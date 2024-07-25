Firefighting Aircraft Market Forecast Report to 2032: Use of UAVs and Connectivity Technology is Expected to Alter the Market as the Use Case in Firefighting is Developed

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighting Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Wildfires pose a growing threat to communities and ecosystems around the world with a major impact on safety and long-term liveability. Unlike other natural disasters, wildfires bring beneficial effects such as improving soil quality and clearing forest floors of dead organic matter. However, this is only true for low intensity fires which are becoming unique occurrences due to the warming of the planet.

To minimize the harmful effects of intensifying wildfires, human intervention is required. While in the past ground teams of wildland firefighters have been capable of controlling fires through prevention and containment methods, it is no longer the case.

This is where firefighting aircraft come into the equation, being able to attack fires from the sky and provide vital information that is unable to be assessed from the ground. Their role of supporting ground teams has hardly changed since aircraft were introduced to fire zones in the aftermath of WWII.

In modern times, firefighting aircraft have become crucial to the efforts of civil security agencies around the globe. Coupled with the rise in megafire instances the market for such aircraft is expected to reach double digit growth. Furthermore, the use of UAVs and connectivity technology is expected to alter the market as the use case in firefighting is developed.

As for the manufacturing landscape of such aircraft, it is heavily consolidated between three types of businesses with well-established supply chains. These are commercial aircraft manufacturers, air tanker conversion businesses, and dedicated firefighting aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, the creation of partnerships and joint ventures is very prevalent as they enable the latest and greatest technological developments to be implemented in the competitive industry.

This study "Firefighting Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" has collected data on current firefighting fleet inventories, future programmes and analysed them to forecast the evolution of the market, its subsystems, supply chains, and technologies over the 2024-2032 period.

Covered in this study

Overview: Quick look at firefighting aircraft technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period. Also briefly covers the segmentation used and the perceived future of the market.

Quick look at firefighting aircraft technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period. Also briefly covers the segmentation used and the perceived future of the market. Market Dynamics: Details the ever-evolving policies of governments with respect to firefighting aircraft procurement and procedures. Encompasses manufacturer developments and the factors changing the market.

Details the ever-evolving policies of governments with respect to firefighting aircraft procurement and procedures. Encompasses manufacturer developments and the factors changing the market. Segment Analysis: Provides the segmentation of the forecast and details the importance of its structure. Relates real-world events and trends to the segments to better analyse change within the market.

Provides the segmentation of the forecast and details the importance of its structure. Relates real-world events and trends to the segments to better analyse change within the market. Regional Review: Comprehensive description of the direction regions and countries within them are moving towards for aerial firefighting. Lays out the approved budgets and stated actions of governments and aerial firefighting businesses.

Comprehensive description of the direction regions and countries within them are moving towards for aerial firefighting. Lays out the approved budgets and stated actions of governments and aerial firefighting businesses. Regional Analysis: Assesses statements and programmes to then detail the factors that are specific to a region.

Assesses statements and programmes to then detail the factors that are specific to a region. Impact Analysis: Evaluate factors that affect the market, clarifying their significance. Further provides how changes in these factors will shift the market.

Evaluate factors that affect the market, clarifying their significance. Further provides how changes in these factors will shift the market. Competitive Landscape Analysis: Specifies the key players of the market and how they interact with each other and other organizations in regard to the market.

Segmentation

Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing FW-Type 1 | 18,920Litres FW-Type 2 | 11,350Litres FW-Type 3 | 6,810Litres FW-Type 4 | < 3,020Litres FW-VLAT | >30,000Litres FW-Water Scooper | 6,000Litres

Rotary Wing RW-Type 1 | >2650Litres RW-Type 2 | 2650Litres RW-Type 3 | < 378Litres



Fitment

OEM

Retrofitted

Reasons to Buy

Insights into the characteristics of firefighting aircraft and how they fulfil differing roles in wildfire extinguishing.

Defines and subsequently analyses the factors influencing the firefighting aircraft market including environmental changes, manufacturing limitations, supply chains, and technology developments.

Provides the policies, procedures, and procurement programmes that aerial firefighting organizations undertake to adapt to a world affected by climate change.

Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Technology overview

3.2 Firefighting Aircraft

3.2.1 General characteristics

3.2.2 Land-based air tankers

3.2.3 Water-scooper amphibious airplanes

3.2.4 Helicopters

3.3 Aerial firefighting equipment

3.3.1 Helibuckets and water tanks

3.3.2 Alternative waterdrop methods

3.3.3 Retardant

3.3.4 Avionics

3.4 UAS development

3.4.1 Surveillance & reconnaissance

3.4.2 Unmanned firefighting

3.5 Manufacturing 4.0 and beyond

3.5.1 Automation & Additive manufacturing

3.6 Technological enablers

3.6.1 IoT

3.6.2 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

3.6.3 Virtual/Augmented Reality

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Firefighting Aircraft market volume distribution over forecast period by Region

4.3 International standardization

4.4 Aircraft classification

4.5 Aerial firefighting in key areas

4.6 Competitive landscape

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Country Analysis

6.1 France

6.2 Greece

6.3 Italy

6.4 Spain

6.5 Portugal

6.6 Australia

6.7 China

6.8 Brazil

6.9 Israel

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Region overview

7.3 Aerial Firefighting Market Regions by Aircraft Type

7.4 Aerial Firefighting Market Regions by Fitment

7.5 Opportunity Analysis

8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Aircraft Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Aircraft Type overview

8.3 Aerial Firefighting Aircraft Type Market by Region

8.4 Global Aerial Firefighting Aircraft Type Market by Fitment

8.5 Opportunity Analysis

9 Market Forecast to 2034 by Fitment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Fitment overview

9.3 Aerial Firefighting Fitment Market by Region

9.4 Aerial Firefighting Fitment Market by Aircraft Type

9.5 Opportunity Analysis

10 Impact Analysis

11 Leading Companies

11.1 Air Tractor Inc.

11.2 Avincis

11.3 Coulson Group of Companies (Coulson Aviation Ltd.)

11.4 Conair Aerial Firefighting

11.5 Helicopter Express

11.6 Longview Aviation Capital Corp. (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited)

11.7 Other Companies of Interest

11.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.7.2 Airbus SE

11.7.3 United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin & Beriev)

11.7.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

12 Results and Conclusions

Companies Featured

10 Tanker

Aciturri

AED Cluster Portugal

Aernnova

Aeroservices (GREECE)

AgustaWestland

Airbus SE

Airmax Aviation Ltd.

Ancala Partners - Avincis

Babcock International Group

Bell Helicopters

Billings Flying Service

Boeing

Bridger Aerospace

Cargolux

China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation

Coastal Air Strike

Columbia Helicopters

Conair Aerial Firefighting

Coulson Group of Companies

Daher

DART Aerospace

Dassault Aviation

Dauntless Air

DroneAmplified

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Erickson Aero Tanker

Erickson Air Crane

Fair Lifts Aviation

FireBoss LLC.

Global Super Tanker

Heli Aviation

Heli Team

Helicopter Express

Helitak Firefighting Equipment

Hynaero

Heroux-Devtek

ICEX Invest in Spain

Israel Aerospace Industries

ITP Aero

Jack Creek

Kawak Aviation

Kishugu Aviation

Leading Edge Aviation

Leonardo

Lockheed-Martin

Longview Aviation Capital Corp. - De Havilland Canada

Mades

Milestone

NASA's ACERO Project

Neptune Aviation Services

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Patria Group

Perimeter Solutions

Precision Helicopters

RAIN

Rheinmetall AG

RoadFour

Saab

Safran

SEI Industries

Sikorsky

SiNAB

SingularAircraft

Southern AG Aero

Telespazio

Thales

United Aircraft Corporation

United Rotorcraft

Wipaire

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e20tyk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.