Hot Dog on a Stick Launches the Ultimate Summer Sip That’s SOUR THEN SWEET™ - the All-New SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade

Dive Into Summer Fun at Your Favorite Hand-Stomped Lemonade Destination

LOS ANGELES, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot Dog on a Stick, FAT Brands ’ iconic, beach-born brand known for its fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and Hot Dog on a Stick products, announces its latest hand-stomped lemonade creation – SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade!

Hot Dog on a Stick invites its guests to dive into the fun with its brand-new SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade —a splashy blend that’s SOUR THEN SWEET™ and will whisk you back to those beloved candy days. Like a party in a cup, SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade provides a refreshing burst of summery joy. SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade is available fresh and frozen for a limited time only – July 24 through Sept. 30 at participating locations - so be sure to swim on over soon!

“Our hand-stomped lemonade is one of the signature offerings and traditions associated with our brand, and we always strive to keep our flavors fresh yet nostalgic,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Even better, our newest SOUR PATCH KIDS® WATERMELON Lemonade pairs perfectly with our classic Hot Dog on a Stick, making for the ideal summer snack and beverage pairing.”



The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with nearly 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

For more information on Hot Dog on a Stick, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has nearly 50 locations. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

About SOUR PATCH KIDS ® Candy

SOUR PATCH KIDS ® is a beloved SOUR THEN SWEET® candy brand, available around the globe. SOUR PATCH KIDS ® candies have been igniting loveable mischief with fans since the SOUR PATCH KIDS® brand was established in 1985. For more information, follow SOUR PATCH KIDS® on Facebook/sourpatchkids , X @SourPatchKids , TikTok @therealsourpatchkids or on Instagram @SourPatchKids .