Global Image Intensifier Market Size To Worth USD 2482.3 Million By 2033 | CAGR of 7.52%

New York, United States , July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Image Intensifier Market Size is to Grow from USD 1,201.8 Million in 2023 to USD 2482.3 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.52% during projected period.





An image intensifier is an electrical device that amplifies light signals from low-light conditions to provide a brighter picture for study or observation. Scientific instruments, medical imaging equipment, and night vision devices are often equipped with image intensifiers. The two main parts of an image intensifier are a microchannel plate (MCP) and a phosphor screen photocathode. Light enters the photocathode and converts it to electrons, which are then driven by an electric field in the direction of the microchannel plate. The development of medical equipment, the growing need for high-quality images, and the increasing manufacturing of high-quality cameras are the factors propelling the growth of the image intensifier market. The market is growing as a result of the growing media and broadcasting industries as well as the rising need for night vision video coverage. The need for image intensifiers is increasing due to the usage of these devices in the healthcare industry to monitor real-time stent implantation and to watch how an organ moves. However, market growth is hampered by poor battery backup. The development of image intensifier tubes for boosting light in extremely low light processes like nuclear detectors, mass spectrometry, and space science, as well as the rising need for contemporary night vision goggles in the defense industry, also seem to be driving market growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 265 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Image Intensifier Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Diameter (<18 mm, 18 mm, and 25 mm), By Application (Cameras, Goggles, and X-ray Detector), By End User (Defense and Surveillance, Medical and Industrial) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The <18 mm segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global image intensifier market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the diameter, the global image intensifier market is divided into <18 mm, 18 mm, and 25 mm. Among these, the <18 mm segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global image intensifier market during the projected timeframe. The < 18 mm diameter segment is widely used in passive night vision goggles and systems due to its high gain, high photosensitivity, and automatic brightness control capabilities.

The X-ray segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global image intensifier market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global image intensifier market is divided into cameras, goggles, and X-ray detectors. Among these, the X-ray segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global image intensifier market during the projected timeframe. X-ray detectors are considered indispensable imaging tools in the medical industry. These assist in the detection and tracking of diseases, guide medical personnel during stent placement, cure cancer, and remove blood clots. They also aid in the planning of surgical treatments.

The defense and surveillance segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the image intensifier market during the estimated period.

Based on the end user, the global image intensifier market is divided into defense and surveillance, medical, and industrial. Among these, the defense and surveillance segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the image intensifier market during the estimated period. Increased enemy cross-border assaults, the need to protect the country from internal dangers, and the need to launch more night strikes to get better results are the main reasons for the need for image intensifiers.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global image intensifier market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global image intensifier market over the forecast period. Due to developments in healthcare, rising government spending on the military, and the evolution of technologies in-ground- and aerial-based surveillance systems, there is a great demand for the global image intensifier market to flourish. North America is the main revenue-generating region in the global image intensifier market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global image intensifier market during the projected timeframe. The increasing requirement for surgical imaging devices, growing rivalry between the countries in the region, and the procurement of defense equipment are driving this market. Two primary factors propelling the growth of the image intensifier market are the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and the existence of densely populated countries like China and India.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global image intensifier market include L3 Technologies, Thales, Flir Systems, Photonis, Harris, Canon Medical Systems, Lambert Instruments, Yukon Advanced Optics, Proxivision, DEP Technologies, TAK Technologies, Optexim JSC, Siemens, Alpha Optics Systems, Katod, Photek, Others.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, the U.S. Army received its 10,000th Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular from L3Harris Technologies, along with a fresh production order for more ENVG-Bs. The combat-tested ENVG-B gives soldiers the advantage in night vision since it allows them to detect, assess, and engage targets faster and more accurately than any other device. With the help of state-of-the-art fusion technology, the ENVG-B provides soldiers with critical situational awareness during low-light and night operations to keep them safe during the mission.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global image intensifier market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Diameter

<18 mm

18 mm

25 mm

Global Image Intensifier Market, By Application

Cameras

Goggles

X-ray detector

Global Image Intensifier Market, By End User

Defense and Surveillance

Medical

Industrial

Global Image Intensifier Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



