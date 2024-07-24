Trex Launches New Trex Signature® X-Series™ Railing

WINCHESTER, Va., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to deck railings, cable and glass are among the hottest styles with today’s homeowners but also among the most difficult to specify –until now. Trex Company [NYSE: TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking and railing, and a leading brand of outdoor living products, has expanded its popular Trex Signature® Railing line with the introduction of X-Series™ Cable Rail and X-Series™ Frameless Glass Rail. Now available through Trex channel partners, these two new offerings blend modern profiles with simplified installation to deliver a winning combination for contractors and clients.



“Cable rail is a complicated specialty segment that has historically been a source of frustration for contractors,” explained Leslie Adkins, group vice president of marketing and ESG development for Trex Company. “Our new X-Series system not only simplifies specification and installation for cable railing but also affords the flexibility to accommodate frameless glass, giving consumers even more style choices to achieve their desired outdoor aesthetic.”

Differentiating the new X-Series Railing in the marketplace is the innovative X-Series™ Post that anchors the system. This versatile post not only accommodates cable and frameless glass but was also designed to accommodate a variety of infills and attachments for future additions to the X-Series line. Furthermore, with its modular design, the X-Series Post can be used as an end, line and corner post, laying the foundation for a SKU-efficient approach to railing.

“The versatility of the X-Series post enables us to add two new specialty options to our premium railing line while also remaining SKU-conscious,” noted Adkins. “We are excited to provide our channel partners with a sophisticated yet streamlined system that is as easy to sell as it is to order and install.”

The Trex Signature X-Series includes two view-optimizing infill options:

Cable Rail

Novel spring-loaded cables offer improved tension management so that cables are less prone to sag over time, while push-to-connect fittings eliminate swaging or crimping. Most notably, ball ends allow the cables to swivel to accommodate horizontal and stair angles.

Frameless Glass Rail

The flexible design of the X-Series anchor post can also accommodate glass infill. Half-inch laminated glass panels (sold separately) float seamlessly between the sleek Charcoal Black posts for a picture-perfect view.

To simplify specification, X-Series Railings are sold in easy-to-order kits. Cable Rail kits include everything in one box for spans up to 18', including thinner pass-through posts to support cables between anchor posts. Frameless Glass Rail is sold in a one-size-fits-all infill kit.

In addition to being easy to buy, stock and sell, X-Series Railings are also easy to install and maintain. All Trex Signature Railings feature powder-coated aluminum for durable strength and style, while cable hardware is made from premium-grade stainless steel for corrosion resistance, even in marine and coastal environments.

To learn more about the new Trex Signature X-Series offerings, visit https://www.trex.com/products/railing/x-series/.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing, and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking* 4 Years in a Row (2021-2024). The company was also recently included on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2024, named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek and ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies for 2023 by Investor’s Business Daily. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

*Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2024 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

