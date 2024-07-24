Global Greeting Cards Market to Experience -2.4% CAGR During 2023-2030 - Discover Trends in Key Regions and Strategies of the Major Competitors

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greeting Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Greeting Cards is estimated at US$17.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$14.5 Billion by 2030, declining at a CAGR of -2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The shift in the greeting cards market is due to several factors, including the enduring popularity of physical cards, advancements in printing technology, and the rise of personalized and custom card options. Despite the prevalence of digital communication, many consumers still appreciate the tangible and personal touch of physical greeting cards, particularly for significant life events and holidays.

Technological advancements have expanded the possibilities for card design and personalization, attracting consumers seeking unique and customized options. Additionally, the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability has driven demand for eco-friendly greeting cards. As these trends continue to evolve, the greeting cards market is expected to maintain steady growth, supported by the timeless appeal of physical cards and innovations in card design and production.



Key Insights:

Market Shifts: Understand the forecast of the Birthday Cards segment, which is expected to be valued at US$5.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a -1.3%. The Christmas/New Year Cards segment is also set to decline at -4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 1.2% CAGR to reach $1.6 Billion by 2030. Discover trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Greeting Cards Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Greeting Cards Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Greeting Cards Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as American Greetings Corporation, AB Pictura, Abacus Cards Ltd., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 294 Featured):

American Greetings Corporation

AB Pictura

Abacus Cards Ltd.

ALBI Ceska Republika a.s.

Archies Ltd.

Avanti Press, Inc.

Blue Mountain Arts, Inc.

Budget Greeting Cards Ltd.

Card Factory

Child Rights and You

Crane & Co. Inc.

Clintons

CardsDirect, Inc.

Card Isle

Baudville Inc.

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Competition

Companies Adopt Proactive Strategies to Boost Demand

Tenacity Essential for Cracking the Greeting Cards Market

Low Entry Barriers Make Industry Attractive for Newcomers

Key Factors Determining Market Success

Market Players Embrace E-Card Business Model

Consolidation Rife in the Greeting Cards Market

Greeting Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Greeting Cards: Celebrating Life Moments and Milestone Events despite Challenging Times and the Inevitable Market Decline

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Industry Trends

Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities

Greeting Cards: An Introduction

History of Greeting Cards: A Peek into its Intriguing Origin

Seasonal & Everyday Cards

Types of Greeting Cards

Low Entry Barriers in the Niche Market

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Greetings Card Industry Goes Digital to Stay Afloat

Rising Popularity of Digital Cards Continues to Negatively Impact Sales of Traditional Greeting Cards

Increasing Internet Penetration & Growing Smartphone Usage Transforms Digital Greeting Cards Market

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region

Demographic Trends Play Important Role in Market Adoption

Women: A Major Consumer Segment for Greeting Cards

Millennials: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster and the New Marketing Target

Globalization Trend Generates Market Growth Opportunities

Advent of Advanced Digital Technologies Fuel Growth for Greeting Cards Market

Increasing Popularity of Online Platforms Supports Demand for Greeting Cards

Notable Technology and Design Trends: Towards Reviving Consumer Interest

Sound Cards

'Blank' is the New Design Trend

Handmade Cards

Hilarious Greeting Cards

Interactive Greeting Cards

Use of Innovative Illustrations & Color Combinations

A Glance at Other Major Design Trends for Greeting Cards

Mobile Phone Apps to Create Physical Greeting Cards: A Growing Trend

Greeting Cards Turn Eco-friendly

Customized & Personalized Greeting Cards Present Growth Potential

Luxury Cards Find Favor Among Consumers

Rising Demand for Cards for the Blind

New Occasions and New Themes: A Growing Niche

Sympathy Cards Help Sail Through Difficult Times

Corporate Greeting Cards: An Ideal Marketing & Advertising Tool

Workplace Greetings Attain Commonplace Stature

Cards by Occasions, Celebrations & Holidays: A Review

Valentine's Day Cards

Evolutionary Scan of Valentine's Day Cards

Father's Day & Mother's Day: A Tribute to Parenthood

Halloweens Day: A Spooky Homage to Immortality

Christmas/New Year: There's Money in Festivities

Chinese New Year

Easter, Three Kings Day & Thanksgiving Day: Milking Cash from Religious Events

Weddings & Anniversaries: Celebrating Milestones

Birthdays: The World's Best-Loved Reason to Celebrate

Retail Landscape for Greeting Cards

Online Emerges as a Lucrative Retail Segment for Greeting Cards

Increasing Raw Material Costs Add to Manufacturers Woes

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fj58ge

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.