China and India Cotton (Upland, Tree, Long Staple, Medium Staple) Market Report 2024-2030: Manufacturing and Technology Outlook & Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China and India Cotton Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Upland Cotton, Tree Cotton), Staple Length (Long Staple Cotton, Medium Staple Cotton), Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The China and India cotton market size is anticipated to reach USD 21.23 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030

Market liberalization and economic reforms have significantly impacted the cotton sectors of both countries. China's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001 and India's gradual opening up of its economy have facilitated greater integration into the global market.

As a result, Chinese and Indian cotton producers have been exposed to increased competition and new opportunities for export and investment. Market liberalization has encouraged efficiency improvements, innovation, and specialization, driving overall growth and competitiveness in the cotton industries of China and India.







Additionally, biotechnological advancements, including genome editing and marker-assisted breeding, are used for developing cotton varieties with enhanced traits such as drought tolerance, fiber quality, and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses. R&D investments contribute to the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the cotton industries in China and India, fostering innovation and technological advancement.



Moreover, trade agreements and geopolitical developments also impact the cotton markets of China and India. Bilateral and multilateral trade agreements can affect market access, tariff rates, and export quotas, influencing the competitiveness of cotton producers and exporters. Moreover, geopolitical tensions and trade disputes between major cotton-producing and consuming countries can disrupt supply chains, leading to price volatility and uncertainty in the market.



China And India Cotton Market Report Highlights

The upland cotton segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 36.3% in 2023. Environmental sustainability and regulatory frameworks also impact the upland cotton market in China and India. Both countries increasingly adopt sustainable farming practices to address water usage, soil health, and pesticide impact concerns. Certifications and compliance with international sustainability standards, such as the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) and organic cotton certifications, are becoming more prevalent, driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

The medium staple cotton is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. In China, medium staple cotton is crucial for the domestic textile industry, one of the largest in the world. The demand for medium staple cotton is driven by the country's vast textile manufacturing sector, which produces a wide range of cotton-based products for domestic consumption and export.

China dominated the market and accounted for a 59.1% share in 2023. Domestic and international market demand is driving the growth of the market. As the world's largest textile producer and consumer, China's demand for cotton is driven by its vast textile industry. Domestic consumption of cotton textiles, ranging from clothing to home furnishings, remains robust due to factors such as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences.

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Companies Featured

Cargill, Incorporated

Louis Dreyfus Company

Nitin Spinners

Trikuta Exim International

Jaydeep Cotton Fibres Pvt. Ltd.

Om Organic Cotton Pvt. Ltd.

GP Group India

SUNIL COTTON COMPANY

Changzhou Keteng Textile Co., Ltd

Allmonde International

Satya Cotton Mills

KAUSHIK COTTON CORPORATION

Bhura Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered China, India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation& Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. China And India Cotton Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Manufacturing and Technology Outlook

3.2.2. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. China And India Cotton Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. China and India Cotton Market Estimates & Forecast, By Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.1. Upland Cotton

5.2.2. Egyptian Cotton

5.2.3. Tree Cotton

5.2.4. Asian Cotton



Chapter 6. China And India Cotton Market: Staple Length Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Staple Length Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. China and India Cotton Market Estimates & Forecast, By Staple Length, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.1. Long Staple Cotton

6.2.2. Short Staple Cotton

6.2.3. Medium Staple Cotton

6.2.4. Extra Long Staple Cotton



Chapter 7. China And India Cotton Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.1.1. China

7.1.2. India



Chapter 8. China And India Cotton Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Market Positioning

8.4. Company Market Share Analysis

8.5. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.6. Strategy Mapping

8.7. Company Profiles

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Financial Performance

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xix0ls

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment