Aerodome and Flock Safety Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand Drone-As-First-Responder Technology for Public Safety Agencies

Atlanta, GA, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerodome , the leader in Drone-As-First-Responder (DFR) technology, and Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution that keeps communities safe, today announced a strategic partnership that will integrate Aerodome’s DFR solution with Flock Safety’s proprietary crime-solving platform. The two companies will provide an extra layer of safety for communities by deploying drones to emergency situations and sensor alerts, significantly decreasing response times and improving officer and community safety.

“Flock Safety's platform has protected thousands of communities across the country, and this first-of-its-kind integration will greatly enhance public safety within those communities,” said Rahul Sidhu, Co-Founder and CEO of Aerodome. “We’re proud to partner with Flock Safety to provide their public safety agencies with connected air support capabilities.”

“First responders across the country have already seen the benefits of building a Drone-As-First-Responder program, but until Aerodome, no platform has offered DFR 2.0 – a scalable way to respond to calls for service, whether a shooting, carjacking, or AMBER Alert, and dispatch eyes in the sky immediately,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Founder of Flock Safety. “After seeing the technology that Rahul and his team have built, we are confident that Aerodome will be the company that brings DFR to the mainstream of policing in the United States.”

With the exclusive Aerodome-Flock Safety integration, when Flock Safety Falcon® license plate recognition (LPR) or Raven® audio detection sensors detect incidents, such as vehicles associated with AMBER alerts or gunshots, public safety agencies can rapidly dispatch Aerodome drones through automated triggers, directly to the incident location in mere seconds. This enables police to enhance their response by giving first responders an eye in the sky, better protecting all parties from harm.

The Flock Safety platform with Aerodome drone integration provides a comprehensive, city-wide solution aimed at reducing the strain on public safety resources and enabling police officers to cut down response times to an average of 86 seconds.

Scottsdale, Arizona will be the first city to leverage the strategic partnership.

"With our cutting-edge Real-Time Crime Center, we have seen immense success in bringing innovative technologies to bear in addressing emergency situations, routine calls for service, assisting in complex investigations, and ensuring citizen and officer safety," said Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther. "By layering in a drone-as-a-first-responder (DFR) program, we add another way to empower first responders to protect lives, keep Scottsdale safe, reduce response times, and drive down crime.”

In just a year since its founding, Aerodome has nearly doubled its growth projections through 2024. This partnership with Flock Safety enables police departments across the country to leverage their leading, complementary public safety technology seamlessly.

Flock Safety’s mission is to improve community safety with its hardware and software solutions. Its technology is currently making over 5,000 communities safer nationwide.

To learn more about the partnership between Flock Safety and Aerodome, visit Flock Safety’s website .

###

About Aerodome

Based in Los Angeles, Aerodome is bringing the future of air support to public safety agencies. Using a fully integrated, automated, and remote air support operating system, Aerodome equips agencies with highly advanced, 24/7 Drone-As-First-Responder (DFR) capabilities. The company has received funding from CRV, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), 2048 Ventures, and more. To learn more, visit www.aerodome.com .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com.

Attachment