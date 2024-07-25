Polypropylene Woven Bag Market Forecasted to Reach $6.67 Billion by 2034, Growing at a 4.1% CAGR, Says Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to an updated industry report released by Fact.MR, the global Polypropylene Woven Bag and Sack Market is set to reach US$ 4.46 billion in 2024 and further expand at 4.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Polypropylene woven bags are commonly used in agriculture to package and transport grains, seeds, fertilizers, and animal feed. An increase in global food demand and agricultural activities is driving up sales of polypropylene woven bags. Polypropylene woven sacks are also used in the construction industry for packaging and transporting materials such as sand, cement, gravel, and aggregate, thus are responsible for the growing market.

Polypropylene woven bags are becoming increasingly popular in developing countries due to their superior durability, strength, moisture resistance, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional packaging materials such as jute and paper. These characteristics have made polypropylene woven bags a popular choice in a wide range of industries.

Key Takeaways from Polypropylene Woven Bag and Sack Market Study:

The global polypropylene woven bag and sack market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.67 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in the United States is expected to reach a value of US$ 885.5 million in 2024.

in 2024. China accounts for 48.3% market share in East Asia in 2024.

Revenue from the sales of polypropylene woven bags and sacks in Japan is expected to reach US$ 229.5 million in 2024.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

Sales of laminated polypropylene woven bags are estimated to reach US$ 2.43 billion in 2024.

“Growing environmental sustainability concerns are prompting many industries to favor polypropylene woven bags and sacks due to their recyclability and multiple reusability features,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Polypropylene Woven Bag and Sack Market:

Key industry participants like Mondi Group Plc; United Bags Inc.; Berry Global Inc.; Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd.; Al-Tawfiq Company; Emmbi Industries Limited; Uflex Ltd.; Palmetto Industries; Printpak Inc.; Anduro Manufacturing; Muscat Polymers; Uflex.

Lightweight Design of Polypropylene Bags Offer Significant Advantages Over Conventional Bags

Polypropylene woven sacks and bags are popular due to their resistance to fungus and rotting attacks, as well as their non-toxic properties. Furthermore, their lightweight design provides significant advantages over conventional bags. These LDPE/PP liners laminated bags can be used in a variety of industries. The ban on thin-film plastic bags is contributing to the popularity of polypropylene woven bags and sacks.

Polypropylene Woven Bag and Sack Industry News:

The polypropylene woven bag and sack market is highly competitive with many domestic and regional players. Key market leaders utilize strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships to enhance their presence. They focus on new product development, integrating advanced technologies into polypropylene woven bags.

Pratap Group of India invested in W&H's Convertex CL-170 technology in May 2023, aiming to boost production capacity and sustainability efforts. Emmbi introduced polypropylene bags resembling paper, offering a durable alternative to traditional paper bags. ANDURO Manufacturing innovates with environmentally friendly BOPP laminated bags, reducing carbon emissions in production.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Bag Type:

Laminated

Non-Laminated

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Product Type:

Valve Bags

Gusseted Bags

Block Bottom Bags

Pinch Bottom Bags

Open Mouth Bags

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by End Use:

Building & Construction

Agriculture & Allied Industries

Food

Retail & Shopping

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polypropylene woven bag and sack market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the polypropylene woven bag and sack market based on product type (valve bags, gusseted bags, block bottom bags, pinch bottom bags, open mouth bags), bag type (laminated, non-laminated), and end use (building & construction, agriculture & allied industries, food, retail & shopping), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

