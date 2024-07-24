VizyPay Highlights New Offerings, Increased Savings for Merchants in Mid-Year Report

WAUKEE, Iowa, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , the leading payment processing fintech serving small businesses in rural America, today announces its latest savings numbers and new initiatives to carry out 2024.



Due to growing demand and evolving needs for VizyPay services by small business owners, the fintech company has expanded its operations and enhanced its offerings. This includes an upgrade to its True Cash Discount app, a substantial investment and collaboration with Clover terminal products, and an increased focus on exceptional client support.

“Based on industry trends, feedback we’re receiving from our merchants and the success rates we’ve been seeing, we’re exploring a few different options for growth in the future. Right now we have an intense focus on optimizing our solutions, building out our fintech, 1099 and customer support teams, and being the voice for SMBs,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “These entrepreneurs have taken significant risks to build something exceptional and it’s our priority to equip them with the best tools to help them succeed.”

2024 Operational and Financial Highlights:

True Cash Discount App - For merchants to optimize operations and maximize profits, VizyPay implemented a dual pricing feature to its True Cash Discount app. With this feature, business owners can maintain 100% of the profits on every sale, regardless of which payment method customers choose.

Clover - Solidifying its strategic partnership with Clover, VizyPay invested over $800,000 in Clover terminals and hardware. This follows an initial $500,000 investment of Clover products made in January 2024. In August, VizyPay merchants will have the option to purchase, begin a payment plan or subscription model when they purchase Clover equipment. This allows for more options when deploying new equipment or upgrading services to find a solution that works best for each small business.

Customer Service - The culture-first company hit a new milestone of 2,200 reviews on Trustpilot while maintaining a 4.9-star rating. It had an average answer rate of 23 seconds and a 90.3% success rate of solving tickets at first glance.

Growing Revenue – VizyPay's revenue increased by 18% in 2023 to $21.5 million and is projected to bring in $24 million in 2024.

– VizyPay’s revenue increased by 18% in 2023 to $21.5 million and is projected to bring in $24 million in 2024. Total Payments Processed – VizyPay’s solutions have saved merchants more than $40 million in processing fees. In total, the company has processed 131 million transactions for its more than 12,000 nationwide merchants. VizyPay is on track to process $2 billion by the end of the year, bringing the total number of payments processed since its inception to $6.7 billion.



For more information about VizyPay and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #1841 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 305%.