Cable customer relationships; • Cable; and • Cable market penetration (penetration); • homes passed (Cable); • capital intensity; and • Wireless subscriber churn (churn); • total service revenue. • Wireless mobile phone average revenue per user (ARPU);

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 394 109 650 620 Add: Income tax expense 134 27 213 212 Finance costs 576 583 1,156 879 Depreciation and amortization 1,136 1,158 2,285 1,789 EBITDA 2,240 1,877 4,304 3,500 Add (deduct): Other (income) expense (5 ) (18 ) 3 (45 ) Restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 232 386 Adjusted EBITDA 2,325 2,190 4,539 3,841



Reconciliation of pro forma trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA

As at December 31 (In millions of dollars) 2023 Trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA - 12 months ended December 31, 2023 8,581 Add (deduct): Acquired Shaw business adjusted EBITDA - January 2023 to March 2023 514 Pro forma trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA 9,095



Reconciliation of adjusted net income

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income 394 109 650 620 Add (deduct): Restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 232 386 Depreciation and amortization on fair value increment of Shaw Transaction-related assets 220 252 462 252 Income tax impact of above items (81 ) (148 ) (181 ) (161 ) Adjusted net income 623 544 1,163 1,097



Reconciliation of free cash flow

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 (In millions of dollars) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash provided by operating activities 1,472 1,635 2,652 2,088 Add (deduct): Capital expenditures (999 ) (1,079 ) (2,057 ) (1,971 ) Interest on borrowings, net and capitalized interest (502 ) (510 ) (998 ) (749 ) Interest paid, net 474 489 1,029 812 Restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 232 386 Program rights amortization (23 ) (26 ) (39 ) (44 ) Change in net operating assets and liabilities 120 (261 ) 409 443 Other adjustments 1 34 (103 ) 24 (119 ) Free cash flow 666 476 1,252 846

1 Consists of post-employment benefit contributions, net of expense, cash flows relating to other operating activities, and other investment income from our financial statements.

Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 5,093 5,046 9,994 8,881 Operating expenses: Operating costs 2,768 2,856 5,455 5,040 Depreciation and amortization 1,136 1,158 2,285 1,789 Restructuring, acquisition and other 90 331 232 386 Finance costs 576 583 1,156 879 Other (income) expense (5 ) (18 ) 3 (45 ) Income before income tax expense 528 136 863 832 Income tax expense 134 27 213 212 Net income for the period 394 109 650 620 Earnings per share: Basic $0.74 $0.21 $1.22 $1.20 Diluted $0.73 $0.20 $1.20 $1.19



Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

As at

June 30 As at

December 31 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 451 800 Accounts receivable 4,853 4,996 Inventories 512 456 Current portion of contract assets 185 163 Other current assets 849 1,202 Current portion of derivative instruments 105 80 Assets held for sale 137 137 Total current assets 7,092 7,834 Property, plant and equipment 24,691 24,332 Intangible assets 18,098 17,896 Investments 605 598 Derivative instruments 821 571 Financing receivables 1,006 1,101 Other long-term assets 725 670 Goodwill 16,280 16,280 Total assets 69,318 69,282 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 3,039 1,750 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,631 4,221 Other current liabilities 358 434 Contract liabilities 749 773 Current portion of long-term debt 2,619 1,100 Current portion of lease liabilities 560 504 Total current liabilities 10,956 8,782 Provisions 62 54 Long-term debt 37,966 39,755 Lease liabilities 2,159 2,089 Other long-term liabilities 1,361 1,783 Deferred tax liabilities 6,197 6,379 Total liabilities 58,701 58,842 Shareholders' equity 10,617 10,440 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 69,318 69,282



Rogers Communications Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of Canadian dollars, unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income for the period 394 109 650 620 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,136 1,158 2,285 1,789 Program rights amortization 23 26 39 44 Finance costs 576 583 1,156 879 Income tax expense 134 27 213 212 Post-employment benefits contributions, net of expense 20 6 35 4 Income from associates and joint ventures — (6 ) (1 ) (20 ) Other (59 ) 85 (55 ) 90 Cash provided by operating activities before changes in net operating assets and liabilities, income taxes paid, and interest paid 2,224 1,988 4,322 3,618 Change in net operating assets and liabilities (120 ) 261 (409 ) (443 ) Income taxes paid (158 ) (125 ) (232 ) (275 ) Interest paid (474 ) (489 ) (1,029 ) (812 ) Cash provided by operating activities 1,472 1,635 2,652 2,088 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (999 ) (1,079 ) (2,057 ) (1,971 ) Additions to program rights (10 ) (12 ) (23 ) (37 ) Changes in non-cash working capital related to capital expenditures and intangible assets (48 ) 9 39 (29 ) Acquisitions and other strategic transactions, net of cash acquired (380 ) (17,001 ) (475 ) (17,001 ) Other (1 ) 3 12 12 Cash used in investing activities (1,438 ) (18,080 ) (2,504 ) (19,026 ) Financing activities: Net (repayment of) proceeds received from short-term borrowings (43 ) (1,931 ) 1,261 (589 ) Net (repayment) issuance of long-term debt (18 ) 5,788 (1,126 ) 5,400 Net proceeds (payments) on settlement of debt derivatives and forward contracts 24 (106 ) 22 121 Transaction costs incurred (4 ) (1 ) (46 ) (265 ) Principal payments of lease liabilities (119 ) (84 ) (231 ) (165 ) Dividends paid (182 ) (252 ) (372 ) (505 ) Other (5 ) — (5 ) — Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (347 ) 3,414 (497 ) 3,997 Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (313 ) (13,031 ) (349 ) (12,941 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 764 13,390 800 13,300 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period 451 359 451 359



About Forward-Looking Information

This earnings release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"), and assumptions about, among other things, our business, operations, and financial performance and condition approved by our management on the date of this earnings release. This forward-looking information and these assumptions include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, and about our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, or intentions.

Forward-looking information

typically includes words like could, expect, may, anticipate, assume, believe, intend, estimate, plan, project, guidance, outlook, target, and similar expressions;

includes conclusions, forecasts, and projections that are based on our current objectives and strategies and on estimates, expectations, assumptions, and other factors that we believe to have been reasonable at the time they were applied but may prove to be incorrect; and

was approved by our management on the date of this earnings release.

Our forward-looking information includes forecasts and projections related to the following items, among others:

revenue;

total service revenue;

adjusted EBITDA;

capital expenditures;

cash income tax payments;

free cash flow;

dividend payments;

the growth of new products and services;

expected growth in subscribers and the services to which they subscribe; the cost of acquiring and retaining subscribers and deployment of new services;

continued cost reductions and efficiency improvements;

our debt leverage ratio;

the benefits expected to result from the Shaw Transaction, including corporate, operational, scale, and other synergies, and their anticipated timing; and

all other statements that are not historical facts.





Our conclusions, forecasts, and projections are based on a number of estimates, expectations, assumptions, and other factors, including, among others:

general economic and industry conditions, including the effects of inflation;

currency exchange rates and interest rates;

product pricing levels and competitive intensity;

subscriber growth;

pricing, usage, and churn rates;

changes in government regulation; technology and network deployment;

availability of devices;

timing of new product launches;

content and equipment costs;

the integration of acquisitions; and industry structure and stability.





Except as otherwise indicated, this earnings release and our forward-looking information do not reflect the potential impact of any non-recurring or other special items or of any dispositions, monetizations, mergers, acquisitions, other business combinations, or other transactions that may be considered or announced or may occur after the date on which the statement containing the forward-looking information is made.

Risks and uncertainties

Actual events and results can be substantially different from what is expressed or implied by forward-looking information as a result of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to:

regulatory changes;

technological changes;

economic, geopolitical, and other conditions affecting commercial activity;

unanticipated changes in content or equipment costs;

changing conditions in the entertainment, information, and communications industries;

sports-related work stoppages or cancellations and labour disputes;

the integration of acquisitions;

litigation and tax matters;

the level of competitive intensity; the emergence of new opportunities;

external threats, such as epidemics, pandemics, and other public health crises, natural disasters, the effects of climate change, or cyberattacks, among others;

anticipated asset sales may not be achieved within the expected timeframes or at all for proceeds in the amount or type expected;

new interpretations and new accounting standards from accounting standards bodies; and

the other risks outlined in "Risks and Uncertainties Affecting our Business" in our 2023 Annual MD&A.

These factors can also affect our objectives, strategies, and intentions. Many of these factors are beyond our control or our current expectations or knowledge. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, our objectives, strategies, or intentions change, or any other factors or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, our actual results and our plans could vary significantly from what we currently foresee.

Accordingly, we warn investors to exercise caution when considering statements containing forward-looking information and caution them that it would be unreasonable to rely on such statements as creating legal rights regarding our future results or plans. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter any statements containing forward-looking information or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking information in this earnings release is qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

Before making an investment decision

Before making any investment decisions and for a detailed discussion of the risks, uncertainties, and environment associated with our business, its operations, and its financial performance and condition, fully review the sections in our 2023 Annual MD&A entitled "Regulation in our Industry" and "Risk Management", as well as our various other filings with Canadian and US securities regulators, which can be found at sedarplus.ca and sec.gov, respectively. Information on or connected to sedarplus.ca, sec.gov, our website, or any other website referenced in this document is not part of or incorporated into this earnings release.

About Rogers

Rogers is Canada’s communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

