CN and Hockey Helps the Homeless Announce Three-Year Partnership to Support Vulnerable Canadians

MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today announced a commitment of $1.5 million through a three-year partnership with Hockey Helps the Homeless (HHTH). Starting with the 2024-2025 hockey season, CN will become the new Premier National Partner for HHTH to help raise awareness and financial support for people experiencing homelessness through education, fundraising, and partnering with solutions-based local shelters and services.



In addition to assuming the role of Premier National Sponsor, CN will also serve as the Presenting Sponsor of HHTH Montreal on March 28, 2025. This tournament marks Hockey Helps the Homeless’ 19th annual hockey tournament in Montreal which raises funds to fight homelessness in the city.

“We’re excited to grow our longstanding partnership with CN. Our organization has deep roots that sink into every aspect of combating homelessness across Canada and thanks to CN we will not only be able to nurture all the work we’ve done over the last 28 years but develop new ways to continue this ongoing fight against homelessness.”

Andrew Gucciardi, Executive Director, Hockey Helps the Homeless



“We are incredibly proud to partner with Hockey Helps the Homeless to help find solutions for the crisis of homelessness in Canada. This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting our railroaders and the communities where CN operates. Together with Hockey Helps the Homeless, we will bolster the efforts by community-based organizations to provide services to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Olivier Chouc, Senior Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer



This initiative is another example of how CN supports communities along its network and beyond. Together with Hockey Helps the Homeless, CN is helping to bring to life a vision for Canada where everyone has a safe place to call home.

Currently, there are 300,000+ unhoused people each year in Canada, though this figure is likely underreported. In 2023-2024, the organizations benefiting from HHTH tournaments provided over 2.7M meals and 1.8M nights in beds across the country, among many other vital services. Support from CN will enable HHTH to expand into new markets and to deepen support in existing markets, allowing more lives to be impacted.

About Hockey Helps the Homeless

Since 1996, Hockey Helps the Homeless Canada, a not-for-profit hockey charity with over 25,000 donors, 3,500 players, and 1,000 volunteers, has granted over $28 million to face-off against homelessness. Everyone from community participants to NHL players and Olympians participate annually and "play with purpose to combat homelessness." 100% of net proceeds stay local in the city the tournament is in. HHTH partners with over 60 local homeless support agencies across Canada.

For more information about Hockey Helps the Homeless events, please visit: www.hockeyhelpsthehomeless.com.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

