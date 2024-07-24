Vietnam ABS Resin Import Research Report 2024-2033: Poised for Significant Growth Amidst Rising Demand in Various Industrial Sectors

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam ABS Resin Import Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vietnam has been experiencing a remarkable development within its manufacturing sector, notably in the plastics industry. This upsurge has been a strong contributor to the heightened demand for ABS resin – a thermoplastic known for its robust mechanical properties and versatility. Utilized extensively across automotive, electronics, building materials, and other industries, the country’s demand for ABS resin imports shows a consistent upward trajectory.





Recent statistics highlight Vietnam's intensifying need for ABS resin, a trend that mirrors the nation’s blossoming industrial activities. In 2023 alone, imports soared to considerable levels, with the nation's plastic raw material imports amounting to a substantial figure, signifying the prolonged expansion of its downstream industries. The import value of ABS resin has grown consistently, with a significant increase detailed for the first half of 2024.

Key Players in Vietnam’s ABS Resin Trade



The ABS resin import landscape in Vietnam embodies a diverse assortment of actors, ranging from key global suppliers to local manufacturers and logistics companies. Notably, the main sources for these imports cover a variety of geographic locations, with China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia at the forefront. Corporate entities and foreign-invested enterprises form a crucial part of the import matrix, underscoring Vietnam’s integration into the global business ecosystem.

Market Dynamics and Projections



The surging demand for high-performance materials exemplified by ABS resin in Vietnam is anticipated to press on unabated. The nation's population growth, paired with the burgeoning manufacturing sector, forecasts a steady acceleration in the consumption and importation of ABS resin. This optimism is shared for the forthcoming years, aligning with Vietnam's economic aspirations and industrialization endeavors.

Conclusion



Vietnam stands at a significant juncture, witnessing an industrial metamorphosis that strongly pivots around the consumption of valued materials such as ABS resin. The nation’s ability to maintain an upward demand curve signifies its potential growth and stability in the manufacturing domain, effectively shaping its economic future. The global marketplace remains attentive to the unfolding narrative of Vietnam's industrial fortitude and its demand for ABS resin imports, which continue to herald the nation's ascendancy in the global product supply chain.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $474.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $630.28 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Plastic Raw Material Market



2 Analysis of ABS Resin Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of ABS Resin in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of ABS Resin in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of ABS Resin in Vietnam

2.1.3 Apparent Consumption of ABS Resin in Vietnam

2.1.4 Import Dependency of ABS Resin in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of ABS Resin Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of ABS Resin Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 South Korea

3.2.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Taiwan

3.3.1 Analysis of Import Value and Volume

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 Japan

3.5 Malaysia

3.6 Thailand



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of ABS Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 LOTTE CHEMICAL

4.2 INEOS STYROLUTION KOREA LTD.

4.3 INABATA



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of ABS Resin in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 Konoike Vinatrans Logistics Co. Ltd

5.2 SIK Vietnam Co., Ltd.

5.3 Honda Trading Viet Nam Co., Ltd.



6. Monthly Analysis of ABS Resin Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting ABS Resin Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of ABS Resin Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of ABS Resin in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdibcf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment