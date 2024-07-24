Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified Thin Film Chip Resistors Deliver Stable High Frequency Performance Up to 70 GHz

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified thin film chip resistors that provide high frequency performance up to 70 GHz for automotive, space, avionics, telecom, and military applications. Offered in the compact 02016 case size, the Vishay Sfernice CHA series is available in a wide range of resistance values from 10 Ω to 500 Ω.



The devices released today offer very low internal reactance and exhibit behavior close to a pure resistor over their large frequency range, with a nearly flat Z/R curve to 70 GHz. The microwave resistors maintain their high frequency stability even after the most stressful AEC-Q200 tests — validated by their ΔR and Z/R measurements — guaranteeing high performance under harsh environmental conditions.

The CHA series is ideal for automotive ADAS, LIDAR, connectivity, and 4D radar systems; LEO satellites and space communication systems; military guidance and telemetry systems; drones; and RF antennas. For these applications, the devices provide limiting voltage of 30 V, rated power of 30 mW at +70 °C, and a temperature coefficient of ± 100 ppm/°C, with ± 50 ppm/°C available on request.

To reduce development time and costs, the devices’ S-parameter data is available for electronic simulation, in addition to 3D models for Ansys® HFSS™, Modelithics Microwave Global Models™ (PCB and pad-scalable), and design kits. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the resistors are offered in tape and reel packaging.

Samples and production quantities of the CHA series are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

