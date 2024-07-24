Wood Source Biochar Market Share Projected to Reach USD USD 280.1 Billion by 2034, at 11.5% CAGR: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global wood source biochar market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 104 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 280.1 Billion by 2034.

Wood Source Biochar Market Report Overview

Wooden Source Biochar is a wood-waste-based, porous carbon material, from the plant wastes of grass, crop wastes, and forest wastes. Because it has a value of high stability and high carbon content, it may be added to container substrate in horticulture and agriculture, as well as used as a soil conditioner. Food grown with biochar is of higher carbon content; it balances out changes in pH and is healthier. It also enhances the infiltration and water-holding capacity, thereby reducing the impacts of drought and flooding. Biochar can easily be generated in slash piles to replace soil organic matter and can be directly applied to the site. It reduces the fire hazard, enhances the water-holding ability, and advances vegetation growth by nearly a month.

By reducing nitrogen losses through leaching, biochar can improve fertilizer use efficiency, save costs, and enhance sustainability. Biochar modifies the habitat of the microbial community and the plant's root zone, increasing agricultural yields and the number of microbes. Study on plant development, however, finds no effect or a negative effect. The cropping system, plant species, and production conditions determine biochar's chemical and physical properties. These characteristics define the benefits of biochar. High CEC and the initial nutrient content in the biochar can improve the availability and nutritional content of the soil or substrate. However, benefits depend on the plant species and on the production methods used.

Competitive Landscape:

The Wood Source Biochar Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Siemens

Cool Planet

Biochar Supreme

NextChar

Terra Char

Genesis Industries

Interra Energy

CharGrow

Pacific Biochar

Biochar Now

The Biochar Company (TBC)

ElementC6

Vega Biofuels

Analyst View:

Woody Source Biochar is a porous carbon material made from plant waste, especially grass, crop, and forest wastes. Wood Source Biochar is used as a soil conditioner in horticulture and agriculture to increase soil aeration, nutrient uptake, and water retention. Further use includes environmental remediation, such as cleaning contaminated soil and water and enhancing the biodegradation of organic pollution. The wood-based biochar market can be segmented based on source into wood, crop residue, and animal waste-based biochar. The major segments are application, form, wood source, and region. The North-American market is considered mature because of aggressive government subsidies and growing consumer demand for organic foods. However, the intrinsic high cost of production and inhomogeneous quality control are still problems to be solved. Europe is a significant market for biochar, with a highly established research facility. Some of the challenges include high costs in manufacturing and severe competition with other conventional products for soil improvement.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Interest in Sustainable Farming Methods

The different ways in which biochar is able to improve agricultural yields, soil fertility, and water retention are varied. It acts as a soil conditioner, improving soil aeration and structure, hence promoting better root development in plants that leads to better nutrient uptake. Moreover, the high water-holding capacity of biochar can reduce crop stress from drought. It also helps in blocking pests and diseases from entering the plant by way of the soil, hence reducing chemical treatments. Therefore, biochar will be helpful to farmers not only by increasing crop production but also for the health of the soil while reducing its environmental impact.

Remediation of the Environment

Biochar could thus be used to clean contaminated soil and water. Various pollutants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, or pharmaceuticals, are very much absorbed like a sponge. Later, these pollutants can be further immobilized by the porosity of biochar, inhibiting their leaching into the surroundings. Another purpose of using biochar is to enhance the biodegradation of organic pollutants in soil and water. Biochar can be used to provide a habitat for helpful bacteria that will help to increase the speed of pollutant degradation into safe byproducts.

Market Trends:

Government Policies

Some governments are also laying down laws that would promote the use of biochar. For instance, the European Union agreed to reduce its greenhouse gases by 55% come the year 2030. Here, biochar will help in the storage of carbon in the soils. Moreover, most, if not all, of the governments are providing tax cuts or subsidies to the companies that either produce or use biochar. These financial incentives can help reduce biochar costs for farmers and hence for the other groups of potential consumers.

Segmentation:

Wood Source Biochar Market is segmented based on Wood Source, Form, Application, and Region.

Wood Source Insights

Biochar from softwoods has a highly porous structure with a large surface area, and therefore it's good for aeration and pollutant adsorption applications. The main feedstock consists of pine, spruce, and fir trees. Due to the fact that this biochar type decomposes faster than hardwood biochar, in agriculture it will need to be applied more often. Due to its higher density and more carbon content, hardwood biochar—derived from birch, oak, and maple trees—works better for long-term enhancement of soils and carbon storage. Fruitwood biochar, derived from peach, cherry, and apple trees, attracts interest because of its characteristic properties with crop-specific nutrients.

Form Insights

Granular biochar is a popular form of ground biochar with good handling, application, and soil integration properties, somewhat resembling a pellet. It allows good water circulation and aeration of the soil profile. Powdered biochar, on the contrary, is hard to apply even if its high surface area makes it excellent in adsorbing contaminants due to the dangers of dust inhalation and wind dispersal.

Application Insights

One of the popular products in agriculture is wood-based biochar, commonly referred to as "biochar." This, besides improving fertility, acts as a reservoir for holding water and plant nutrients and promoting healthy microbial activity in the soil. It also works toward environmental remediation due to its ability to absorb and hold pollutants inside its matrix. Growing applications include use in industrial operations, as a catalyst in chemical reactions, and as a filter medium for wastewater removal. It improves the mechanical characteristics and environmental performance of bio-composites. In addition, the use of biochar in construction materials, renewable energy sources, and animal bedding for the maintenance of animal health and waste management is going on. Researchers are also looking into the application of biochar in renewable energy and building materials.

Recent Development:

In March 2024, Toucan launched the world's first liquid market for biochar carbon credits. Toucan. Earth, a digital platform, is preparing to launch the world's first 'liquid' market for biochar credits in response to growing demand from carbon credit buyers and developers. Toucan develops a digital climate financing infrastructure that simplifies carbon credits' purchase, sale, and retirement. Biochar is a form of charcoal made by pyrolyzing organic matter primarily generated from plant-based sources such as wood, crop leftovers, or manure. This technique enables biochar to store carbon for more extended periods while providing additional benefits beyond carbon removal.

Regional Insights

North America: The market is very mature, with a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture. Government subsidies for eco-friendly measures and rapidly growing consumer demand for organic food further raise the level of biochar utilization. Being in the same region as major producers of biochar and well-established distribution networks really works to the benefit of the market. However, high comparative production costs and inhomogeneous quality control persist.

The market is very mature, with a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture. Government subsidies for eco-friendly measures and rapidly growing consumer demand for organic food further raise the level of biochar utilization. Being in the same region as major producers of biochar and well-established distribution networks really works to the benefit of the market. However, high comparative production costs and inhomogeneous quality control persist. Europe: The developed market and stringent environmental restrictions are the reasons for the wide usage of biochar in the field of soil improvement and environment restoration. Well-established research facilities and strong innovative commitments drive innovation efforts in technologies related to biochar production. Not limited, but including high costs associated with manufacturing and intense competition from other conventional products for soil improvement are the major challenges.

