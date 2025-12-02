Applied Digital Leads $25 Million Funding Round for Corintis to Advance Innovation in Data Center Technology

DALLAS, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking and blockchain workloads, announced today it served as the lead investor in a $25 million funding round for Corintis, a Swiss-based innovator developing advanced chip-cooling solutions designed to significantly improve efficiency and power density in data centers running the most demanding AI workloads.
The investment in Corintis further advances Applied Digital’s thought leadership at the forefront of data center technology and deepens its influence across the ecosystem. Liquid cooling is a prerequisite for building ultra-high-density, GPU-based compute systems, and this investment highlights the company’s focus on advancing technologies that enhance efficiency, reliability, and sustainability across every layer of digital infrastructure. By investing in critical innovations that shape the future direction of the industry, Applied Digital continues to strengthen its competitive edge and expand its leadership in AI-optimized infrastructure.
Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with an office opening in Bellevue, Washington, U.S., Corintis specializes in direct-to-chip liquid cooling, utilizing microfluidic technology. Its unique generative design and manufacturing platform enables cooling to be precisely adapted to the chip level, which can be implemented as a cost-effective drop-in replacement to standard liquid cooling or integrated inside the GPU. Corintis’ approach supports up to 3x lower temperatures compared to standard cold plates, as previously validated by Microsoft, higher power densities, improved energy efficiency, and lower environmental impact — key requirements as AI workloads continue to push the limits of traditional data center design.
“As a category leader in high-performance AI Factories, Applied Digital is further accelerating its leadership position through strategic investments in technologies that will set the industry’s pace and define the future,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital. “Our investment in Corintis, together with our investment strategy, ensures that Applied Digital remains at the forefront of data center innovation, from power and cooling to other critical systems that enhance performance, scalability, and efficiency across our campuses.”
The partnership with Corintis strengthens Applied Digital’s alignment with innovators advancing high-density compute environments and positions both companies to drive meaningful progress in how data centers operate at scale.
“Applied Digital’s investment highlights the critical role of advanced cooling in unlocking the next wave of high-performance computing,” said Remco van Erp, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Corintis. “Optimization of AI infrastructure requires a holistic approach from silicon to infrastructure. Our technology is designed to meet the thermal challenges of today’s most powerful chips and enable the next generation of high-density, energy-efficient computing in a sustainable way by supporting higher coolant temperatures and reducing fresh water consumption. Partnering with Applied Digital strengthens Corintis’ role as a bridge between these critical domains and accelerates the adoption of our microfluidic cooling technology at scale.”
This new investment brings Corintis’ total funding to $58M. The new funds will be used to expand Corintis’ U.S. presence, ramp up its global footprint for manufacturing microfluidic cooling at scale, and accelerate customer rollouts, having signed multiple new tech giants since its recently announced Series A.
Applied Digital’s investment in Corintis builds on a period of significant expansion and continued execution. The company recently signed a long-term lease with a U.S. Based Investment Grade Hyperscaler at its Polaris Forge 2 Campus, following its 400 MW lease agreements with CoreWeave at Polaris Forge 1. Together with its $5 billion partnership with Macquarie Asset Management, these milestones demonstrate Applied Digital’s sustained growth, technological leadership, and focus on delivering scalable, high-performance infrastructure for the world’s most demanding compute workloads.
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD) named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud — designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, proprietary waterless cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its award-winning Polaris Forge AI Factory model.
