Richardson Electronics Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Results; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

First year-over-year reduction in inventory since fiscal 2017, reflecting management’s efforts to improve working capital levels

 Fourth quarter gross margin improved 320 basis points year-over-year

Generated $7.2 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter, helping the Company end the year with $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt

Management expects to return to year-over-year sales growth and higher profitability in fiscal 2025

LAFOX, Ill., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 1, 2024. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

Fiscal 2024 was a difficult year for Richardson Electronics, as a result of challenging conditions within our semiconductor wafer fab market and program delays across several of our emerging GES opportunities. While these trends impacted sales and profitability during the year, our teams focused on maintaining gross margins, reducing inventory levels, strengthening our strong balance sheet, and investing in our long-term strategic growth opportunities. In fact, the fourth quarter marked the second consecutive quarter we experienced a decline in inventory and the first year-over-year decline in inventory since fiscal 2017. In addition, the Company generated $7.2 million in operating cash flow during the fourth quarter and we ended the year with no debt and $24.3 million in cash and cash equivalents,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

 “As we look to fiscal 2025, we remain focused on pursuing significant long-term growth opportunities within our global GES markets. In addition, we are starting to see early indications of improving demand within our semiconductor wafer fab markets. As a result, we believe we will return to year-over-year sales growth and higher profitability in fiscal 2025,” concluded Mr. Richardson.  

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $47.4 million, compared to net sales of $58.8 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The 19.5% year-over-year decline in net sales was due to lower sales in PMT, GES and Canvys. PMT sales decreased $1.0 million from last year’s fourth quarter primarily due to lower sales of RF and Microwave products. GES sales decreased $10.6 million from last year’s fourth quarter, which included a large sale of EV locomotive battery modules that did not recur in fiscal 2024. Canvys sales decreased by $0.5 million, primarily due to economic conditions impacting medical OEM sales in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.7 million from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 as a result of higher systems, CT tube and parts demand.

Backlog totaled $147.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 versus $147.7 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The sequential increase was in GES, partially offset by decreases primarily in PMT and Canvys, which remain healthy. GES backlog of $42.3 million increased by $5.5 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross margin was 31.1% of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to 27.9% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. PMT gross margin increased to 31.1% from 29.0% due to a favorable product mix. GES gross margin increased to 25.5% from 23.4% due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to 23.7% in the prior year’s fourth quarter as a result of an improved product mix and lower scrap costs. Canvys’ gross margin increased to 33.5% from 32.9% primarily because of product mix.

Operating expenses were $14.8 million, compared to $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. The decrease in operating expenses resulted from lower incentives expense, partially offset by higher R&D expense.

The Company reported an operating loss of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to operating income of $1.4 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. Other expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, compared to other income of $0.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Income tax benefit was less than $0.1 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, versus an income tax benefit of $2.6 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* of $0.2 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included $0.4 million for an R&D tax credit for the current fiscal year and a one-time total credit of $0.5 million for fiscal years 2020 through 2023. In addition, the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 included $0.9 million in income tax expense for the establishment of an Illinois state tax valuation allowance related to the limitation of NOLs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $4.1 million and non-GAAP net income* of $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. Loss per common share (diluted) was $0.01 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.02 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $0.27 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $0.11 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Cash and investments were $24.3 million as of June 1, 2024, versus $18.9 million on March 2, 2024, and $25.0 million on May 27, 2023. The generation of cash during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 related to lower inventory and accounts receivable, partially offset by lower accounts payable. The Company invested $1.0 million during the quarter in capital expenditures primarily related to its facilities and IT systems and $4.0 million for fiscal 2024, versus $2.4 million during last year’s fourth quarter and $7.4 million for fiscal 2023.

Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for fiscal 2024 were $196.5 million, a decrease of 25.2%, compared to net sales of $262.7 million during fiscal 2023. Sales decreased by $35.6 million or 21.7% for PMT, $24.4 million or 51.2% for GES and $6.9 million or 17.5% for Canvys. Sales increased by $0.7 million, or 5.7% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross margin was 30.5% of net sales during fiscal 2024, compared to 31.9% during fiscal 2023 primarily because of product mix and manufacturing under absorption in PMT, product mix in GES, as well as increased manufacturing under absorption in Healthcare, partially offset by a favorable product mix and lower freight costs in Canvys.

Operating expenses increased to $59.5 million for fiscal 2024, compared to $58.7 million for fiscal 2023. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher R&D and salaries expenses, partially offset by lower incentives expenses.

Operating income during fiscal 2024 was $0.3 million, compared to an operating income of $25.0 million during fiscal 2023.

Other expenses for fiscal 2024, including interest income and foreign exchange, were $0.2 million, as compared to other income of less than $0.1 million in fiscal 2023.

Income tax expense was $0.1 million and non-GAAP income tax benefit* was $0.3 million for fiscal 2024. The income tax expense of $0.1 million for fiscal 2024 resulted from the $0.9 million establishment of an Illinois state tax valuation allowance, offset by both current year R&D tax credit of $0.4 million and prior years’ R&D tax credits of $0.5 million. The income tax expense was $2.7 million and non-GAAP income tax expense* was $5.0 million for fiscal 2023.

Net income for fiscal 2024 was $0.1 million and non-GAAP net income* was $0.5 million, versus net income of $22.3 million and non-GAAP net income* of $20.0 million during fiscal 2023.

 Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.00 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* were $0.03 for fiscal 2024, compared to earnings per common share (diluted) of $1.55 and non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)* of $1.39 for fiscal 2023.

*Please refer to Unaudited Reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on August 28, 2024, to common stockholders of record as of August 9, 2024.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to the results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) included throughout this press release, the Company has provided information regarding “Non-GAAP income tax benefit or expense,” “Non-GAAP net income,” and “Non-GAAP earnings per common share (diluted)” (each, a Non-GAAP financial measure). Each of these non-GAAP financial measures reflects the exclusion of a one-time tax benefit or expense related to the reversal or establishment of a tax valuation allowance and a one-time total R&D Tax Credit from prior fiscal years from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP income tax benefit or expense, GAAP net (loss) income, and GAAP (loss) earnings per common share (diluted). Detailed reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in assessing the Company’s financial performance excluding items that are not considered by the Company to be indicative of the Company’s ongoing results. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating our financial performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein, as determined and presented by the Company, may not be comparable to related or similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures incorporated herein are not intended to be used as a substitute for the related GAAP measurements. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

The Company will host a conference call and question-and-answer session on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal-year 2024 results. 

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. Nearly 55% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$24,263  $24,981 
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $323 and $191, respectively 24,845   30,067 
Inventories, net 110,149   110,402 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,397   2,633 
Total current assets 161,654   168,083 
Non-current assets:     
Property, plant and equipment, net 20,681   20,823 
Intangible assets, net 1,641   1,892 
Right of use lease assets 2,760   2,457 
Deferred income taxes 5,500   4,526 
Other non-current assets 209   267 
Total non-current assets 30,791   29,965 
Total assets$192,445  $198,048 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$15,458  $23,535 
Accrued liabilities 15,404   12,026 
Lease liability current 1,169   1,028 
Total current liabilities 32,031   36,589 
Non-current liabilities:     
Deferred income tax liabilities 90   98 
Lease liability non-current 1,591   1,429 
Other non-current liabilities 781   612 
Total non-current liabilities 2,462   2,139 
Total liabilities 34,493   38,728 
Stockholders’ Equity     
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 12,254 shares issued and outstanding
   on June 1, 2024 and 12,140 shares issues and outstanding on May 27,
   2023		 613   607 
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; 2,049 shares issued
   and outstanding on June 1, 2024 and 2,052 shares issued and outstanding
   on May 27, 2023		 102   103 
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued and outstanding     
Additional paid-in-capital 72,744   70,951 
Retained earnings 83,729   87,044 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 764   615 
Total stockholders’ equity 157,952   159,320 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$192,445  $198,048 
        


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 June 1, 2024  May 27,
2023		  June 1, 2024  May 27,
2023		 
Net sales$47,374  $58,832  $196,460  $262,658 
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 32,650   42,426   136,494   178,969 
Gross profit 14,724   16,406   59,966   83,689 
Selling, general and administrative expenses,
   inclusive of depreciation and amortization		 14,838   15,009   59,548   58,713 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets    5   70   (7)
Operating (loss) income (114)  1,392   348   24,983 
Other expense (income):           
Investment/interest income (60)  (116)  (284)  (295)
Foreign exchange loss (gain) 89   (27)  436   278 
Other, net (4)  (1)  39   (30)
Total other expense (income) 25   (144)  191   (47)
(Loss) income before income taxes (139)  1,536   157   25,030 
Income tax (benefit) provision (20)  (2,584)  96   2,697 
Net (loss) income (119)  4,120   61   22,333 
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax (236)  525   149   (185)
Comprehensive (loss) income$(355) $4,645  $210  $22,148 
            
Net (loss) income per share:           
Common shares - Basic$(0.01) $0.29  $0.00  $1.62 
Class B common shares - Basic (0.01)  0.27   0.00   1.46 
Common shares - Diluted (0.01)  0.27   0.00   1.55 
Class B common shares - Diluted (0.01)  0.25   0.00   1.40 
            
Weighted average number of shares:           
Common shares - Basic 12,233   12,092   12,214   11,943 
Class B common shares - Basic 2,050   2,052   2,051   2,052 
Common shares - Diluted 12,406   12,599   12,464   12,542 
Class B common shares - Diluted 2,050   2,052   2,051   2,052 
            


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
  Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 Fiscal Year Ended 
 June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023 
Operating activities:     
Net income$61  $22,333 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used in)
   operating activities:		     
Depreciation and amortization 4,307   3,671 
Inventory provisions 606   466 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 70   (7)
Share-based compensation expense 1,326   936 
Deferred income taxes (1,004)  (138)
Change in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable 5,297   (363)
Inventories 66   (30,452)
Prepaid expenses and other assets 250   (519)
Accounts payable (8,124)  (439)
Accrued liabilities 3,396   (4,006)
Other 273   319 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,524   (8,199)
Investing activities:     
Capital expenditures (4,041)  (7,378)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant & equipment    194 
Proceeds from maturity of investments    5,000 
Net cash used in investing activities (4,041)  (2,184)
Financing activities:     
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 591   3,778 
Cash dividends paid on Common and Class B Common shares (3,376)  (3,320)
Proceeds from revolving credit facility 3,744    
Repayment of revolving credit facility (3,744)   
Other (120)  (69)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,905)  389 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (296)  (520)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (718)  (10,514)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,981   35,495 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$24,263  $24,981 
        


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
 Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 and 2023
($ in thousands)
By Strategic Business Unit:          
            
Net Sales           
    Three Months Ended  FY24 vs. FY23 
    June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023  % Change 
PMT   $30,498  $31,538   -3.3%
GES    4,699   15,321   -69.3%
Canvys    8,674   9,154   -5.2%
Healthcare    3,503   2,819   24.3%
Total   $47,374  $58,832   -19.5%
            
    Twelve Months Ended  FY24 vs. FY23 
    June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023  % Change 
PMT   $128,697  $164,299   -21.7%
GES    23,233   47,596   -51.2%
Canvys    32,444   39,331   -17.5%
Healthcare    12,086   11,432   5.7%
Total   $196,460  $262,658   -25.2%
            
Gross Profit  
 Three Months Ended 
 June 1, 2024  % of Net Sales  May 27, 2023  % of Net Sales 
PMT$9,486   31.1% $9,139   29.0%
GES 1,196   25.5%  3,587   23.4%
Canvys 2,903   33.5%  3,011   32.9%
Healthcare 1,139   32.5%  669   23.7%
Total$14,724   31.1% $16,406   27.9%
            
 Twelve Months Ended 
 June 1, 2024  % of Net Sales  May 27, 2023  % of Net Sales 
PMT$38,717   30.1% $54,089   32.9%
GES 6,607   28.4%  13,719   28.8%
Canvys 10,973   33.8%  12,375   31.5%
Healthcare 3,669   30.4%  3,506   30.7%
Total$59,966   30.5% $83,689   31.9%
                


Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 and 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended  Twelve Months Ended 
 June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023  June 1, 2024  May 27, 2023 
(Loss) income before income taxes$(139) $1,536  $157  $25,030 
            
Income tax (benefit) provision reconciliation           
Income tax (benefit) provision$(20) $(2,584) $96  $2,697 
Prior years' R&D credit 462   580   462   580 
Valuation allowance adjustment (861)  1,755   (861)  1,755 
Non-GAAP income tax (benefit) provision$(419) $(249) $(303) $5,032 
            
Net income (loss) reconciliation           
Net (loss) income$(119) $4,120  $61  $22,333 
Prior years' R&D credit 462   580   462   580 
Valuation allowance adjustment (861)  1,755   (861)  1,755 
Non-GAAP net income$280  $1,785  $460  $19,998 
            
Net income (loss) per share (diluted) reconciliation           
Net (loss) income per share (diluted)$(0.01) $0.27  $0.00  $1.55 
VA adjustment and prior years' R&D credit 0.03   (0.16)  0.03   (0.16)
Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted)$0.02  $0.11  $0.03  $1.39 
                

 

