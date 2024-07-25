Firefighting Aircraft Market Forecast Report to 2032: Use of UAVs and Connectivity Technology is Expected to Alter the Market as the Use Case in Firefighting is Developed

Dublin, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firefighting Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Wildfires pose a growing threat to communities and ecosystems around the world with a major impact on safety and long-term liveability. Unlike other natural disasters, wildfires bring beneficial effects such as improving soil quality and clearing forest floors of dead organic matter. However, this is only true for low intensity fires which are becoming unique occurrences due to the warming of the planet.
To minimize the harmful effects of intensifying wildfires, human intervention is required. While in the past ground teams of wildland firefighters have been capable of controlling fires through prevention and containment methods, it is no longer the case.
This is where firefighting aircraft come into the equation, being able to attack fires from the sky and provide vital information that is unable to be assessed from the ground. Their role of supporting ground teams has hardly changed since aircraft were introduced to fire zones in the aftermath of WWII.
In modern times, firefighting aircraft have become crucial to the efforts of civil security agencies around the globe. Coupled with the rise in megafire instances the market for such aircraft is expected to reach double digit growth. Furthermore, the use of UAVs and connectivity technology is expected to alter the market as the use case in firefighting is developed.
As for the manufacturing landscape of such aircraft, it is heavily consolidated between three types of businesses with well-established supply chains. These are commercial aircraft manufacturers, air tanker conversion businesses, and dedicated firefighting aircraft manufacturers. Moreover, the creation of partnerships and joint ventures is very prevalent as they enable the latest and greatest technological developments to be implemented in the competitive industry.
This study "Firefighting Aircraft - Market and Technology Forecast to 2032" has collected data on current firefighting fleet inventories, future programmes and analysed them to forecast the evolution of the market, its subsystems, supply chains, and technologies over the 2024-2032 period.
Covered in this study
- Overview: Quick look at firefighting aircraft technology and the market factors applicable to the industry over the 2024-2032 period. Also briefly covers the segmentation used and the perceived future of the market.
- Market Dynamics: Details the ever-evolving policies of governments with respect to firefighting aircraft procurement and procedures. Encompasses manufacturer developments and the factors changing the market.
- Segment Analysis: Provides the segmentation of the forecast and details the importance of its structure. Relates real-world events and trends to the segments to better analyse change within the market.
- Regional Review: Comprehensive description of the direction regions and countries within them are moving towards for aerial firefighting. Lays out the approved budgets and stated actions of governments and aerial firefighting businesses.
- Regional Analysis: Assesses statements and programmes to then detail the factors that are specific to a region.
- Impact Analysis: Evaluate factors that affect the market, clarifying their significance. Further provides how changes in these factors will shift the market.
- Competitive Landscape Analysis: Specifies the key players of the market and how they interact with each other and other organizations in regard to the market.
Segmentation
Aircraft Type
- Fixed Wing
- FW-Type 1 | 18,920Litres
- FW-Type 2 | 11,350Litres
- FW-Type 3 | 6,810Litres
- FW-Type 4 | < 3,020Litres
- FW-VLAT | >30,000Litres
- FW-Water Scooper | 6,000Litres
- Rotary Wing
- RW-Type 1 | >2650Litres
- RW-Type 2 | 2650Litres
- RW-Type 3 | < 378Litres
Fitment
- OEM
- Retrofitted
Reasons to Buy
- Insights into the characteristics of firefighting aircraft and how they fulfil differing roles in wildfire extinguishing.
- Defines and subsequently analyses the factors influencing the firefighting aircraft market including environmental changes, manufacturing limitations, supply chains, and technology developments.
- Provides the policies, procedures, and procurement programmes that aerial firefighting organizations undertake to adapt to a world affected by climate change.
- Illustrates opportunities and risks within the market so that the reader can make informed decisions to better develop one's business.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Main Findings
2.3 Key Conclusions
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Technology overview
3.2 Firefighting Aircraft
3.2.1 General characteristics
3.2.2 Land-based air tankers
3.2.3 Water-scooper amphibious airplanes
3.2.4 Helicopters
3.3 Aerial firefighting equipment
3.3.1 Helibuckets and water tanks
3.3.2 Alternative waterdrop methods
3.3.3 Retardant
3.3.4 Avionics
3.4 UAS development
3.4.1 Surveillance & reconnaissance
3.4.2 Unmanned firefighting
3.5 Manufacturing 4.0 and beyond
3.5.1 Automation & Additive manufacturing
3.6 Technological enablers
3.6.1 IoT
3.6.2 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
3.6.3 Virtual/Augmented Reality
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Firefighting Aircraft market volume distribution over forecast period by Region
4.3 International standardization
4.4 Aircraft classification
4.5 Aerial firefighting in key areas
4.6 Competitive landscape
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges
6 Country Analysis
6.1 France
6.2 Greece
6.3 Italy
6.4 Spain
6.5 Portugal
6.6 Australia
6.7 China
6.8 Brazil
6.9 Israel
7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2032
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Region overview
7.3 Aerial Firefighting Market Regions by Aircraft Type
7.4 Aerial Firefighting Market Regions by Fitment
7.5 Opportunity Analysis
8 Market Forecast to 2032 by Aircraft Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Aircraft Type overview
8.3 Aerial Firefighting Aircraft Type Market by Region
8.4 Global Aerial Firefighting Aircraft Type Market by Fitment
8.5 Opportunity Analysis
9 Market Forecast to 2034 by Fitment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Aerial Firefighting market by Fitment overview
9.3 Aerial Firefighting Fitment Market by Region
9.4 Aerial Firefighting Fitment Market by Aircraft Type
9.5 Opportunity Analysis
10 Impact Analysis
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Air Tractor Inc.
11.2 Avincis
11.3 Coulson Group of Companies (Coulson Aviation Ltd.)
11.4 Conair Aerial Firefighting
11.5 Helicopter Express
11.6 Longview Aviation Capital Corp. (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited)
11.7 Other Companies of Interest
11.7.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
11.7.2 Airbus SE
11.7.3 United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin & Beriev)
11.7.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.
12 Results and Conclusions
