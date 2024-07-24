Intermex (NASDAQ: IMXI) Welcomes New Leadership and Sales Talent

MIAMI, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) ("Intermex" or the "Company"), a leading provider of money remittance services, is excited to announce the addition of two new senior leaders to its team. These strategic hires underscore Intermex's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional service in the remittance industry.



Intermex is pleased to announce that Chris Kawula has joined the Company as the new Executive Vice President, Head of Sales. This critical position, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Bob Lisy, is instrumental in executing Intermex's highly differentiated retail sales strategy, driving customer and partner acquisition, and ensuring top-notch service across Intermex’s US retail business. Chris brings extensive leadership experience, most notably from his role as Senior Vice President, Sales and Account Management at Western Union, where he was responsible for delivering $1.6 billion in annual revenue and $400 million in annual operating profit. In recent years, Chris has also held key sales leadership positions at Sigue Corporation and Small World Financial Services, further honing his expertise in the money transfer industry. Chris holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

Intermex is equally thrilled to welcome Cheyenne Moore as the new Director of Inside Sales. With over a decade of sales experience and a proven track record in sales management, Cheyenne's expertise will be pivotal in advancing Intermex's market penetration and enhancing its position as a top-tier, highly profitable retail service provider. Cheyenne will be reporting directly to Chris Kawula. Prior to his successful sales career, Cheyenne played professional basketball internationally following his standout collegiate career at Clemson and George Washington University. His experience as a professional athlete, which includes playing in various countries, has instilled in him valuable leadership, teamwork, resilience, and diverse cultural understanding—qualities that will greatly benefit Intermex's sales operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris Kawula and Cheyenne Moore to the Intermex team," said Bob Lisy, CEO of Intermex. "These new hires bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that will be invaluable as we strive to provide the best possible service to our customers and grow a retail offering that is second to none."

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com .

