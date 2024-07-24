Fluence Expands Digital Services Center; Leverages Digitization to Further Optimize Global Fleet of Assets

BENGALURU, India, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluence Energy, Inc. (“Fluence”) (NASDAQ: FLNC), a leading global provider of energy storage products, services, and optimization software for renewables and storage, today announced its Digital Services Center (DSC) has expanded with a new Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics Center (RMDC) in India. The RMDC is co-located with Fluence’s Global Innovation Center in Bengaluru and will bring together experts from across the business to drive innovative customer solutions. Fluence’s DSC is expected to serve as a central hub for applying operational data intelligence to the global fleet of assets managed by Fluence’s team across 47 markets and will provide insights for the company’s research and development, and services functions. These efforts ultimately are anticipated to help provide more value to customers by optimizing their assets' performance.



"Our expanded Digital Services Center underscores Fluence's commitment to operational excellence and customer success," said Roman Loosen, SVP, Chief Business Operations and Transformation Officer at Fluence. "By centralizing our digital capabilities and expertise, we aim to achieve best-in-class reliability for our customers and profit from our learnings on one of the largest installed bases of any energy storage solutions provider. Looking ahead, our Digital Services Center experts will continue strategically investing in digitization and the use of AI, while also leveraging the capabilities of our asset performance management software, Nispera.”

As the scale and complexity of utility-scale storage systems continues to grow, asset owners are facing new and multi-faceted challenges and opportunities in maximizing the lifetime value of their storage assets, including ensuring optimal asset performance and reducing the risk of system downtime while also upholding thorough health and safety standards. Fluence believes that it can help address these challenges by partnering with customers globally to provide comprehensive storage system services – currently utilized on some of the world’s largest storage systems – to help asset operational success.

Fluence’s DSC experts will provide both preventative and reactive storage asset maintenance, aiming to resolve up to 90 percent of issues remotely and providing valuable insights to field engineers when on-site intervention is necessary. Additionally, Fluence’s services are intended to enable real-time customer decision making through secure remote access to data and analysis across entire customer fleets and Fluence’s global installed base, helping to optimize asset performance and operational productivity.

About Fluence



Fluence Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLNC) is a global market leader in energy storage products and services, and optimization software for renewables and storage. With a presence in 47 markets globally, Fluence Energy, Inc. provides an ecosystem of offerings to drive the clean energy transition, including modular, scalable energy storage products, comprehensive service offerings, and AI-enabled optimization software for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider. The company is transforming the way we power our world by helping customers create more resilient and sustainable electric grids.

For more information, visit our website

