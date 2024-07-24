Food Pathogen Testing Market Size is Expected to Grow $22.7 billion by 2028

Chicago, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food pathogen testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Incidences of foodborne illnesses occur primarily due to the consumption of food contaminated with mycotoxins, pathogens, or the growth of yeasts and molds.

The presence of pathogens such as Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, and Listeria could compromise the microbiological safety of food, thereby resulting in foodborne illnesses. According to a new report from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention 2020, there were more cases of potentially dangerous foodborne illnesses in 2019 compared to the preceding three years due to common bacteria in the food supply in the US.

The dairy sub-segment in the food tested segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period

The presence of foodborne pathogens in milk occurs due to its direct contact with contaminated sources, such as milk containers in dairy farms, and the excretion of an infected animal. Inadequate pasteurization of milk is also one of the major causes of pathogenic presence in milk. Furthermore, some pathogens, such as Listeria, can survive post-pasteurization techniques and result in re-contamination of the products. Unpasteurized milk is used in cheese manufacturing, and hence, contaminated dairy products may be consumed by a considerable section of the population. Consumption of unpasteurized milk and unsanitary handling of dairy products has increased the demand for dairy product testing, which in turn is anticipated to significantly increase the food pathogen testing market.

Traditional technology is estimated to be valued at USD XX billion by 2028 for food pathogen testing market growing at a CAGR of X.X%

Traditional culture methods involve isolating and identifying contaminants by growing them in specific culture media. While quick microbiological techniques have been adopted, culture methods remain effective in identifying bacteria and other dangerous foodborne organisms. Recent advancements in culture media have led to more precise and sensitive formulations, particularly when using chromogenic chemicals. This method is widely used worldwide. However, the traditional process is labor-intensive as it requires trained lab technicians to prepare culture media or use large volumes of pre-prepared media.

Traditional technology is utilized in microbial assays, visual inspections, and culturing methods. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and culturing methods typically require a minimum of two to three days to obtain results. The main drawback of these methods is their time-consuming nature. The time required for food safety testing depends on the quality assessment and examination of the food. Since food products are perishable, using traditional methods can pose challenges due to the extended testing duration. This also increases overall testing costs, as the food must be stored during the testing period, which can be burdensome for small-scale food producers. However, the traditional segment is expected to grow steadily as regular tests remain an essential component of common food safety testing laboratories.

Asia Pacific to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, in food pathogen testing market to reach a value of USD 5.6 billion by 2028

Japan is the largest market for food pathogen testing in the Asia-Pacific region. It is also estimated to be a mature market with a steady growth rate; however, concerns for food safety are still important to the country, owing to which the enforcement of stringent food sanitation laws has become mandatory. The Japanese scrutiny system has revealed food poisoning through pathogens to be the largest outbreak across Japan. E. coli was the major pathogen that caused severe foodborne diseases in Japan.

Foodborne disease outbreaks are mostly caused due to consumption of meat and poultry products, in lieu of which the Japanese government has taken more stringent safety standards for meat processors. Strict hygiene practices are demanded for implementation in slaughterhouses and meat processing plants. However, food safety systems, certification, and standardization in Japan are still in their emerging stage and will grow at a rapid pace.

