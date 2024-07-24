Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Second Quarter 2024

RUSTON, La., July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $21.0 million, or $0.67 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to net income of $22.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings was $32.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $31.9 million for the linked quarter.

“I am pleased with the performance of the Company and extremely proud of our bankers who continue to build and expand relationships throughout our dynamic markets,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “I have a great deal of confidence in our team and our ability to deliver long-term value to our employees, customers, communities and shareholders.”

(1)  PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its comparable GAAP measure.

Financial Highlights

  • Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.96 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $59.1 million, or 0.7%, compared to March 31, 2024. Mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”) were $506.5 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $105.5 million, or 26.3%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $8.51 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $5.4 million, or 0.1%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest income was $22.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $5.2 million, or 30.2%, compared to the linked quarter, and was at the highest level in our history since we became a publicly traded Company in 2018.
  • Our book value per common share was $35.23 as of June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $0.44, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) was $29.77 at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $0.53, or 1.8%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.10 billion at June 30, 2024, reflecting an increase of $17.0 million, or 1.6%, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • At June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, Company level common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 12.15%, and 11.97%, respectively, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.70% and 10.66%, respectively, and the total capital ratio was 15.16% and 14.98%, respectively. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.47% at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.33% at March 31, 2024.

(1)  Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $73.9 million, an increase of $567,000, or 0.8%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to a $3.1 million net increase in total interest and dividend income, $2.7 million of which was driven by net higher average loan balances during the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was partially offset by a $2.5 million net increase in total interest expense, $1.8 million of which was due to increase in interest rates, and $721,000 of which was due to higher average interest-bearing liabilities balances.

Net increases in average LHFI principal balances drove interest income higher by $2.7 million during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, primarily driven by growth in MW LOCs, which contributed $2.4 million of the $2.7 million increase. Higher interest rates and higher average balances on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts contributed increases of $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, to deposit interest expense compared to the linked quarter. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 3.95% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to 3.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The average savings and interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $121.1 million to $5.13 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from $5.01 billion for the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $82.4 million and $34.8 million in average interest-bearing demand brokered deposits and money market deposit balances, respectively.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. The federal funds target rate range was last changed on July 26, 2023, to 5.25% to 5.50%. In June 2024, the Federal Reserve left the current federal funds rate unchanged at this 23-year high for the seventh consecutive meeting. As we navigate through stabilizing rate conditions, our strategic focus continues to align with offering attractive returns to our depositors while closely monitoring economic indicators and federal funds rate projections for informed decision-making.

Recently, we identified certain questioned activity involving a single banker in our East Texas market. The activity involved the banker, who has since been terminated, facilitating advances in and among certain customer loans and accounts that, in one or more instances, may not have been appropriately documented. In an effort to quantify the full extent of the activity, we have been working with our customers impacted by the activity in order to identify the amounts that may be owed to us, as well as the amounts that may be owed by us. During the quarter, several of the relationships impacted by the activity were placed on non-accrual, resulting in a reversal of $1.2 million of accrued interest which negatively impacted the fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) by five basis points.

The NIM-FTE was 3.17% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, representing a two basis point decrease and a one basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 6.04%, an increase of five and 54 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was 3.98%, representing a 10 and a 68 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. We experienced margin compression this quarter, reflecting decreases of five and 14 basis points, respectively, when comparing the current quarter to the linked quarter and when comparing the current quarter to the prior year same quarter. However, as discussed above, had we not experienced the reversal of the $1.2 million of accrued interest during the current quarter, our NIM-FTE would have been 3.22%, reflecting a three basis point increase compared to the linked quarter, and indicating no margin compression occurring this quarter.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

 At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change
(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 June 30,
2023		 Linked
Quarter		 Linked
Quarter
Past due LHFI$66,276  $32,835  $19,836  $33,441   101.8%
Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 100,865   98,375   94,353   2,490   2.5 
Classified loans 118,254   84,217   84,298   34,037   40.4 
Total nonperforming LHFI 75,812   40,439   33,609   35,373   87.5 
Provision for credit losses 5,231   3,012   4,306   2,219   73.7 
Net charge-offs 2,946   2,582   1,919   364   14.1 
Credit quality ratios(1):         
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 133.05%  243.27%  280.74%  -11022 bp  N/A
ALCL to total LHFI 1.27   1.25   1.24   2 bp  N/A
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2) 1.34   1.30   1.32   4 bp  N/A
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.95   0.51   0.44   44 bp  N/A
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15   0.13   0.10   2 bp  N/A

___________________________
(1)   Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2)   The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.

While we continue to experience normalization of our credit metrics within our loan portfolio, the primary increases in our past dues, level of classified, and nonperforming loans for the current quarter resulted from certain questioned activity involving a single banker in our East Texas market. As mentioned previously, in an effort to quantify the full extent of the activity, we have been working with our impacted customers in order to identify the amounts that may be owed to us, as well as the amounts that may be owed by us. One of the relationships impacted by this activity filed a lawsuit against the bank. While this relationship has chosen to file a lawsuit, other relationships have continued to work with us, with certain relationships acknowledging amounts owed and either paying the amounts in full or entering into short-term agreements for repayment. Additionally, we have notified our insurance providers of anticipated claims resulting from this activity, but there is no consideration in this quarter’s financial results of any potential insurance recoveries. Our investigation remains ongoing, and we are also working with an outside forensic accounting firm to confirm the bank’s identification and reconciliation of the activity. At this time, we believe that any ultimate loss arising from the situation will not be material to our financial position.

Nonperforming LHFI increased $35.4 million for the quarter, and nonperforming LHFI to LHFI increased to 0.95% compared to 0.51% for the linked quarter. Classified loans increased $34.0 million to $118.3 million at June 30, 2024, reflecting 1.49% as a percentage of total LHFI, up 42 basis points from the linked quarter. The $35.4 million increase in nonperforming loans was primarily driven by $33.0 million, or five loan relationships, related to or impacted by, the questioned loan activity described above.

We recorded a credit loss provision of $5.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $3.0 million for the linked quarter. Our provision for loan credit losses was $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, compared to $4.1 million for the linked quarter. The $1.3 million net increase in the provision for loan credit losses was driven primarily by a $4.1 million provision on impacted relationships and a $3.2 million provision related to the activity involving the former East Texas banker.

The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI decreased to 133.0% at June 30, 2024, compared to 243.3% at March 31, 2024. Quarterly net charge-offs increased to $2.9 million from $2.6 million for the linked quarter, primarily due to higher recoveries in the linked quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $22.5 million, an increase of $5.2 million, or 30.2%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by increases of $5.2 million and $881,000 in the change in fair value of equity investments and other income, respectively, which was partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in insurance commission and fee income.

The increase in change in fair value of equity investments was primarily due to a $5.2 million positive valuation adjustment on a non-marketable equity security in the current quarter with no comparable amount realized during the linked quarter.

The increase in other income was primarily due to an increase of $818,000 in gain on sale of bank property recognized in the current quarter.

The decrease in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by an increase in annual contingency fee income recognized during the linked quarter, primarily due to the seasonality of the portfolio. Looking at a year over year quarterly change, insurance commission and fee income increased $480,000, or 7.8%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $64.4 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 9.7% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $2.3 million and $1.6 million in salaries and employee benefits and other noninterest expenses, respectively.

The increase in salaries and employee benefits was mainly driven by increases of $1.2 million and $683,000 in incentive compensation bonus and salaries expenses, respectively. The increase of $1.2 million was mainly due to a release of accrual related to employee performance bonuses from 2023, which occurred during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, but not in the current quarter. The increase of $683,000 was attributed to a combination of annual cost of living adjustments and raises made on March 1, 2024.

The increase in other noninterest expense resulted from recognizing contingent liabilities totaling approximately $1.2 million related to the certain questioned activity involving a single banker in our East Texas market, as described above. We have notified our insurance providers of anticipated claims resulting from this activity, but there is no consideration in this quarter’s financial results of any potential insurance recoveries.

Financial Condition

Loans

  • Total LHFI at June 30, 2024, were $7.96 billion, an increase of $59.1 million, or 0.7%, from $7.90 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $336.5 million, or 4.4%, compared to June 30, 2023.
  • The increase was primarily due to growth in MW LOC and commercial real estate loans of $105.5 million and $102.2 million, respectively, partially offset by decline in construction/land/land development of $151.2 million compared to the linked quarter.

Securities

  • Total securities at June 30, 2024, were $1.18 billion, a decrease of $31.2 million, or 2.6%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $374.9 million, or 24.1%, compared to June 30, 2023.
  • The decrease was primarily due to maturities and calls, as well as normal principal repayments.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with the available for sale (“AFS”) portfolio, was $127.2 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 1.8%, from the linked quarter.
  • The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.28 years as of June 30, 2024, compared to 4.34 years as of March 31, 2024.

Deposits

  • Total deposits at June 30, 2024, were $8.51 billion, an increase of $5.4 million, or 0.1%, compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $20.8 million, or 0.2%, from June 30, 2023.
  • The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $39.7 million and $2.6 million in brokered (which includes both brokered time and brokered interest-bearing demand) deposits and saving deposits, respectively. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $20.4 million, $8.3 million and $8.1 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits, respectively. We saw a continuation of the declining trend in noninterest-bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022, although at a slower pace than prior periods, as rates paid on deposit balances typically lag market interest rates and have continued to rise, while market interest rates have stabilized.
  • At June 30, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 21.9%, compared to 22.2% and 25.0% at March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Borrowings

  • FHLB advances and other borrowings at June 30, 2024, were $40.7 million, an increase of $27.6 million, or 209.6%, compared to the linked quarter and represented a decrease of $302.1 million, or 88.1%, from June 30, 2023.
  • Total debt (representing FHLB advances and other borrowings plus subordinated debt) was $200.5 million at June 30, 2024, and represented an increase of $26.7 million, or 15.3%, compared to the linked quarter due to an increase in FHLB advances during the current quarter.

Stockholders’ Equity

  • Stockholders’ equity was $1.10 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $17.0 million, or 1.6%, compared to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2024, and an increase of $98.0 million, or 9.8%, compared to June 30, 2023.
  • The increase in stockholders’ equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to net income of $21.0 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $4.7 million during the current quarter.

Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (800) 528-1066 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 09209 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGINQ224.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently has over 60 locations from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. Locations in South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are planned for 2024. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, adjusted NIM-FTE, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin’s future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; potential reductions in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk, (including the impact of higher interest rates on macroeconomic conditions, competition, and the cost of doing business and the impact of prolonged elevated interest rates on our financial projections, models and guidance); the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; the impact of labor pressures; changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; changes in management personnel; Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; operational risks associated with Origin’s business; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which Origin operates and in which its loans are concentrated; Origin’s level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; the credit risk associated with the substantial amount of commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial loans in Origin’s loan portfolio; changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions, and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling; a potential U.S. federal government shutdown and the resulting impacts; compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, and tax matters; Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; changes in the utility of Origin’s non-GAAP liquidity measurements and its underlying assumptions or estimates; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies and similar organizations; natural disasters and adverse weather events, acts of terrorism, an outbreak of hostilities (including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas, including the imposition of additional sanctions and export controls, as well as the broader impacts to financial markets and the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environments), regional or national protests and civil unrest (including any resulting branch closures or property damage), widespread illness or public health outbreaks or other international or domestic calamities, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; the impact of generative artificial intelligence; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees) which Origin may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate, system failures, cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
          
Income statement and share amounts(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net interest income$73,890  $73,323  $72,989  $74,130  $75,291 
Provision for credit losses 5,231   3,012   2,735   3,515   4,306 
Noninterest income 22,465   17,255   8,196   18,119   15,636 
Noninterest expense 64,388   58,707   60,906   58,663   58,887 
Income before income tax expense 26,736   28,859   17,544   30,071   27,734 
Income tax expense 5,747   6,227   4,119   5,758   5,974 
Net income$20,989  $22,632  $13,425  $24,313  $21,760 
PTPP earnings(1) 31,967   31,871   20,279   33,586   32,040 
Basic earnings per common share 0.68   0.73   0.43   0.79   0.71 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.67   0.73   0.43   0.79   0.70 
Dividends declared per common share 0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15   0.15 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,042,527   30,981,333   30,898,941   30,856,649   30,791,397 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,131,829   31,078,910   30,995,354   30,943,860   30,872,834 
          
Balance sheet data         
Total LHFI$7,959,171  $7,900,027  $7,660,944  $7,568,063  $7,622,689 
Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,452,666   7,499,032   7,330,978   7,281,770   7,085,062 
Total assets 9,947,182   9,892,379   9,722,584   9,733,303   10,165,163 
Total deposits 8,510,842   8,505,464   8,251,125   8,374,488   8,490,043 
Total stockholders’ equity 1,095,894   1,078,853   1,062,905   998,945   997,859 
          
Performance metrics and capital ratios         
Yield on LHFI 6.58%  6.58%  6.46%  6.35%  6.18%
Yield on interest-earnings assets 6.04   5.99   5.86   5.69   5.50 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.95   3.85   3.71   3.47   3.05 
Cost of total deposits 3.08   2.99   2.84   2.61   2.26 
NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.17   3.19   3.19   3.14   3.16 
Adjusted NIM-FTE(2) 3.17   3.19   3.19   3.14   3.14 
Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 0.84   0.92   0.55   0.96   0.86 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.28   1.30   0.82   1.33   1.26 
Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 7.79   8.57   5.26   9.52   8.76 
Book value per common share$35.23  $34.79  $34.30  $32.32  $32.33 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 29.77   29.24   28.68   26.78   26.71 
Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1) 33.86   33.27   32.59   32.37   31.66 
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 9.25%  10.24%  6.36%  11.48%  10.62%
Efficiency ratio(3) 66.82   64.81   75.02   63.59   64.76 
Core efficiency ratio(1) 65.55   65.24   70.55   60.49   60.82 
Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(4) 12.15   11.97   11.83   11.46   11.01 
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 12.33   12.15   12.01   11.64   11.19 
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 15.16   14.98   15.02   14.61   14.11 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(4) 10.70   10.66   10.50   10.00   9.65 

__________________________

(1)  PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)  Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $7,000, $2,000, $48,000 and $38,000 net purchase accounting amortization for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and the $530,000 net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
(3)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(4)  June 30, 2024, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024   2023 
    
Income statement and share amounts 
Net interest income$147,213  $152,438 
Provision for credit losses 8,243   10,503 
Noninterest income 39,720   32,020 
Noninterest expense 123,095   115,647 
Income before income tax expense 55,595   58,308 
Income tax expense 11,974   12,246 
Net income$43,621  $46,062 
PTPP earnings(1) 63,838   68,811 
Basic earnings per common share 1.41   1.50 
Diluted earnings per common share 1.40   1.49 
Dividends declared per common share 0.30   0.30 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,011,930   30,767,283 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,110,747   30,881,072 
    
Performance metrics   
Yield on LHFI 6.58%  6.11%
Yield on interest-earning assets 6.01   5.41 
Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.90   2.78 
Cost of total deposits 3.04   2.01 
NIM, FTE 3.18   3.29 
Adjusted NIM-FTE(2) 3.18   3.25 
ROAA (annualized) 0.88   0.93 
PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.29   1.39 
ROAE (annualized) 8.17   9.42 
ROATCE (annualized)(1) 9.73   11.47 
Efficiency ratio(3) 65.85   62.70 
Core efficiency ratio(1) 65.40   59.67 

____________________________
(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2)  Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated for six months ended June 30, 2024, by removing the $9,000 net purchase accounting amortization from net interest income. And, for the six months ended June 30, 2023, by removing the $2.2 million net purchase accounting accretion from net interest income.
(3)  Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
          
Interest and dividend income(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest and fees on loans$129,879  $127,186  $123,673  $121,204  $115,442 
Investment securities-taxable 6,606   6,849   7,024   8,194   8,303 
Investment securities-nontaxable 893   910   1,124   1,281   1,283 
Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 4,416   3,756   3,664   4,772   7,286 
Total interest and dividend income 141,794   138,701   135,485   135,451   132,314 
Interest expense         
Interest-bearing deposits 65,469   62,842   59,771   55,599   46,530 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 514   518   220   3,207   7,951 
Subordinated indebtedness 1,921   2,018   2,505   2,515   2,542 
Total interest expense 67,904   65,378   62,496   61,321   57,023 
Net interest income 73,890   73,323   72,989   74,130   75,291 
Provision for credit losses 5,231   3,012   2,735   3,515   4,306 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 68,659   70,311   70,254   70,615   70,985 
Noninterest income         
Insurance commission and fee income 6,665   7,725   5,446   6,443   6,185 
Service charges and fees 4,862   4,688   4,889   4,621   4,722 
Other fee income 2,404   2,247   2,118   2,006   1,990 
Mortgage banking revenue (loss) 1,878   2,398   (719)  892   1,402 
Swap fee income 44   57   196   366   331 
(Loss) on sales of securities, net    (403)  (4,606)  (7,173)   
Change in fair value of equity investments 5,188         10,096    
Other income 1,424   543   872   868   1,006 
Total noninterest income 22,465   17,255   8,196   18,119   15,636 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 38,109   35,818   35,931   34,624   34,533 
Occupancy and equipment, net 7,009   6,645   6,912   6,790   6,578 
Data processing 3,468   3,145   3,062   2,775   2,837 
Office and operations 3,072   2,502   2,947   2,868   2,716 
Intangible asset amortization 2,137   2,137   2,259   2,264   2,552 
Regulatory assessments 1,842   1,734   1,860   1,913   1,732 
Advertising and marketing 1,328   1,444   1,690   1,371   1,469 
Professional services 1,303   1,231   1,440   1,409   1,557 
Loan-related expenses 1,077   905   1,094   1,220   1,256 
Electronic banking 1,238   1,239   1,103   1,384   1,216 
Franchise tax expense 815   477   942   520   897 
Other expenses 2,990   1,430   1,666   1,525   1,544 
Total noninterest expense 64,388   58,707   60,906   58,663   58,887 
Income before income tax expense 26,736   28,859   17,544   30,071   27,734 
Income tax expense 5,747   6,227   4,119   5,758   5,974 
Net income$20,989  $22,632  $13,425  $24,313  $21,760 
Basic earnings per common share$0.68  $0.73  $0.43  $0.79  $0.71 
Diluted earnings per common share 0.67   0.73   0.43   0.79   0.70 



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands)June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$137,615  $98,147  $127,278  $141,705  $127,576 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks 150,435   193,365   153,163   163,573   338,414 
Total cash and cash equivalents 288,050   291,512   280,441   305,278   465,990 
Securities:         
AFS 1,160,048   1,190,922   1,253,631   1,290,839   1,535,702 
Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 11,616   11,651   11,615   10,790   11,234 
Securities carried at fair value through income 6,499   6,755   6,808   6,772   6,106 
Total securities 1,178,163   1,209,328   1,272,054   1,308,401   1,553,042 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 64,010   53,870   55,190   63,842   58,446 
Loans held for sale 18,291   14,975   16,852   14,944   15,198 
Loans 7,959,171   7,900,027   7,660,944   7,568,063   7,622,689 
Less: ALCL 100,865   98,375   96,868   95,177   94,353 
Loans, net of ALCL 7,858,306   7,801,652   7,564,076   7,472,886   7,528,336 
Premises and equipment, net 121,562   120,931   118,978   111,700   105,501 
Mortgage servicing rights       15,637   19,189   19,086 
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 40,365   40,134   39,905   39,688   39,467 
Goodwill 128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679   128,679 
Other intangible assets, net 41,177   43,314   45,452   42,460   44,724 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 208,579   187,984   185,320   226,236   206,694 
Total assets$9,947,182  $9,892,379  $9,722,584  $9,733,303  $10,165,163 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity         
Noninterest-bearing deposits$1,866,622  $1,887,066  $1,919,638  $2,008,671  $2,123,699 
Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits 4,984,817   4,990,632   4,918,597   4,728,263   4,738,460 
Time deposits 1,022,589   1,030,656   967,901   968,352   949,975 
Brokered deposits 636,814   597,110   444,989   669,202   677,909 
Total deposits 8,510,842   8,505,464   8,251,125   8,374,488   8,490,043 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 40,737   13,158   83,598   12,213   342,861 
Subordinated indebtedness 159,779   160,684   194,279   196,825   196,746 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 139,930   134,220   130,677   150,832   137,654 
Total liabilities 8,851,288   8,813,526   8,659,679   8,734,358   9,167,304 
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock 155,543   155,057   154,931   154,534   154,331 
Additional paid-in capital 532,950   530,380   528,578   525,434   524,302 
Retained earnings 534,585   518,325   500,419   491,706   472,105 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (127,184)  (124,909)  (121,023)  (172,729)  (152,879)
Total stockholders’ equity 1,095,894   1,078,853   1,062,905   998,945   997,859 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$9,947,182  $9,892,379  $9,722,584  $9,733,303  $10,165,163 



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Data
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
          
LHFI(Dollars in thousands)
Owner occupied commercial real estate$959,850  $948,624  $953,822  $932,109  $915,861 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 1,563,152   1,472,164   1,488,912   1,503,782   1,512,303 
Construction/land/land development 1,017,389   1,168,597   1,070,225   1,076,756   1,022,239 
Residential real estate - single family 1,421,027   1,373,532   1,373,696   1,338,382   1,284,955 
Multi-family real estate 398,202   359,765   361,239   349,787   348,703 
Total real estate loans 5,359,620   5,322,682   5,247,894   5,200,816   5,084,061 
Commercial and industrial 2,070,947   2,154,151   2,059,460   2,058,073   1,977,028 
MW LOC 506,505   400,995   329,966   286,293   537,627 
Consumer 22,099   22,199   23,624   22,881   23,973 
Total LHFI 7,959,171   7,900,027   7,660,944   7,568,063   7,622,689 
Less: ALCL 100,865   98,375   96,868   95,177   94,353 
LHFI, net$7,858,306  $7,801,652  $7,564,076  $7,472,886  $7,528,336 
          
Nonperforming assets         
Nonperforming LHFI         
Commercial real estate$2,196  $4,474  $786  $942  $3,510 
Construction/land/land development 26,336   383   305   235   183 
Residential real estate(1) 13,493   14,918   13,037   13,236   16,345 
Commercial and industrial 33,608   20,560   15,897   17,072   13,480 
MW LOC              
Consumer 179   104   90   123   91 
Total nonperforming LHFI 75,812   40,439   30,115   31,608   33,609 
Nonperforming loans held for sale              
Total nonperforming loans 75,812   40,439   30,115   31,608   33,609 
Repossessed assets 6,827   3,935   3,929   3,939   908 
Total nonperforming assets$82,639  $44,374  $34,044  $35,547  $34,517 
Classified assets$125,081  $88,152  $84,474  $67,960  $85,206 
Past due LHFI(2) 66,276   32,835   26,043   20,347   19,836 
          
Allowance for loan credit losses         
Balance at beginning of period$98,375  $96,868  $95,177  $94,353  $92,008 
Provision for loan credit losses 5,436   4,089   3,582   3,510   4,264 
Loans charged off 3,706   6,683   3,803   3,202   2,751 
Loan recoveries 760   4,101   1,912   516   832 
Net charge-offs 2,946   2,582   1,891   2,686   1,919 
Balance at end of period$100,865  $98,375  $96,868  $95,177  $94,353 
          
Credit quality ratios 
Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83%  0.45%  0.35%  0.37%  0.34%
Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.95   0.51   0.39   0.42   0.44 
Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 0.95   0.51   0.39   0.42   0.44 
Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.83   0.42   0.34   0.27   0.26 
ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 133.05   243.27   321.66   301.12   280.74 
ALCL to total LHFI 1.27   1.25   1.26   1.26   1.24 
ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3) 1.34   1.30   1.31   1.30   1.32 
Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.15   0.13   0.10   0.14   0.10 

____________________________
(1)   Includes multi-family real estate.
(2)   Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(3)   The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.


Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balances and Yields/Rates
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023
 Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate Average Balance Yield/Rate
            
Assets(Dollars in thousands)
Commercial real estate$2,497,490   5.91% $2,438,476   5.84% $2,406,625   5.56%
Construction/land/land development 1,058,972   6.98   1,130,355   7.25   972,032   6.70 
Residential real estate(1) 1,787,829   5.48   1,739,105   5.40   1,615,211   4.91 
Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 2,128,486   7.87   2,121,502   7.89   2,059,285   7.59 
MW LOC 430,885   7.57   306,248   7.59   396,348   6.49 
Consumer 22,396   8.06   23,319   8.07   24,812   7.26 
LHFI 7,926,058   6.58   7,759,005   6.58   7,474,313   6.18 
Loans held for sale 14,702   6.84   12,906   5.86   22,504   4.28 
Loans receivable 7,940,760   6.58   7,771,911   6.58   7,496,817   6.18 
Investment securities-taxable 1,046,301   2.54   1,095,480   2.51   1,371,361   2.43 
Investment securities-nontaxable 143,232   2.51   148,077   2.47   220,345   2.33 
Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 56,270   6.53   58,455   3.77   79,143   5.92 
Interest-bearing balances due from banks 254,627   5.53   240,432   5.37   476,555   5.15 
Total interest-earning assets 9,441,190   6.04   9,314,355   5.99   9,644,221   5.50 
Noninterest-earning assets 567,035     546,881     546,135   
Total assets$10,008,225    $9,861,236    $10,190,356   
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Liabilities           
Interest-bearing liabilities           
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts$5,130,224   3.80% $5,009,117   3.69% $4,740,963   2.90%
Time deposits 1,534,679   4.46   1,563,992   4.35   1,378,659   3.56 
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,664,903   3.95   6,573,109   3.85   6,119,622   3.05 
FHLB advances and other borrowings 41,666   4.96   42,284   4.92   606,148   5.26 
Subordinated indebtedness 159,973   4.83   165,252   4.91   200,160   5.09 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,866,542   3.98   6,780,645   3.88   6,925,930   3.30 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities           
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,894,141     1,866,496     2,139,973   
Other liabilities 163,273     151,390     127,630   
Total liabilities 8,923,956     8,798,531     9,193,533   
Stockholders’ Equity 1,084,269     1,062,705     996,823   
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$10,008,225    $9,861,236    $10,190,356   
Net interest spread   2.06%    2.11%    2.20%
NIM   3.15     3.17     3.13 
NIM-FTE(2)   3.17     3.19     3.16 
Adjusted NIM-FTE(3)   3.17     3.19     3.14 

____________________________
(1)   Includes multi-family real estate.
(2)   In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3)   Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $7,000 and $2,000 net purchase accounting amortization from the net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively, and the $530,000 net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Notable Items
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)		 $ Impact EPS
Impact(1)
                    
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:                
Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity$(1,206) $(0.03) $  $  $  $  $  $  $ $
Notable provision expense items:                
Provision expense related to questioned banker activity (3,212)  (0.08)                      
Provision expense on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity (4,131)  (0.10)                      
Notable noninterest income items:                
MSR gain (impairment)       410   0.01   (1,769)  (0.05)          
Loss on sales of securities, net       (403)  (0.01)  (4,606)  (0.12)  (7,173)  (0.18)    
Gain on sub-debt repurchase 81                        471  0.01
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 5,188   0.13               10,096   0.26     
Gain on bank property sale 800   0.02                       
Notable noninterest expense items:                
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,452)  (0.04)                      
Total notable items$(3,932)  (0.10) $7     $(6,375)  (0.16) $2,923   0.07  $471  0.01

____________________________
(1)   The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023
 
 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Notable interest income items:       
Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity$(1,206) $(0.03) $  $ 
Notable provision expense items:       
Provision expense related to questioned banker activity (3,212)  (0.08)      
Provision expense on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity (4,131)  (0.10)      
Notable noninterest income items:       
MSR gain 410   0.01       
(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net (403)  (0.01)  144    
Gain on sub-debt repurchase 81      471   0.01 
Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 5,188   0.13       
Gain on bank property sale 800   0.02       
Notable noninterest expense items:    
Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,452)  (0.04)      
Total notable items$(3,925)  (0.10) $615   0.02 

____________________________
(1)  The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

Origin Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
 At and For the Three Months Ended
 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023
          
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:         
Net income$20,989  $22,632  $13,425  $24,313  $21,760 
Provision for credit losses 5,231   3,012   2,735   3,515   4,306 
Income tax expense 5,747   6,227   4,119   5,758   5,974 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$31,967  $31,871  $20,279  $33,586  $32,040 
          
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:      
PTPP earnings$31,967  $31,871  $20,279  $33,586  $32,040 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 91   91   92   92   91 
Multiplied by the number of days in the year 366   366   365   365   365 
PTPP earnings, annualized$128,571  $128,184  $80,455  $133,249  $128,512 
          
Divided by total average assets$10,008,225  $9,861,236  $9,753,847  $10,035,564  $10,190,356 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.84%  0.92%  0.55%  0.96%  0.86%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.28   1.30   0.82   1.33   1.26 
          
Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible common assets, book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:
Total assets$9,947,182  $9,892,379  $9,722,584  $9,733,303  $10,165,163 
Goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Other intangible assets, net (41,177)  (43,314)  (45,452)  (42,460)  (44,724)
Tangible assets 9,777,326   9,720,386   9,548,453   9,562,164   9,991,760 
          
Total common stockholders’ equity$1,095,894  $1,078,853  $1,062,905  $998,945  $997,859 
Goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Other intangible assets, net (41,177)  (43,314)  (45,452)  (42,460)  (44,724)
Tangible common equity 926,038   906,860   888,774   827,806   824,456 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 127,184   124,909   121,023   172,729   152,879 
Adjusted tangible common equity 1,053,222   1,031,769   1,009,797   1,000,535   977,335 
Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 31,108,667   31,011,304   30,986,109   30,906,716   30,866,205 
Book value per common share (GAAP)$35.23  $34.79  $34.30  $32.32  $32.33 
Tangible book value per common share
(non-GAAP)		 29.77   29.24   28.68   26.78   26.71 
Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 33.86   33.27   32.59   32.37   31.66 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.47%  9.33%  9.31%  8.66%  8.25%
          
Calculation of ROATCE:        
Net income$20,989  $22,632  $13,425  $24,313  $21,760 
Divided by number of days in the quarter 91   91   92   92   91 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 366   366   365   365   365 
Annualized net income$84,417  $91,025  $53,262  $96,459  $87,279 
          
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,084,269  $1,062,705  $1,013,286  $1,012,912  $996,823 
Average goodwill (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)  (128,679)
Average other intangible assets, net (42,563)  (44,700)  (46,825)  (43,901)  (46,379)
Average tangible common equity 913,027   889,326   837,782   840,332   821,765 
          
ROATCE (non-GAAP) 9.25%  10.24%  6.36%  11.48%  10.62%
          
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:         
Total noninterest expense$64,388  $58,707  $60,906  $58,663  $58,887 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (8,402)  (8,045)  (8,581)  (8,579)  (9,156)
Adjusted total noninterest expense 55,986   50,662   52,325   50,084   49,731 
          
Net interest income$73,890  $73,323  $72,989  $74,130  $75,291 
Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,407)  (2,795)  (2,294)  (2,120)  (1,574)
Total noninterest income 22,465   17,255   8,196   18,119   15,636 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (8,543)  (10,123)  (4,727)  (7,335)  (7,587)
Adjusted total revenue 85,405   77,660   74,164   82,794   81,766 
          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.82%  64.81%  75.02%  63.59%  64.76%
Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 65.55   65.24   70.55   60.49   60.82 


 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2024   2023 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Calculation of PTPP earnings:   
Net income$43,621  $46,062 
Provision for credit losses 8,243   10,503 
Income tax expense 11,974   12,246 
PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)$63,838  $68,811 
    
Calculation of PTPP ROAA:   
PTPP Earnings$63,838  $68,811 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 182   181 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 366   365 
Annualized PTPP Earnings$128,378  $138,763 
    
Divided by total average assets 9,934,730   9,988,103 
ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 0.88%  0.93%
PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.29   1.39 
    
Calculation of ROATCE:  
Net income$43,621  $46,062 
Divided by the year-to-date number of days 182   181 
Multiplied by number of days in the year 366   365 
Annualized net income$87,721  $92,887 
    
Total average common stockholders’ equity$1,073,487  $986,491 
Average goodwill 128,679   128,679 
Average other intangible assets, net 43,631   47,657 
Average tangible common equity 901,177   810,155 
    
ROATCE 9.73%  11.47%
    
Calculation of core efficiency ratio:   
Total noninterest expense$123,095  $115,647 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (16,447)  (17,189)
Adjusted total noninterest expense 106,648   98,458 
    
Net interest income$147,213  $152,438 
Insurance and mortgage net interest income (5,202)  (3,067)
Total noninterest income 39,720   32,020 
Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (18,666)  (16,379)
Adjusted total revenue 163,065   165,012 
    
Efficiency ratio 65.85%  62.70%
Core efficiency ratio 65.40   59.67 