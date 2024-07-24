India Kaolin Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Paper, Ceramic, Paint & Coatings, Fiber Glass, Plastic, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Cosmetics Size, Share & Trends

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Kaolin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Paper, Ceramic, Paint & Coatings, Fiber Glass, Plastic, Rubber, Pharmaceuticals & Medical, Cosmetics, Others) and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India kaolin market is anticipated to reach USD 491.5 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing demand for kaolin in various industries, such as paper, ceramics, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, drives the India kaolin market growth. Kaolin is mainly used in the paper, ceramics, paints, and coatings industries, and its versatility and essential properties propel demand across various sectors.







The country's expanding infrastructure projects and rapid urbanization significantly raise the construction and ceramics industries, further escalating the need for high-quality kaolin. Government policies promoting manufacturing through initiatives like "Make in India" have also positively impacted the kaolin market by encouraging domestic production and attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).



India Kaolin Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the paper segment dominated, with the largest market share of 37.3% in 2023. The increasing demand for high-quality paper for printing and packaging materials drives the segment growth. Kaolin is used in paper manufacturing industries as it offers gloss and smoothness to the paper.

The ceramics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for kaolin in the construction of ceramic materials such as sanitary ware, ceramic tiles, and artifacts, which are expected to drive the market.

Companies Featured

Zillion Sawa Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

EICL

Gujarat Earth Minerals Pvt. Ltd.

SRINATH ENTERPRISES

Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt. Ltd.

Kaolin Techniques Private Limited.

Karnataka Silicates.

Shree Ram Kaolin.

Ashapura China Clay Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $349.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $491.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. India Kaolin Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. India Kaolin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Kaolin Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application, 2018 to 2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3. Paper

4.4. Ceramics

4.5. Paint & Coatings

4.6. Fiber Glass

4.7. Plastic

4.8. Rubber

4.9. Pharmaceuticals & Medical

4.10. Cosmetics



Chapter 5. India Kaolin Market - Competitive Landscape

5.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

5.2. Company Categorization

5.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

5.4. Strategy Mapping

5.4.1. Expansion

5.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

5.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

5.4.4. New Product Launches

5.4.5. Research And Development

5.5. Company Profiles

5.5.1. Participant's overview

5.5.2. Financial performance

5.5.3. Product benchmarking

5.5.4. Recent developments

