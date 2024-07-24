U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Geriatric Related Ailments, Increasing Prevalence of CKD, and Technology Advances Influencing Growth

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Bath Lifts, Commodes, Bath Aids), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online/E-commerce), Region (Southeast, Midwest), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. bathroom and toilet assist devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030

This growth can be attributed to the prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population, resulting in a rise in the population with disabilities. The aging demographics have created the demand for long-term care centers and old-age homes, which, in turn, drives the need for handgrips and grab bars.

Furthermore, older adults are more vulnerable to falls from downstairs, bed, ladder, or in the bath, thereby positively supporting the demand for handgrips and grab bars.







For instance, according to the CDC report, an estimated 36 million older adults are hospitalized every year as a result of falls, and about 3 million seniors are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries. Technological innovations have led to the development of more advanced solutions to enhance accessibility, safety, and convenience for individuals with mobility impairments, the elderly population, and those with disabilities. Advancements, such as sensor fixtures, adjustable height toilets, remote-controlled devices, and customization and adaptation have uplifted the demand for these devices.



U.S. Bathroom And Toilet Assist Devices Market Report Highlights

The commodes product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 20.9% in 2023 due to technological advancements, which have led to the development of innovative product features

The bath lifts product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period

The retail pharmacy & medical supply stores distribution channel segment accounted for the largest share of 33.0% in 2023 due to the increased need for accessibility, convenience, and expertise & trust

The online/e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030 as online platforms offer easy access to shop from the comfort of one's own home, a wide range of product options, and competitive pricing & discounts

Companies Featured

ArjoHuntleigh

Carex

Medical Depot, Inc./Drive Medical

Invacare Corporation

Etac AB

Handicare Group AB

Cardinal Health

GF Health Products, Inc.

Medline Industries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered United States





Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product outlook

2.2.2. Distribution channel outlook

2.2.3. Region outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 3. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing geriatric population and rising incidence of rheumatoid arthritis & osteoporosis

3.2.1.2. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases requiring long term care

3.2.1.3. Increasing penetration of technologically advanced products

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Improper reimbursement coverage

3.2.2.2. Competition and pricing pressure

3.3. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Bathroom And Toilet Assist Devices Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Bathroom And Toilet Assist Devices Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Bathroom And Toilet Assist Devices Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Shower chairs and stools

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Bath lifts

4.5.2. Fixed bath lifts

4.5.3. Reclining bath lifts

4.5.4. Lying bath lifts

4.6. Toilet seat raisers

4.7. Commodes

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.7.1.1. Shower and toilet commodes

4.7.1.2. Toilet commodes

4.8. Handgrips and grab bars

4.9. Bath aids



Chapter 5. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Devices Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market: Distribution Channel Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Retail Pharmacy & Medical Supply Stores

5.5. Home Improvement Stores & Mass Markets

5.6. Online/E-commerce



Chapter 6. U.S. Bathroom And Assist Devices Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market: Region Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market: Region Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Bathroom and Toilet Assist Devices Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Region, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Southeast

6.5. Midwest

6.6. West

6.7. Northeast

6.8. Southwest



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2. Company Market Position Analysis

7.2.1. Heat Map Analysis

7.2.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.3. Company Profiles

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Financial performance

7.3.3. Product benchmarking

7.3.4. Strategic initiatives

