Huhtamäki Oyj’s Half-yearly Report January 1–June 30, 2024: Continued improvement in operational profitability

Q2 2024 in brief

Net sales decreased 1% to EUR 1,038 million (EUR 1,052 million)

Comparable net sales growth at Group level was -1%

Reported EBIT was EUR 105 million (EUR 55 million); adjusted EBIT was EUR 106 million (EUR 93 million)

Reported EPS was EUR 0.62 (EUR 0.24); adjusted EPS was EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.55)

The impact of currency movements on the Group’s net sales was EUR -6 million and EUR -1 million on EBIT





H1 2024 in brief

Net sales decreased 3% to EUR 2,041 million (EUR 2,099 million)

Comparable net sales growth at Group level was -2%

Reported EBIT was EUR 182 million (EUR 142 million); adjusted EBIT was EUR 204 million (EUR 185 million)

Reported EPS was EUR 0.97 (EUR 0.72); adjusted EPS was EUR 1.17 (EUR 1.06)

The impact of currency movements on the Group’s net sales was EUR -23 million and EUR -2 million on EBIT

Capital expenditure was EUR 85 million (EUR 134 million)

Free cash flow was EUR 92 million (EUR 71 million)





Key figures

EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change H1 2024 H1 2023 Change 2023 Net sales 1,037.5 1,051.7 -1% 2,041.4 2,098.8 -3% 4,168.9 Comparable net sales growth -1% -2% -2% 0% -2% Adjusted EBITDA1 156.4 141.2 11% 305.4 281.7 8% 590.1 Margin1 15.1% 13.4% 15.0% 13.4% 14.2% EBITDA 158.2 132.1 20% 295.8 270.1 10% 621.2 Adjusted EBIT2 105.5 92.7 14% 204.3 184.8 11% 392.6 Margin2 10.2% 8.8% 10.0% 8.8% 9.4% EBIT 104.6 54.7 91% 182.2 142.1 28% 380.9 Adjusted EPS, EUR3 0.63 0.55 14% 1.17 1.06 10% 2.32 EPS, EUR 0.62 0.24 >100% 0.97 0.72 35% 1.97 Adjusted ROI2 11.9% 10.4% 11.2% Adjusted ROE3 13.6% 13.1% 13.2% ROI 12.2% 9.8% 10.9% ROE 13.0% 12.3% 11.8% Capital expenditure 48.1 69.0 -30% 84.7 134.2 -37% 318.7 Free Cash Flow 53.6 28.3 89% 91.8 70.9 30% 321.4 1 Excluding IAC of 1.8 -9.1 -9.5 -11.5 31.1 2 Excluding IAC of -0.9 -38.0 -22.1 -42.7 -11.7 3 Excluding IAC of -0.7 -32.3 -21.6 -36.2 -35.9

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons in this report are compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Figures of return on investment (ROI), return on equity (ROE) and return on net assets (RONA) as well as net debt to EBITDA presented in this report are calculated on a 12-month rolling basis.

IAC includes, but is not limited to, material restructuring costs and acquisition related costs (gains and losses on business combinations, professional and legal fees, material purchase price accounting adjustments for inventory, material purchase price amortization of intangible assets and changes in contingent considerations) as well as material impairment losses and reversals, gains and losses relating to sale of intangible and tangible assets, implementation costs concerning large projects with SaaS cloud computing technology, fines and penalties imposed by authorities and extraordinary taxes.

The figures in the tables are exact figures and consequently the sum of individual figures may deviate from the sum presented. Key figures have been calculated using exact figures.

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO

During the second quarter, the business context remained largely consistent with the first quarter. We saw some signs of increasing demand, particularly for prepacked on-the-shelf products, with differences between geographies and categories. However, the pricing pressure in the value chain increased. The slow easing of inflation and unchanged interest rates continued to have an impact on demand during the second quarter. The on-going Israel-Hamas war still affects global brands in some markets in the Middle East and Asia. International trade remains impacted by logistic disruptions linked to the Red Sea crisis. The cost environment remained overall favorable, with the exception of some raw materials costs and continued high labor inflation.

Our comparable net sales decreased by 1% in the second quarter and by 2% during the first half of the year. Sales volumes remained in line with the previous year’s level and sales prices decreased. Adjusted EBIT increased by 14% in the second quarter and 11% during the first half of the year with an improving adjusted EBIT margin. The profitability development was mainly supported by our actions to improve efficiency.

During the second quarter, North America continued to deliver profit growth with a strong margin. In Flexible Packaging, the adjusted EBIT increased with the support of higher sales volumes, compared to a soft performance in the comparison period. The Fiber Packaging segment delivered a solid performance, with growing volumes and improved profitability. The Foodservice E-A-O segment continued to face market headwinds, leading to lower adjusted EBIT. Across most categories and geographies, the high inflation on food products still impacted the overall demand. This was particularly visible in quick service restaurants.

We have continued to make progress on the three-year EUR 100 million efficiency program launched in 2023. During the second quarter, we announced the project to close our factory in Klang, Malaysia, to optimize our foodservice production footprint in Asia. We also announced our plan to consolidate our production footprint of Flexible Packaging in the United Arab Emirates. Previously initiated actions to reduce input costs, including sourcing, material usage, and labor efficiency are also ongoing. All activities executed thus far have positively impacted our profit during the first half of 2024.

In summary, we are pleased with our performance in a market environment, where the consumption recovery has remained slow. We continue to drive our strategy by investing into our profitable core and rolling out our new innovative sustainable solutions, while improving steadily our competitiveness.

Financial review Q2 2024

Net sales by business segment

EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 252.3 270.9 -7% North America 370.2 373.2 -1% Flexible Packaging 325.9 327.9 -1% Fiber Packaging 91.7 86.1 7% Elimination of internal sales -2.7 -6.5 Group 1,037.5 1,051.7 -1%





Comparable net sales growth by business segment

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania -6% -5% -5% -3% 5% North America -2% -3% 4% 1% 1% Flexible Packaging 2% -1% -9% -11% -11% Fiber Packaging 3% 1% 2% 4% 7% Group -1% -2% -3% -4% -2%



The Group’s net sales decreased by 1% to EUR 1,038 million (EUR 1,052 million) during the quarter and comparable net sales growth was -1%. Demand continued to be muted by the impact of inflation and boycotts of global brands in certain markets. Net sales were weighed on by a slight decrease in sales volumes, changes in currencies and pricing. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was -2%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s net sales was EUR -6 million (EUR -38 million) compared to 2023 exchange rates.





Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 23.2 25.0 -7% 4.9 -0.5 North America 53.0 45.4 17% -2.5 -0.0 Flexible Packaging 20.9 16.0 31% -2.9 -36.5 Fiber Packaging 11.9 9.3 27% -0.3 -0.8 Other activities -3.5 -3.0 -0.1 -0.1 Group 105.5 92.7 14% -0.9 -38.0





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 9.2% 9.1% 10.0% 10.3% 9.2% North America 14.3% 13.9% 14.3% 13.2% 12.2% Flexible Packaging 6.4% 6.4% 8.1% 7.2% 4.9% Fiber Packaging 12.9% 10.1% 10.9% 12.5% 10.8% Group 10.2% 9.8% 10.4% 9.7% 8.8%



The Group’s adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 106 million (EUR 93 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 105 million (EUR 55 million) in the quarter. Adjusted EBIT increased supported by lower raw material, transportation and energy costs and the company’s actions to improve profitability. On the other hand, lower sales prices and the increase in labor costs had a negative impact on profitability. The Group’s adjusted EBIT margin increased and was 10.2% (8.8%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s earnings was EUR -1 million (EUR -3 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -0.9 million (EUR -38.0 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC), including costs of implementing operational efficiency measures and positive impacts from divestment of real estate in China and India.





Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Adjusted EBIT 105.5 92.7 Acquisition related costs -1.1 -0.2 Restructuring gains and losses, including writedowns of related assets 4.2 -3.0 PPA amortization -2.2 -2.2 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.0 -0.1 Prague site closure-related costs - -32.5 Property damage incidents -0.3 - Implementation costs concerning large projects with SaaS cloud computing technology -1.5 - EBIT 104.6 54.7



Net financial expenses were EUR 16 million (EUR 15 million) in the quarter. The increase was due to higher interest rates. Tax expense was EUR 21 million (EUR 13 million). The increase was due to certain non-deductible costs related to the restructuring program. Profit for the quarter was EUR 68 million (EUR 27 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) was EUR 0.63 (EUR 0.55) and reported EPS EUR 0.62 (EUR 0.24). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of parent company, which excludes EUR -0.7 million (EUR -32.3 million) of IAC.





Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 65.7 57.6 IAC in EBIT -0.9 -38.0 IAC in Financial items 0.3 0.0 IAC Tax 0.7 5.7 IAC attributable to non-controlling interest -0.8 - Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 65.0 25.3





Financial review H1 2024

Net sales by business segment

EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 Change Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 493.4 527.1 -6% North America 714.3 731.4 -2% Flexible Packaging 661.1 677.0 -2% Fiber Packaging 176.7 173.0 2% Elimination of internal sales -4.2 -9.6 Group 2,041.4 2,098.8 -3%





Comparable net sales growth by business segment

H1 2024 H1 2023 H1 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania -6% 8% 18% North America -2% 1% 19% Flexible Packaging 1% -8% 19% Fiber Packaging 2% 11% 12% Group -2% 0% 18%



The Group’s net sales decreased by 3% to EUR 2,041 million (EUR 2,099 million) during the reporting period, and comparable net sales growth was -2%. Demand continued to be muted by the impact of inflation and boycotts of global brands in certain markets. Net sales were weighed on by changes in currencies and lower pricing. Comparable sales growth in emerging markets was -3%. Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s net sales was EUR -23 million (EUR -39 million) compared to 2023 exchange rates.





Adjusted EBIT by business segment

Items affecting comparability EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 Change H1 2024 H1 2023 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 45.3 46.2 -2% -11.4 -2.0 North America 100.9 87.9 15% -3.5 -0.0 Flexible Packaging 42.5 37.3 14% -5.3 -39.4 Fiber Packaging 20.4 19.8 3% -1.5 -1.1 Other activities -4.8 -6.5 -0.4 -0.2 Group 204.3 184.8 11% -22.1 -42.7





Adjusted EBIT margin by business segment

H1 2024 H1 2023 H1 2022 Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania 9.2% 8.8% 9.4% North America 14.1% 12.0% 11.3% Flexible Packaging 6.4% 5.5% 7.3% Fiber Packaging 11.6% 11.4% 10.9% Group Total 10.0% 8.8% 9.1%



The Group’s adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 204 million (EUR 185 million) and reported EBIT was EUR 182 million (EUR 142 million). Adjusted EBIT increased by 11% supported by lower raw material, transportation and energy costs and the company’s actions to improve profitability. On the other hand, lower sales prices and the increase in labor costs had a negative impact on profitability. The Group’s adjusted EBIT margin increased and was 10.0% (8.8%). Foreign currency translation impact on the Group’s earnings was EUR -2 million (EUR -2 million).

Adjusted EBIT excludes EUR -22.1 million (EUR -42.7 million) of items affecting comparability (IAC), including costs of implementing operational efficiency measures.





Adjusted EBIT and IAC

EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 Adjusted EBIT 204.3 184.8 Acquisition related costs -1.1 -0.3 Restructuring gains and losses, including writedowns of related assets -13.0 -5.3 PPA amortization -4.4 -4.4 Settlement and legal fees of disputes -0.1 -0.1 Prague site closure-related costs - -32.5 Property damage incidents -0.8 - Implementation costs concerning large projects with SaaS cloud computing technology -2.7 - EBIT 182.2 142.1



Net financial expenses were EUR 37 million (EUR 34 million). The increase was due to higher interest rates and other financing costs. Tax expense was EUR 39 million (EUR 29 million). The effective tax rate was 27% (26%). The increase was due to certain non-deductible costs related to the restructuring program. Profit for the period was EUR 106 million (EUR 79 million). Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 1.17 (EUR 1.06) and reported EPS EUR 0.97 (EUR 0.72). Adjusted EPS is calculated based on adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of parent company, which excludes EUR -21.6 million (EUR -36.2 million) of IAC.





Adjusted profit and IAC

EUR million H1 2024 H1 2023 Adjusted profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 122.9 111.0 IAC in EBIT -22.1 -42.7 IAC in Financial items -0.2 -0.4 IAC Tax 1.4 6.9 IAC attributable to non-controlling interest -0.8 - Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 101.2 74.8





Outlook for 2024 (unchanged)

The Group’s trading conditions are expected to improve compared to 2023. Volatility in the operating environment is expected to continue, while Huhtamaki's diversified product portfolio provides resilience. The company’s initiatives, which include the ongoing savings and efficiency program are expected to support the company’s performance. The Group’s good financial position enables addressing profitable growth opportunities.

