MLtwist and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI Data Pipeline Technology to the Public Sector

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and RESTON, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLtwist, AI Data Pipelines at the click of a button, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as MLtwist’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s innovative AI Data Pipeline technology available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Partnering with Carahsoft enables us to provide Government agencies with powerful new capabilities through our comprehensive AI Data Pipeline technology,” said David Smith, Chief Executive Officer at MLtwist. “We look forward to working with Carahsoft and its reseller partners to help Public Sector agencies achieve their AI objectives.”

MLtwist is built on Google Cloud and delivers secure, transparent, comprehensive, end-to-end AI data pipelines that automate the entire data preparation, automated labeling, human-in-the-loop data labeling and management process across a wide array of data types, including audio, video, image, text and the security-specific 3D digital imaging and communication in security (DICOS) format.

MLtwist’s platform seamlessly handles data extraction, batching, formatting and conversion alongside data setup in labeling tools and team assignments. This level of automation speeds up model deployment and gives data science teams up to 50% of their time back, allowing them to focus on enhancing data quality and model development.

“With the addition of MLtwist to our offerings, we help Government agencies prepare data for AI at scale in a secure environment and ensure innovation meets the Public Sector head-on,” said Harjeet Khalsa, Sales Director for Google Cloud Platform AI Solutions at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners are eager to nurture this partnership and ensure our joint customers receive maximum benefits and services from MLtwist’s solutions.”

MLtwist’s software and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 591-6210 or MLtwist@carahsoft.com; or view an on-demand webcast, Navigating AI Data Complexity with Sandia National Laboratories.

About MLtwist

MLtwist is a no-code AI data pipeline platform that cleans, transforms, and augments any type of data for Public Sector AI projects. Smart API integrations push data assets to the best labeling tools, enable performance tracking, perform quality control, and convert completed annotations into the JSON file format, all within a secure and encrypted environment.

Contact

David Smith

1 (415) 294-1664

contact@mltwist.com

About Carahsoft’s AI Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that are enabling government agencies and systems integrators to harness the power of AI and ultimately meet mission needs. Supported by dedicated AI product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our AI portfolio spans solutions for Data Center & Hardware, Generative AI, Synthetic Data & Labeling, Autonomous Systems & Robotics and more. Learn more about Carahsoft’s AI Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, Big Data and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com

