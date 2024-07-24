India Metal Stamping Industry Analysis Report 2024-2030: Expanding 3G and 4G Coverage, Diverse Applications Across Multiple Industries Foster Expansion

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Metal Stamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Process, Application, Thickness (Less Than & Upto 2.5 mm, More Than 2.5 mm), Press Type (Mechanical Press, Hydraulic Press, Servo Press), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India metal stamping market is anticipated to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030

The demand for metal stamping is driven by the growing need for construction components from India's construction industry. In June 2022, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, launched 15 national highway projects totaling USD 1.7 billion in value. In addition, to incentivize investments in infrastructure and spur states for complementary policies, a 50-year-old interest-free loan issued to the State Governments a few years earlier has been continued for another year with an enhanced outlay of USD 16 billion.







The growing telecommunications industry in the country is a significant driving factor of market growth as metal stamping is used for tiny yet critical parts that go into devices such as cell phones, routers, main switching systems, and others. For instance, as per Invest India, the telecom industry in India is the second largest worldwide, with a subscriber base of 1.079 billion as of December 2023, and still has a largely untapped market offering tremendous revenue potential. The industry's rapid growth in the last few years has been mainly driven by affordable tariffs, expanding 3G and 4G coverage, wider availability, favorable consumer patterns, and supportive government initiatives.



The broad range of applications metal stamping has in numerous industries such as automobile, electronics, industrial, medical, furniture, hardware tools, aerospace, and energy fosters market growth substantially. These industries have a high demand for applications such as blanking, embossing, flanging, coining, and bending to fulfill their requirements for precision components.



Based on process, the blanking segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2023, and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The growing demand for the blanking process to cater to mass production lines involving standardization fosters segment growth

Based on application, the automotive and transportation segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 39.4% in 2023. The rising demand for passenger and heavy vehicles and government support to form a robust electric vehicle (EV) market encourage demand for automotive components requiring metal stamping

Based on thickness, the less than and upto 2.5 mm segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 63.7% in 2023. The growing emphasis on lightweight materials is pushing the adoption of metal sheets less than 2.5 mm for manufacturing aerospace parts

Based on press type, the mechanical press led the market with the largest revenue share of 52.3% in 2023, due to its high relevance in manufacturing applications where high speed and volumes are required

Caparo

Magna International Inc.

AMW Autocomponent

CIE Automotive

ASAL (TATA Autocomp Systems Limited)

JBM Group

HIGHCO

BOMBAY METRICS SUPPLY CHAIN PVT. LTD.

Gestamp

Eigen

Synergy Global Sourcing

M. Coil Spring Manufacturing Company

Presco-Mec Group.

Victora Group

Ritters Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered India



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. India Metal Stamping Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Distribution Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Raw Material Trends

3.2.3. Technological Overview

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. Macro-environmental Analysis



Chapter 4. India Metal Stamping Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Process Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. India Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecast, by Process, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Blanking

4.4. Embossing

4.5. Bending

4.6. Coining

4.7. Flanging

4.8. Others



Chapter 5. India Metal Stamping Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. India Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecast, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Automotive & Transportation

5.4. Industrial Machinery

5.5. Consumer Electronics

5.6. Aerospace

5.7. Electrical & Electronics

5.8. Telecommunications

5.9. Building & Construction



Chapter 6. India Metal Stamping Market: Thickness Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Thickness Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. India Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecast, by Thickness, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Less than & upto 2.5 mm

6.4. More than 2.5 mm



Chapter 7. India Metal Stamping Market: Press Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Press Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. India Metal Stamping Market Estimates & Forecast, by Press Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Mechanical Press

7.4. Hydraulic Press

7.5. Servo Press



Chapter 8. India Metal Stamping Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Company Heat Map/Position Analysis, 2023

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.4.1. Expansion

8.4.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.4.3. Partnerships & Collaborations

8.4.4. New Product Launches

8.4.5. Research and Development

8.5. Company Profiles

8.5.1. Participant's overview

8.5.2. Financial performance

8.5.3. Product benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent developments



