Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results Including EPS of $0.32, Net Interest Margin Expansion, and Growth in Net Interest Income and Loans

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) – Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”), the parent company of Horizon Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $14.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14.0 million, or $0.32, for the first quarter of 2024 and compared to net income of $18.8 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $28.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.0 million, or $0.85, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net interest income increased for the third consecutive quarter to $45.3 million, compared to $43.3 million in the linked quarter of 2024. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis1, expanded for the third consecutive quarter to 2.64%, compared to 2.50% in the linked quarter of 2024.
  • Total loans held for investment ("HFI") were $4.8 billion at period end, increasing by 4.4% during the quarter, led by organic commercial loan growth of $154.8 million, or 5.6% in the quarter.
  • Credit quality continues to perform well, with non-accrual loans declining $0.8 million, to $18.3 million at June 30, 2024 from March 31, 2024. Annualized net charge-offs remain low, at 0.05% of average loans during the second quarter. Provision for loan losses of $2.4 million primarily reflected continued loan growth in the quarter.
  • Deposits totaled $5.6 billion at period end, increasing by 0.9% during the quarter. Non-interest bearing deposit balances at June 30, 2024 were relatively consistent with balances at March 31, 2024.

“We are proud of the Company's performance during the second quarter, which was highlighted by sequential growth in revenue and pre-tax pre-provision income resulting from the strategic shift of Horizon’s balance sheet toward a more profitable earning asset mix, and diligent expense management. Importantly, the previously discussed balance sheet efforts drove improving loan yields, which coupled with the relative stability of our funding costs, yielded 14 basis points of net interest margin expansion in the quarter,” President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Prame said. “In-market businesses and consumers remain at the center of Horizon’s strong credit performance and low-cost deposit franchise, and our Indiana and Michigan markets continue to provide excellent opportunities for organic growth. We are pleased with our performance during the first half of 2024, and remain committed to enhancing our financial performance throughout 2024."

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

 
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands Except Share and Per Share Data and Ratios, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Income statement:         
Net interest income$45,279  $43,288  $42,257  $42,090  $46,160 
Credit loss expense 2,369   805   1,274   263   680 
Non-interest income 10,485   9,929   (20,449)  11,830   10,997 
Non-interest expense 37,522   37,107   39,330   36,168   36,262 
Income tax expense 1,733   1,314   6,419   1,284   1,452 
Net income$14,140  $13,991  $(25,215) $16,205  $18,763 
          
Per share data:         
Basic earnings per share$0.32  $0.32  $(0.58) $0.37  $0.43 
Diluted earnings per share 0.32   0.32   (0.58)  0.37   0.43 
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16   0.16 
Book value per common share 16.62   16.49   16.47   15.89   16.25 
Market value - high 12.74   14.44   14.65   12.68   11.10 
Market value - low 11.29   11.75   9.33   9.90   7.75 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic 43,712,059   43,663,610   43,649,585   43,646,609   43,639,987 
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 43,987,187   43,874,036   43,649,585   43,796,069   43,742,588 
Common shares outstanding (end of period) 43,712,059   43,726,380   43,652,063   43,648,501   43,645,216 
          
Key ratios:         
Return on average assets 0.73%  0.72% (1.27)%  0.81%  0.96%
Return on average stockholders' equity 7.83   7.76   (14.23)  8.99   10.59 
Total equity to total assets 9.18   9.18   9.06   8.71   8.91 
Total loans to deposit ratio 85.70   82.78   78.01   76.52   74.85 
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 1.94   1.90   1.98   1.81   1.86 
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.08   1.09   1.13   1.14   1.17 
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans(1) 0.05   0.04   0.07   0.07   0.04 
Efficiency ratio 67.29   69.73   180.35   67.08   63.44 
          
Key metrics (Non-GAAP)(2):         
Net FTE interest margin 2.64%  2.50%  2.43%  2.41%  2.69%
Return on average tangible common equity 10.18   10.11   (18.76)  11.79   13.94 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.22   7.20   7.08   6.72   6.91 
Tangible book value per common share$12.80  $12.65  $12.60  $12.00  $12.34 
          
          
(1)Average total loans includes loans held for investment and held for sale.
(2)Non-GAAP financial metrics. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
 

Income Statement Highlights

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $45.3 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $43.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, driven by net FTE interest margin expansion during the quarter. Horizon’s net FTE interest margin1 was 2.64% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 2.50% for the first quarter of 2024, attributable to the favorable mix shift in average interest earning assets toward higher-yielding loans against relatively stable costs of interest bearing liabilities. Interest accretion from the fair value of acquired loans did not contribute significantly to the second quarter net interest income, or net FTE interest margin.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.4 million. This compares to a provision for credit losses of $0.8 million during the first quarter of 2024, and $0.7 million during the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2024 when compared with the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

For the second quarter of 2024, the allowance for credit losses included net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.05% of average loans outstanding, compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding for the first quarter of 2024, and net charge-offs of $0.3 million, or an annualized 0.04% of average loans outstanding, in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses as a percentage of period-end loans HFI was 1.08% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.09% at March 31, 2024 and 1.17% at June 30, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)2024
 2024
 2023 2023
 2023
Non-interest Income         
Service charges on deposit accounts$3,130  $3,214  $3,092  $3,086  $3,021 
Wire transfer fees 113   101   103   120   116 
Interchange fees 3,826   3,109   3,224   3,186   3,584 
Fiduciary activities 1,372   1,315   1,352   1,206   1,247 
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities       (31,572)     20 
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 896   626   951   1,582   1,005 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 450   439   724   631   640 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 318   298   658   1,055   1,015 
Other income 380   827   1,019   964   349 
Total non-interest income$10,485  $9,929  $(20,449) $11,830  $10,997 
                    

Total non-interest income was $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $9.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, due primarily to increased interchange fees and higher realized gain on sale of mortgage loans.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Non-Interest Expense

For the Quarter EndedJune 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands)2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
 2023
Non-interest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits$20,583  $20,268  $21,877  $20,058  $20,162 
Net occupancy expenses 3,192   3,546   3,260   3,283   3,249 
Data processing 2,579   2,464   2,942   2,999   3,016 
Professional fees 714   607   772   707   633 
Outside services and consultants 3,058   3,359   2,394   2,316   2,515 
Loan expense 1,038   719   1,345   1,120   1,397 
FDIC insurance expense 1,315   1,320   1,200   1,300   840 
Core deposit intangible amortization 844   872   903   903   903 
Other losses 515   16   508   188   134 
Other expense 3,684   3,936   4,129   3,294   3,413 
Total non-interest expense$37,522  $37,107  $39,330  $36,168  $36,262 
                    

Income Taxes

Horizon's effective tax rate was 10.9% for the second quarter of 2024, as compared to 8.6% for the first quarter of 2024. The sequential increase in the effective tax rate brings the year-to-date effective tax rate to 9.8%, consistent with the Company's current estimated annual effective tax rate.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased by $56.8 million, or 0.7%, to $7.91 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $7.86 billion as of March 31, 2024. The increase in total assets is primarily due to increases in gross loans HFI of $204.7 million, or 4.4%, to $4.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2024. Loan growth during the period was partially offset by a decrease in fed funds sold of $127.3 million, or 78.7%, to $34.5 million as of June 30, 2024, from $161.7 million as of March 31, 2024.

Total investment securities decreased $29.7 million, or 1.2%, to $2.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, from $2.5 billion as of March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of normal pay-downs and maturities. There were no purchases of investment securities during the second quarter of 2024.

Total loans HFI and loans held for sale increased to $4.8 billion as of June 30, 2024 compared to $4.6 billion as of March 31, 2024, led by organic commercial loan growth of $154.8 million.

Total deposit balances increased by $50.3 million, or 0.9%, to $5.6 billion on June 30, 2024 when compared to balances as of March 31, 2024.

All other interest bearing liabilities at June 30, 2024, primarily comprised of Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis advances, remained relatively stable when compared to balances as of March 31, 2024.

Capital

The following table presents the consolidated regulatory capital ratios of the Company for the previous three quarters:

For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2024* 2024** 2023**
Consolidated Capital Ratios      
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.36% 13.75% 14.04%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 11.56% 11.89% 12.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 10.60% 10.89% 11.11%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets) 8.98% 8.91% 8.61%
*Preliminary estimate - may be subject to change
**Prior periods have been revised (see disclosure below)
 

During the second quarter of 2024 management corrected a prior computation of the Company’s total capital (to risk-weighted assets), Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets), and Tier 1 capital (to average assets) ratios for purposes of the Company’s consolidated financial statements for holding companies filed with the Federal Reserve (the “Regulatory Filings”), which involved an incorrect classification of the Company’s subordinated notes as Tier 1 capital. The Company evaluated the effects of the incorrect classification to its previously filed Regulatory Filings and previously issued financial statements and determined the errors were not material to either of the prior periods noted above. The Company has amended its Regulatory Filings for the periods ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 to reclassify the subordinated notes balance from Tier 1 capital into Tier 2 capital. The correction of the classification had no effect on the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of income, stockholders’ equity, or the amounts or disclosure of the regulatory capital ratios of the Bank as included in its call reports. The Company continues to exceed regulatory proxy ratios to be considered “well capitalized”, plus the capital conservation buffer, at June 30, 2024. The Company will reflect the reclassification of the subordinated notes described above in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, the ratio of total stockholders’ equity to total assets is 9.18%. Book value per common share was $16.62, increasing $0.13 during the second quarter of 2024.

Tangible common equity1 totaled $559.5 million at June 30, 2024, and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets1 was 7.22% at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value, which excludes intangible assets from total equity, per common share1 was $12.80, increasing $0.15 during the second quarter of 2024.

Credit Quality

As of June 30, 2024, total non-accrual loans decreased by $0.8 million, or 4.1%, from March 31, 2024, to 0.38% of total loans HFI. Total non-performing assets increased $0.2 million, or 0.8%, to $20.5 million, compared to $20.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was unchanged compared to the first quarter of 2024.

As of June 30, 2024, net charge-offs increased by $0.2 million to $0.6 million, compared to $0.4 million as of March 31, 2024, but remain low at 0.05% annualized of average loan balances.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Horizon will host a conference call to review its second quarter financial results and operating performance.

1 Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Participants may access the live conference call on July 25, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET) by dialing 833-974-2379 from the United States, 866-450-4696 from Canada or 1-412-317-5772 from international locations and requesting the “Horizon Bancorp Call.” Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through August 2, 2024. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 1–412–317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the access code 6800817.

About Horizon Bancorp, Inc.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HBNC) is the $7.9 billion-asset commercial bank holding company for Horizon Bank, which serve customers across diverse and economically attractive Midwestern markets through convenient digital and virtual tools, as well as its Indiana and Michigan branches. Horizon's retail offerings include prime residential and other secured consumer lending to in-market customers, as well as a range of personal banking and wealth management solutions. Horizon also provides a comprehensive array of in-market business banking and treasury management services, as well as equipment financing solutions for customers regionally and nationally, with commercial lending representing over half of total loans. More information on Horizon, headquartered in Northwest Indiana's Michigan City, is available at horizonbank.com and investor.horizonbank.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release refers to financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, we have included non-GAAP financial measures relating to net income, diluted earnings per share, pre-tax, pre-provision net income, net interest margin, tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, the return on average assets, the return on average common equity, and return on average tangible equity. In each case, we have identified special circumstances that we consider to be non-recurring and have excluded them. We believe that this shows the impact of such events as acquisition-related purchase accounting adjustments and swap termination fees, among others we have identified in our reconciliations. Horizon believes these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors and provide a greater understanding of our business and financial results without giving effect to the purchase accounting impacts and one-time costs of acquisitions and non–recurring items. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measure. See the tables and other information below and contained elsewhere in this press release for reconciliations of the non-GAAP information identified herein and its most comparable GAAP measures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward–looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “Horizon”). For these statements, Horizon claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Horizon, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: current financial conditions within the banking industry, including the effects of recent failures of other financial institutions, liquidity levels, and responses by the Federal Reserve, Department of the Treasury, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to address these issues; changes in the level and volatility of interest rates, changes in spreads on earning assets and changes in interest bearing liabilities; increased interest rate sensitivity; the ability of Horizon to remediate its material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting; continuing increases in inflation; loss of key Horizon personnel; increases in disintermediation; potential loss of fee income, including interchange fees, as new and emerging alternative payment platforms take a greater market share of the payment systems; estimates of fair value of certain of Horizon’s assets and liabilities; changes in prepayment speeds, loan originations, credit losses, market values, collateral securing loans and other assets; changes in sources of liquidity; economic conditions and their impact on Horizon and its customers, including local and global economic recovery from the pandemic; legislative and regulatory actions and reforms; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be adopted and required by regulatory agencies; litigation, regulatory enforcement, and legal compliance risk and costs; rapid technological developments and changes; cyber terrorism and data security breaches; the rising costs of cybersecurity; the ability of the U.S. federal government to manage federal debt limits; climate change and social justice initiatives; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to effectively implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; acts of terrorism, war and global conflicts, such as the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel and Hamas conflict; and supply chain disruptions and delays. These and additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in Horizon’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward–looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Horizon does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward–looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

  
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30,
 June 30,
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2024 2023
Interest Income            
Loans receivable$71,880 $66,954 $65,583  $63,003 $60,594 $138,834 $115,958 
Investment securities - taxable 7,986  7,362  8,157   8,788  8,740  15,348  17,465 
Investment securities - tax-exempt 6,377  6,451  6,767   7,002  7,059  12,828  14,615 
Other 738  4,497  3,007   1,332  475  5,235  628 
Total interest income 86,981  85,264  83,514   80,125  76,868  172,245  148,666 
Interest Expense            
Deposits 28,447  27,990  27,376   24,704  18,958  56,437  33,777 
Borrowed funds 11,213  11,930  11,765   11,224  9,718  23,143  19,489 
Subordinated notes 829  831  870   880  881  1,660  1,761 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 1,213  1,225  1,246   1,227  1,151  2,438  2,241 
Total interest expense 41,702  41,976  41,257   38,035  30,708  83,678  57,268 
Net Interest Income 45,279  43,288  42,257   42,090  46,160  88,567  91,397 
Provision for loan losses 2,369  805  1,274   263  680  3,174  922 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 42,910  42,483  40,983   41,827  45,480  85,393  90,475 
Non-interest Income            
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,130  3,214  3,092   3,086  3,021  6,344  6,049 
Wire transfer fees 113  101  103   120  116  214  225 
Interchange fees 3,826  3,109  3,224   3,186  3,584  6,935  6,451 
Fiduciary activities 1,372  1,315  1,352   1,206  1,247  2,687  2,522 
Gains (losses) on sale of investment securities     (31,572)    20    (480)
Gain on sale of mortgage loans 896  626  951   1,582  1,005  1,522  1,790 
Mortgage servicing income net of impairment 450  439  724   631  640  889  1,353 
Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 318  298  658   1,055  1,015  616  1,996 
Other income 380  827  1,019   964  349  1,207  711 
Total non-interest income 10,485  9,929  (20,449)  11,830  10,997  20,414  20,617 
Non-interest Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits 20,583  20,268  21,877   20,058  20,162  40,851  38,874 
Net occupancy expenses 3,192  3,546  3,260   3,283  3,249  6,738  6,812 
Data processing 2,579  2,464  2,942   2,999  3,016  5,043  5,685 
Professional fees 714  607  772   707  633  1,321  1,166 
Outside services and consultants 3,058  3,359  2,394   2,316  2,515  6,417  5,232 
Loan expense 1,038  719  1,345   1,120  1,397  1,757  2,515 
FDIC insurance expense 1,315  1,320  1,200   1,300  840  2,635  1,380 
Core deposit intangible amortization 844  872  903   903  903  1,716  1,806 
Other losses 515  16  508   188  134  531  355 
Other expense 3,684  3,936  4,129   3,294  3,413  7,620  6,961 
Total non-interest expense 37,522  37,107  39,330   36,168  36,262  74,629  70,786 
Income /(Loss) Before Income Taxes 15,873  15,305  (18,796)  17,489  20,215  31,178  40,306 
Income tax expense 1,733  1,314  6,419   1,284  1,452  3,047  3,315 
Net Income /(Loss)$14,140 $13,991 $(25,215) $16,205 $18,763 $28,131 $36,991 
Basic Earnings /(Loss) Per Share$0.32 $0.32 $(0.58) $0.37 $0.43 $0.64 $0.85 
Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share 0.32  0.32  (0.58)  0.37  0.43  0.64  0.85 
                       


  
 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (Dollars in Thousands)
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Assets         
Interest earning assets         
Federal funds sold 34,453   161,704   401,672   71,576   115,794 
Interest earning deposits 6,672   10,893   14,276   6,925   6,295 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,826   53,826   34,509   34,509   34,509 
Investment securities, available for sale 527,054   535,319   547,251   865,168   905,813 
Investment securities, held to maturity 1,904,281   1,925,725   1,945,638   1,966,483   1,983,496 
Loans held for sale 2,440   922   1,418   2,828   6,933 
Gross loans held for investment (HFI) 4,822,840   4,618,175   4,417,630   4,359,002   4,266,260 
Total Interest earning assets 7,351,566   7,306,564   7,362,394   7,306,491   7,319,100 
Non-interest earning assets         
Allowance for credit losses (52,215)  (50,387)  (50,029)  (49,699)  (49,976)
Cash and due from banks 106,691   100,206   112,772   98,843   109,349 
Cash value of life insurance 36,773   36,455   36,157   149,212   148,171 
Other assets 165,656   160,593   177,061   152,280   133,476 
Goodwill 155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211   155,211 
Other intangible assets 11,910   12,754   13,626   14,530   15,433 
Premises and equipment, net 93,695   94,303   94,583   94,716   95,053 
Interest receivable 43,240   40,008   38,710   37,850   37,536 
Total non-interest earning assets 560,961   549,143   578,091   652,943   644,253 
Total assets 7,912,527   7,855,707   7,940,485   7,959,434   7,963,353 
Liabilities         
Savings and money market deposits 3,364,726   3,350,673   3,369,149   3,322,788   3,289,474 
Time deposits 1,178,389   1,136,121   1,179,739   1,250,606   1,249,803 
Borrowings 1,229,165   1,219,812   1,217,020   1,214,016   1,186,407 
Repurchase agreements 128,169   139,309   136,030   142,494   165,632 
Subordinated notes 55,668   55,634   55,543   59,007   58,970 
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,369   57,315   57,258   57,201   57,143 
Total interest earning liabilities 6,013,486   5,958,864   6,014,739   6,046,112   6,007,429 
Non-interest bearing deposits 1,087,040   1,093,076   1,116,005   1,126,703   1,170,055 
Interest payable 11,240   7,853   22,249   16,281   12,739 
Other liabilities 74,096   74,664   68,680   76,969   63,887 
Total liabilities 7,185,862   7,134,457   7,221,673   7,266,065   7,254,110 
Stockholders’ Equity         
Preferred stock              
Common stock              
Additional paid-in capital 357,673   356,599   356,400   355,478   354,953 
Retained earnings 442,977   435,927   429,021   461,325   452,209 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (73,985)  (71,276)  (66,609)  (123,434)  (97,919)
Total stockholders’ equity 726,665   721,250   718,812   693,369   709,243 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$7,912,527  $7,855,707  $7,940,485  $7,959,434  $7,963,353 
                    


 Loans and Deposits   
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)   
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Q2'24 vs Q1'24Q2'24 vs Q2'23
Commercial:            
Commercial real estate2,117,772 1,984,723 1,962,097 1,916,056 1,859,285 7%14%
Commercial & Industrial786,788 765,043 712,863 673,188 646,994 3%22%
Total commercial2,904,560 2,749,766 2,674,960 2,589,244 2,506,279 6%16%
Residential Real estate797,956 782,071 681,136 675,399 674,751 2%18%
Mortgage warehouse68,917 56,548 45,078 65,923 82,345 22%(16)%
Consumer1,051,407 1,029,790 1,016,456 1,028,436 1,002,885 2%5%
Total loans held for investment4,822,840 4,618,175 4,417,630 4,359,002 4,266,260 4%13%
Loans held for sale2,440 922 1,418 2,828 6,933 165%(65)%
Total loans4,825,280 4,619,097 4,419,048 4,361,830 4,273,193 4%13%
             
Deposits:            
Interest bearing deposits            
Savings and money market deposits3,364,726 3,350,673 3,369,149 3,322,788 3,289,474 %2%
Time deposits1,178,389 1,136,121 1,179,739 1,250,606 1,249,803 4%(6)%
Total Interest bearing deposits4,543,115 4,486,794 4,548,888 4,573,394 4,539,277 1%%
Non-interest bearing deposits            
Non-interest bearing deposits1,087,040 1,093,076 1,116,005 1,126,703 1,170,055 (1)%(7)%
Total deposits5,630,155 5,579,870 5,664,893 5,700,097 5,709,332 1%(1)%
              


  
 Average Balance Sheet
 (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
 Average
Balance		Interest(4)Average
Rate(4)		 Average
Balance		Interest(4)Average
Rate(4)		 Average
Balance		Interest(4)Average
Rate(4)
Assets
Interest earning assets           
Federal funds sold$47,805 $645 5.43% $322,058 $4,387 5.48% $30,926 $376 4.88%
Interest earning deposits 7,662  93 4.88%  9,025  110 4.90%  9,002  99 4.41%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 53,827  1,521 11.36%  37,949  784 8.31%  33,322  508 6.11%
Investment securities - taxable(1) 1,309,305  6,465 1.99%  1,326,246  6,578 1.99%  1,673,439  8,232 1.97%
Investment securities - non-taxable(1) 1,132,065  8,072 2.87%  1,149,957  8,166 2.86%  1,240,931  8,935 2.89%
Total investment securities 2,441,370  14,537 2.39%  2,476,203  14,744 2.39%  2,914,370  17,167 2.36%
Loans receivable(2) (3) 4,662,124  72,208 6.23%  4,448,324  67,307 6.09%  4,225,020  60,843 5.78%
Total interest earning assets 7,212,788  89,004 4.96%  7,293,559  87,332 4.82%  7,212,640  78,993 4.39%
Non-interest earning assets           
Cash and due from banks 108,319     105,795     102,935   
Allowance for credit losses (50,334)    (49,960)    (49,481)  
Other assets 508,555     486,652     573,932   
Total average assets$7,779,328    $7,836,046    $7,840,026   
            
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing deposits$3,334,490 $17,405 2.10% $3,323,227 $15,889 1.92% $3,329,899 $10,388 1.25%
Time deposits 1,134,590  11,042 3.91%  1,176,921  12,101 4.14%  1,115,175  8,570 3.08%
Borrowings 1,184,172  10,187 3.46%  1,200,728  10,904 3.65%  1,176,702  9,035 3.08%
Repurchase agreements 125,144  1,026 3.30%  138,052  1,026 2.99%  140,606  683 1.95%
Subordinated notes 55,647  829 5.99%  55,558  831 6.02%  58,946  881 5.99%
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts 57,335  1,213 8.51%  57,279  1,225 8.60%  57,110  1,151 8.08%
Total interest bearing liabilities 5,891,378  41,702 2.85%  5,951,765  41,976 2.84%  5,878,438  30,708 2.10%
Non-interest bearing liabilities
Demand deposits 1,080,676     1,077,183     1,186,520   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 80,942     82,015     64,115   
Stockholders' equity 726,332     725,083     710,953   
Total average liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,779,328    $7,836,046    $7,840,026   
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(5) $47,302    $45,356    $48,285  
Less FTE adjustments(4)  (2,023)    (2,068)    (2,125) 
Net Interest Income $45,279    $43,288    $46,160  
Net FTE interest margin (Non-GAAP)(4)(5)  2.64%   2.50%   2.69%
(1)Securities balances represent daily average balances for the fair value of securities. The average rate is calculated based on the daily average balance for the amortized cost of securities.
(2)Includes fees on loans held for sale and held for investment. The inclusion of loan fees does not have a material effect on the average interest rate.
(3)Non-accruing loans for the purpose of the computation above are included in the daily average loan amounts outstanding. Loan totals are shown net of unearned income and deferred loan fees.
(4)Management believes fully taxable equivalent, or FTE, interest income is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's performance as a comparison of the returns between a tax-free investment and a taxable alternative. The Company adjusts interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities to an FTE basis utilizing a 21% tax rate
(5)Non-GAAP financial metric. See non-GAAP reconciliation included herein for the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 


     
 Credit Quality   
 (Dollars in Thousands Except Ratios, Unaudited)   
 Quarter Ended   
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, % Change
 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 2Q24 vs 1Q242Q24 vs 2Q23
Non-accrual loans            
Commercial$4,321  $5,493  $7,362  $6,919  $8,275  (21)%(48)%
Residential Real estate 8,489   8,725   8,058   7,644   7,927  (3)%7%
Mortgage warehouse               %%
Consumer 5,453   4,835   4,290   4,493   4,594  13%19%
Total non-accrual loans$18,263  $19,053  $19,710  $19,056  $20,796  (4)%(7)%
90 days and greater delinquent - accruing interest$1,058  $108  $559  $392  $1,313  880%(19)%
Total non-performing loans$19,321  $19,161  $20,269  $19,448  $22,109  1%(5)%
             
Other real estate owned            
Commercial$1,111  $1,124  $1,124  $1,287  $1,567  (1)%(29)%
Residential Real estate       182   32   107  %(100)%
Mortgage warehouse               %%
Consumer 57   50   205   72   7  14%714%
Total other real estate owned$1,168  $1,174  $1,511  $1,391  $1,681  (1)%(31)%
             
Total non-performing assets$20,489  $20,335  $21,780  $20,839  $23,790  1%(14)%
             
Loan data:            
Accruing 30 to 89 days past due loans 19,785   15,154   16,595   13,089   10,913  31%81%
Substandard loans$51,221  $47,469  $49,526  $47,563  $41,484  8%23%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)            
Commercial 54   (57)  233   142   101  195%(47)%
Residential Real estate (5)  (5)  21   (39)  (10) %50%
Mortgage warehouse               %%
Consumer 535   488   531   619   183  10%192%
Total net charge-offs$584  $426  $785  $722  $274  37%113%
             
Allowance for credit losses            
Commercial 31,941   30,514   29,736   29,472   30,354  5%5%
Residential Real estate 2,588   2,655   2,503   2,794   3,648  (3)%(29)%
Mortgage warehouse 736   659   481   714   893  12%(18)%
Consumer 16,950   16,559   17,309   16,719   15,081  2%12%
Total allowance for credit losses$52,215  $50,387  $50,029  $49,699  $49,976  4%4%
             
Credit quality ratios            
Non-accrual loans to HFI loans 0.38%  0.41%  0.45%  0.44%  0.49%   
Non-performing assets to total assets 0.26%  0.26%  0.27%  0.26%  0.30%   
Annualized net charge-offs of average total loans 0.05%  0.04%  0.07%  0.07%  0.04%   
Allowance for credit losses to HFI loans 1.08%  1.09%  1.13%  1.14%  1.17%   
                       


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Net Fully-Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Interest Margin
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Interest income (GAAP)(A)$86,981  $85,264  $83,514  $80,125  $76,868 
Taxable-equivalent adjustment:          
Investment securities - tax exempt(1) $1,695  $1,715  $1,799  $1,861  $1,876 
Loan receivable(2) $328  $353  $314  $251  $249 
Interest income (non-GAAP)(B)$89,004  $87,332  $85,627  $82,237  $78,993 
Interest expense (GAAP)(C)$41,702  $41,976  $41,257  $38,035  $30,708 
Net interest income (GAAP)(D) = (A) - (C)$45,279  $43,288  $42,257  $42,090  $46,160 
Net FTE interest income (non-GAAP)(E) = (B) - (C)$47,302  $45,356  $44,370  $44,202  $48,285 
Average interest earning assets(F) 7,212,788   7,293,559   7,239,034   7,286,611   7,212,640 
Net FTE interest margin (non-GAAP)(G) = (E*) / (F) 2.64%  2.50%  2.43%  2.41%  2.69%
           
(1)The following represents municipal securities interest income for investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity
(2)The following represents municipal loan interest income for loan receivables classified as held for sale and held for investment
*Annualized
 


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
           
Net income (loss) (GAAP)(A)$14,140  $13,991  $(25,215) $16,205  $18,763 
           
Average stockholders' equity(B)$726,332  $725,083  $702,793  $715,485  $710,953 
Average intangible assets(C) 167,659   168,519   169,401   170,301   171,177 
Average tangible equity (Non-GAAP)(D) = (B) - (C)$558,673  $556,564  $533,392  $545,184  $539,776 
Return on average tangible common equity ("ROACE") (non-GAAP)(E) = (A*) / (D) 10.18%  10.11% (18.76)%  11.79%  13.94%
*Annualized          
           


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$726,665  $721,250  $718,812  $693,369  $709,243 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 167,121   167,965   168,837   169,741   170,644 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$559,544  $553,285  $549,975  $523,628  $538,599 
           
Total assets (GAAP)(D) 7,912,527   7,855,707   7,940,485   7,959,434   7,963,353 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 167,121   167,965   168,837   169,741   170,644 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)(E) = (D) - (B)$7,745,406  $7,687,742  $7,771,648  $7,789,693  $7,792,709 
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)(G) = (C) / (E) 7.22%  7.20%  7.08%  6.72%  6.91%
                     


 
Non–GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Share
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
  2024
 2024
 2023
 2023
 2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)(A)$726,665  $721,250  $718,812  $693,369  $709,243 
Intangible assets (end of period)(B) 167,121   167,965   168,837   169,741   170,644 
Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(C) = (A) - (B)$559,544  $553,285  $549,975  $523,628  $538,599 
Common shares outstanding(D) 43,712,059   43,726,380   43,652,063   43,648,501   43,645,216 
           
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(E) = (C) / (D)$12.80  $12.65  $12.60  $12.00  $12.34 
                     


Contact:John R. Stewart, CFA
 Chief Financial Officer
Phone:(219) 814-5833
Fax:(219) 874–9280
Date:July 24, 2024

