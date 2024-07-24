Applied Digital Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

DALLAS, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital Corporation (Nasdaq: APLD) (“Applied Digital” or the “Company”), a designer, builder, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure designed for High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications, today announced the appointment of Tom Burke as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). With over a decade of experience in leading global sales and AI partnership strategies, we believe Mr. Burke is poised to drive Applied Digital’s revenue growth and strategic partnerships forward.



In his new role, Burke will be responsible for overseeing revenue-generating functions for the Company’s business, such as sales and customer success, and developing and executing global sales strategies. Burke will coordinate cross-functional alignment across sales, marketing, and growth offices to support revenue growth and client acquisition. He will also establish a client success organization for existing and new clients. Working closely with the Company’s CFO, he will be responsible for revenue projections and investment planning, leveraging his extensive experience in global sales strategies and AI initiatives to support Applied Digital's growth objectives. His extensive background in developing and executing global sales strategies and managing high-profile AI partnerships is anticipated to be instrumental in driving Applied Digital’s growth and expanding its market presence. Burke’s distinguished career includes serving as Vice President & Head of Global Sales for IBM Data & AI, a large-scale software division within IBM, where he led IBM’s AI partnership strategy globally. Joining IBM in 2010, Burke held numerous leadership roles, including Chief of Staff for IBM Data & AI, Americas OEM Sales Leader, and Data and AI Regional Sales Leader for the U.S. West. At IBM, Burke established go-to-market partnerships with leading growth-stage software companies in Data and AI.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to our leadership team,” said Wes Cummins, CEO of Applied Digital. “We believe Tom’s deep expertise in AI partnerships and his proven ability to drive substantial revenue growth in the enterprise segment make him a perfect fit for our Company. His strategic vision and innovative approach will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and reinforce our position as a leading provider of next-generation data centers.”

“Joining Applied Digital is an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in data and AI solutions for a Company poised to capture market share,” said Burke. “Applied Digital is well-positioned in the AI infrastructure sector. The Company’s vertical-based approach focuses on building greenfield next-generation HPC data centers optimized for AI workloads. With over 2 GW of power in various stages of development, I look forward to joining the leadership team responsible for executing the Company’s mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions in the HPC industry. I’m excited to join the Applied Digital team to help unlock new opportunities and aim to set new standards for excellence in the data center sector.”

Applied Digital is well positioned, offering cutting-edge solutions in data centers and Cloud as a Service. The Company’s purpose-built data centers are strategically designed to maximize efficiency for HPC needs. Applied Digital Cloud delivers cost-effective GPU computer solutions tailored for AI, ML, rendering, and other HPC workloads. Its state-of-the-art infrastructure is designed to provide high performance at a low cost, aiming to empower clients to thrive in this era of exponential technological advancement.

To learn more about Applied Digital, visit: https://applieddigital.com/

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) designs, develops, and operates next-generation data centers across North America to provide digital infrastructure solutions to the rapidly growing high-performance computing (HPC) industry. Find more information at www.applieddigital.com. Follow us on X at @APLDdigital.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy and objectives. Words such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," “intend,” “hope,” “project, ”"predict" and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

